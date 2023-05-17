Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
Does Chipotle take Apple Pay?
If you’re like me, you don’t carry cash in your wallet anymore and rely almost entirely on cashless payments. This can be a problem when eating out since not all restaurants and fast food places accept all payments. So does Chipotle take Apple Pay? Here’s what you need to know.
Yes, in the US Chipotle takes Apple Pay at all locations nationwide. You can use the digital payment method in the store, drive-thru, and app.
Yes, Chipotle takes Apple Pay alongside a variety of other digital payment methods. You can pay with Apple Pay both in the restaurant and in the app.
Most restaurants in the US now accept digital wallets, with Apple Pay being one of the most widely available options. Chipotle is no exception.
How to use Apple Pay at Chipotle
To pay with Apple Pay at a Chipotle restaurant, just choose the Apple Pay option at checkout, both inside the restaurant and in the drive-thru. As long as the store has a digital reader, all you need to do is pull out your phone or smartwatch and you’re ready to go. Here are the steps in full:
- Double-tap the side button on your iPhone to open Apple Wallet.
- Enter your passcode or look at the phone screen if you use Face ID to confirm your identity.
- Select the card you want to use.
- Hold your phone near the NFC card reader to make the payment.
- Your card will be charged via Apple Pay, and you can enjoy your food.
To use Apple Pay on your Apple Watch:
- Double-tap the button on the side of your Apple Watch to open Apple Pay.
- Hold your watch above the NFC card reader.
- Once the payment is made, your Apple Watch will buzz.
It’s worth pointing out that even if you order via the app, you can still choose to pay with Apple Pay when you pick your food up. Just select Pay in store when checking out in the app, and pay normally when you pick up your order.
How to use Apple Pay in the Chipotle app
To use Apple Pay in the Chipotle app, just select Apple Pay as your payment method when checking out. Just make sure that you have Apple Pay set up on your phone before opening the app.
This method was added way back in 2017 when Chipotle updated its app for the modern age. It also added Android Pay and other digital payment methods in the same update. Here’s what you need to do:
- Download the Chipotle app via the App Store or Play Store.
- Select your nearest restaurant and add the items you want to order to your cart.
- Follow the steps to complete the order until you get to the payment step.
- Choose Apple Pay as your payment method and make sure the correct card is selected.
- Complete the purchase and await your delivery or pickup time.
What other forms of payment does Chipotle take?
In addition to Apple Pay, Chipotle takes cash, debit cards, credit cards (American Express, Visa, Discover, and Mastercard), prepaid cards, gift cards, Android Pay, Samsung Pay, PayPal, and more.