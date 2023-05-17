If you’re like me, you don’t carry cash in your wallet anymore and rely almost entirely on cashless payments. This can be a problem when eating out since not all restaurants and fast food places accept all payments. So does Chipotle take Apple Pay ? Here’s what you need to know.

Yes, in the US Chipotle takes Apple Pay at all locations nationwide. You can use the digital payment method in the store, drive-thru, and app.

Yes, Chipotle takes Apple Pay alongside a variety of other digital payment methods. You can pay with Apple Pay both in the restaurant and in the app.

Most restaurants in the US now accept digital wallets, with Apple Pay being one of the most widely available options. Chipotle is no exception.

How to use Apple Pay at Chipotle

To pay with Apple Pay at a Chipotle restaurant, just choose the Apple Pay option at checkout, both inside the restaurant and in the drive-thru. As long as the store has a digital reader, all you need to do is pull out your phone or smartwatch and you’re ready to go. Here are the steps in full:

Double-tap the side button on your iPhone to open Apple Wallet. Enter your passcode or look at the phone screen if you use Face ID to confirm your identity. Select the card you want to use. Hold your phone near the NFC card reader to make the payment. Your card will be charged via Apple Pay, and you can enjoy your food.

To use Apple Pay on your Apple Watch:

Double-tap the button on the side of your Apple Watch to open Apple Pay. Hold your watch above the NFC card reader. Once the payment is made, your Apple Watch will buzz.

It’s worth pointing out that even if you order via the app, you can still choose to pay with Apple Pay when you pick your food up. Just select Pay in store when checking out in the app, and pay normally when you pick up your order.