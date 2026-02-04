Whatever you do, don't buy a cheap Google Pixel phone right now

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

If you’re in the market for an affordable Android phone, chances are you’ve been looking at cheap Pixel phones — specifically, the Google Pixel 9a. Released last April, the Pixel 9a is about as good as it gets for a budget handset. It’s well-made, has good cameras, and has incredible software. There’s a reason the 9a is our top pick for the best cheap phone to buy in 2026.

However, I’m here today to argue why you shouldn’t buy the Pixel 9a — at least, not right now. The Pixel 9a remains an outstanding Android phone, but if you want to be as smart with your money as possible, here’s why you should wait before buying.

Why buying a Pixel 9a right now would be a mistake

Joe Maring / Android Authority

My reasoning for this is simple: the Pixel 10a. Rumors strongly suggest that Google’s next cheap Pixel phone is right around the corner, with a reported launch date of February 18. In other words, the Pixel 9a is just a few days away from being replaced.

As for what we’re expecting from the Pixel 10a, the phone is shaping up to be a pretty minor upgrade. Hardware-wise, Google doesn’t appear to be changing much. The core design of the Pixel 10a should be almost identical to the Pixel 9a, save for slightly smaller display bezels. We also expect a “boosted” version of the Pixel 9a’s Tensor G4 chip in the Pixel 10a, likely delivering better day-to-day performance. Since it’ll be a year newer, you’ll receive an additional year of software support from the 10a than from the 9a.

However, that’s basically it. Other aspects of the Pixel 10a — such as its cameras, battery life, charging speed, and software — should be identical to its predecessor. The Pixel 9a was a substantial upgrade over the Pixel 8a, but assuming the leaks/rumors are accurate, the Pixel 10a will be one of the tamest year-over-year hardware updates we’ve seen for a budget Pixel phone in a while.

It’s always possible that Google has some surprise features hidden up its sleeve that haven’t leaked yet, but all signs point to the Pixel 10a not being much more than a souped-up Pixel 9a — and that’s not necessarily a bad thing.

The perks of waiting for the Pixel 10a

If we aren’t expecting much from the Pixel 10a, what’s the point of waiting for it to come out instead of just buying a Pixel 9a right now? I’m glad you asked.

When Google releases a new Pixel phone, a couple of things usually happen: The new phone is sold alongside generous pre-order deals/promotions, while the old phone that’s being replaced often sees hefty discounts to clear out remaining inventory.

Last year, for example, Google increased trade-in values, allowing you to buy the Pixel 9a for as little as $99, and offered $100 in Google Store credit toward your next purchase — effectively making the phone free. We also saw numerous carrier promotions, including some that offered bill credits for the phone’s full price.

The Pixel 10a will almost certainly receive similar treatment, and since it’s expected to have the same $499 retail price as the Pixel 9a, we could see virtually identical pre-order promotions. You could buy the Pixel 9a today (which is currently on sale for $399), but if we’re just a few days away from being able to get the newer Pixel 10a for less or even for free, waiting is the right call.

Joe Maring / Android Authority

Even if you don’t want to mess with trade-in or carrier deals, I’d still recommend holding out for the 10a. Amazon offered $100 gift cards with Pixel 9a purchases last year, with no strings attached, bringing the effective total price to just $399. And following the Pixel 10a’s release, Google and third-party retailers will likely drop the Pixel 9a’s price lower than we’ve ever seen — potentially to $349 or less.

In short, you effectively have three options once the Pixel 10a is released: Buy the Pixel 10a with trade-in or carrier deals, likely bringing the cost down to $99 or less. Buy the Pixel 10a without a trade-in or carrier deal and get the phone for an effective $399 price after free gift card promos. Buy the Pixel 9a after the Pixel 10a’s release and potentially get it for less than its current sale price. Looked at this way, I think it’s easy to see why waiting for the Pixel 10a and not buying a Pixel 9a today makes sense. And with that rumored February 18 release date right around the corner, you don’t have that much longer to go.

