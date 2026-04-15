Motorola’s new Razr Fold is landing soon, and now we know when

TL;DR Motorola finally confirmed the Razr Fold’s release timing in the UK and Europe.

Pre-orders are already live, with shipments set for May 6 — that’s effectively the device’s release date.

Early buyers get a free Moto Watch and Moto Buds Loop plus a £220 / €250 discount.

The wait for a clear timeline is finally over. We already knew that pre-orders for the Razr Fold were coming soon, but now Motorola has officially announced the Razr Fold’s release date for the UK and Europe.

Motorola has started taking orders in the UK and Europe, and buried in the fine print is a release date. Pre-orders will ship on May 6, so that’s likely when the Razr Fold will arrive at customers’ doors.

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If you pre-order quickly, Motorola includes a free Moto Watch and Moto Buds Loop with your purchase. There’s also an automatic £220 discount, bringing the UK price down from £1,799.99 to £1,579.99. In Europe, the price drops from €1,999.99 to €1,749.99.

Keep in mind that this offer ends on May 3, so you have a couple of weeks to make your decision.

Now for the tricky part: US pricing. The UK and European prices convert to about $2,300, but that’s not the final price. Based on previous Razr launches, the actual US price will likely be closer to $1,999.

So what’s causing the delay in the US? At the moment, Motorola’s US website only has a basic registration page. There’s no pre-order option, no discount, and no free watch; just a form to fill out and wait. This is a common situation with foldable launches, leaving US fans waiting and watching.

The Razr Fold features a strong inner display and hinge design to compete with Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold series. The main question is whether Motorola can get the software and durability right on its first attempt.

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