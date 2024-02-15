Duet AI side panel starts appearing in Gmail, Drive, and more, before eventual Gemini rebrand

Google

TL;DR Duet AI side panels have been spotted by testers for free accounts via the Workspace Labs program in services like Gmail, Google Drive, Google Docs, Google Sheets, and Google Slides.

With Duet AI, you can use generative AI to summarize, rewrite, ask contextual questions, and more.

Google has announced a rebranding of Duet AI into Gemini, but the transition has not been completed yet.

Google recently went on a rebranding blitzkrieg, renaming all of its products with AI to Gemini. This includes renaming Google Bard and Duet AI for Workspace into Google Gemini. While the rebranding has been announced, the branding continues to exist in odd places here and there while Google works on a transition. For some users, the previously announced Duet AI side panel has begun appearing in Gmail, Google Drive, Google Docs, Sheets, and more.

As 9to5Google reports, the Duet AI panel has begun entering wider testing for free accounts via the Workspace Labs program. The AI tool appears next to your profile image, and clicking on it opens a side panel that lets you chat with Duet AI. For personal Google accounts, Duet AI will be part of the Google One AI Premium plan.

Duet AI enables features like Help Me Write, a tool within Gmail that uses generative AI to help draft emails. You can also use it to summarize email threads, suggest reply options, find information from previous emails, and more.

You can use Duet AI to summarize documents or ask specific contextual questions within Google Drive. You will find a new “Ask Duet AI” option when you right-click on a document, where you can type your question or request out.

In Google Docs, the Duet AI side panel lets you summarize, rewrite, reference Google Drive files and Gmail emails, and even generate images. You can use Duet AI to summarize and create tables, formulas, and more in Google Sheets. Similarly, you can create images in Google Slides, generate new slides, and summarize presentations.

With Google’s rebranding, all of the Duet AI references will switch to Gemini, but you can still carry out the same tasks.

