Motorola could make the next Razr stand out as the foldable that doesn't skimp on RAM

TL;DR Specs for the next Motorola Razr have appeared online.

The phone could come with a MediaTek Dimensity 8000 chipset, plus options for up to a terabyte of storage.

Price and availability remain unknown. The Motorola Razr 2025 was announced in April last year and retailed for $699.

Info about the Motorola Razr 2026 has surfaced in Chinese certification documents. This week, specs for a new Motorola phone with the model number XT2657-2 appeared online, painting a picture of a phone that’s quite a bit like the 2025 Moto Razr, but with a few notable improvements.

Several specs remain the same: the new model will come with the same 6.9-inch internal screen paired with a 3.6-inch external screen, as well as the same 4,500 mAh battery capacity. It seems like Moto intends to offer a slew of storage and RAM options, though.

In addition to an eight-gigabyte base model, the specs say there’ll be 12-, 16-, and 18-gig options, as well. (The Razr 2025 was only available with eight gigs.) There’ll be more storage available, as well, in 512-gig and one-terabyte configurations. The listing doesn’t mention a specific chipset, but the listed CPU clock speed of 2.75GHz lines up with the MediaTek Dimensity 8000. That’s not a top-tier chipset by any means, but it would be an improvement from the Dimensity 7400X in last year’s Razr.

The phone’s camera system will be getting an upgrade, too: in addition to the same 50-megapixel primary camera and 32-megapixel internal selfie camera, there’ll be a second 50-megapixel camera, presumably a new ultrawide to replace the 2025 model’s 13-megapixel shooter.

We don’t know when the next Razr will be available. Last year, Motorola revealed the 2025 Razr in April with availability beginning the following month. That phone retailed for $699 at launch. This year’s model’s specs don’t look all that different, so we’d hope to see a similar starting price this year — though the models with increased RAM and storage could cost more than we’re used to, given the ongoing memory shortage.

