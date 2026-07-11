The Dreame X60 Max Ultra Complete has the recipe for success, but it's a little needy

Dreame X60 Max Ultra Flagship specs and features make the Dreame X60 Max Ultra a contender in the top-tier robot vacuum market, but while it is great at cleaning floors, it runs through water quickly, and the mop pads tend to pop off easily.

With a long list of impressive specifications and features, there’s very little that the Dreame X60 Max Ultra ($1699.99 at Amazon) cannot do on paper. As an automated floor cleaning system, this robot vacuum offers 35,000Pa of suction, up to 15N of mopping pressure, and a base station that makes ongoing operation a breeze.

With many great things going for it on the surface, how well does it perform in the real world? I ran the Dreame X60 Max Ultra Complete in my home for a couple of months to find out.

What makes the Dreame X60 Max Ultra Complete special?

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The Dreame X60 Max Ultra offers top-tier specs and features, including a whopping 35,000Pa of suction pressure, a thin profile with a retractable LiDAR turret to get under low furniture, multi-sensor, AI-driven navigation and obstacle avoidance, heated mop washing, self-cleaning systems, the ability to climb fairly significant floor transitions, 15N of mopping pressure, excellent hair anti-tangle features, and more.

If you’ve been browsing Dreame’s robot vacuum catalog, you might have spotted the Dreame X60 Max Ultra sat next to the Dreame X60 Ultra ($1499.99 at Amazon). The Max Ultra version adds the dual-detergent option for pet cleaning, multi-spectral dirt detection, and a retractable vacuum pressure chamber, but they’re otherwise very similar.

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The setup for the X60 Max Ultra unit I received was straightforward, and the X60 Max Ultra Complete package (you currently can’t buy the vac separately from the Complete bundle) comes with a generous number of parts and accessories. The dry debris bag and detergent are located behind the front cover of the base station, while the clean and dirty water containers rest under the top lid. The mop pads use magnets to connect to the bot, allowing it to leave them behind when not needed. Extending arms allows the X60 Max Ultra to reach into corners to sweep and mop.

Jonathan Feist / Android Authority

Battery life has been great, with the vac able to run for several hours before returning to base for a charge in my testing. The app is relatively complex compared to some competitors, but after you get to grips with it it’s easy to use, and voice controls are a handy extra. Scheduling, too, makes a whole-home clean effortless, at least until the mop water needs to be swapped — more on that later.

What I’m trying to say here is that the Dreame X60 Max Ultra Complete is, for the most part, on par with the very best robot vacuums on the market today, which is what you’d hope for with the ultra-premium price tag. However, there are some areas where Dreame could improve the mopping experience that fall short.

Max potential vs. reality

Jonathan Feist / Android Authority

I’ve been testing the very best robot vacuums for a while now, and the Dreame X60 Max Ultra has traits that put it among the best in the business; however, it’s the little things that make the difference for me at this price point, considering the level of polish you typically get at this tier. One real differentiator of elite performance is how often you have to manually intervene, and unfortunately, the X60 Max Ultra has required a fair number of interventions during my time with it.

The first concern I have is that under normal load, the X60 Max Ultra uses a lot of water. I find I need to swap water after about 600sqft of cleaning. That means I need to swap water every 1.5 times it cleans my house, or every other day. That’s a lot compared to the competition, which can go multiple days without any fuss.

Jonathan Feist / Android Authority

The other frequent intervention is to rescue the mop pads. The magnetic connection for the mop pads is a pro and a con, and this really isn’t a problem with the magnets; it’s a navigation issue I’ve encountered with the X60 Max Ultra around rugs. When the bot gets into my bathrooms or to my front entryway, it fails to jump up onto the rugs. It pushes into them, bunching up the rugs, and then tries to clean too close. I love that the bot is cleaning under the edges of the rugs, but the mop pads almost always get stuck and pop off.

Jonathan Feist / Android Authority

On the flip side, the X60 Max Ultra measures just 3.13 inches tall with the turret lowered; this is much shorter than many bots out there and much lower than all of the furniture in my home. It’s fantastic to see the bot go under the couch and tables and come out again.

Jonathan Feist / Android Authority

Overall, the Dreame X60 Max Ultra leaves behind nice shiny floors. The detergent works well on my wood and tile floors; the vacuum and sweeping arms get along the edges and pick up all the dust. Best of all, the X60 Max Ultra has been really good about identifying the step down into my living room and avoiding crashes.

Dreame X60 Max Ultra review verdict: Should you buy it?

Jonathan Feist / Android Authority

The Dreame X60 Max Ultra is a solid offering from a smart home brand in ascendancy that wants you to buy one of its products for essentially every smart home niche. And top-tier specs and features show that Dreame is paying attention to what it takes to compete in the modern robot vacuum market. The overall performance of the X60 Max Ultra series tells me it cares about its offerings, too, and taken in isolation, it’s a fantastic floor cleaning machine.

That said, I’m afraid the competition in this price tier takes the edge. Bots like the Narwal Flow 2 ($1099.99 at Narwal) deliver better floor-mopping results with fewer interactions, while the Roborock Saros 20 ($1599.99 at Amazon) is far better at edge-cleaning and general dry debris cleaning.

The eufy Robot Vacuum Omni S2 ($1349.99 at Anker) offers excellent navigation and mapping, and the huge water tank on the eufy base station means weeks of mopping before having to go hands-on.

Bottom line, you would not go wrong purchasing the Dreame X60 Ultra series for your home. It navigates and cleans as well as the best bots on the market, but it just needs a bit more hands-on attention than the direct competition.

Dreame X60 Max Ultra Gets under furniture easily • Dual-detergent with pet-odor cleaning • Top-tier specs and features MSRP: $1,699.99 Complete floor cleaning solution The Dreame X60 Max Ultra is a complete floor cleaning solution with 35,000Pa of suction pressure, 15N of mopping force, hot water cleaning and heated air drying, plus impressive threshold clearance and AI navigation. See price at Amazon Positives Gets under furniture easily

Gets under furniture easily Dual-detergent with pet-odor cleaning

Dual-detergent with pet-odor cleaning Top-tier specs and features Cons Drops the mops too often

Drops the mops too often Uses water up quickly

Uses water up quickly Pricey

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