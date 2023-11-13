Oliver Cragg / Android Authority

The Apple Pencil is an awesome tool you can use for editing, designing, drawing, or even jotting down notes. We usually see these being used with an iPad. What if you own an Apple smartphone, though? Does an Apple Pencil work with an iPhone?

QUICK ANSWER No, the Apple Pencil does not work with an iPhone. This is the case regardless of which version of the Apple Pencil you want to use. JUMP TO KEY SECTIONS Can you use an Apple Pencil on an iPhone?

Is there a stylus that works with an iPhone?

Can you use an Apple Pencil on an iPhone?

Sadly, you can’t use an Apple Pencil with an iPhone. The first-generation Apple Pencil, second-generation Apple Pencil, and the USB-C Apple Pencil only support iPads. Here’s an official list of devices each Apple Pencil supports. As you can see, nothing other than iPads appear on these lists.

This is mostly due to the fact that iPads and iPhones use different display technologies. In fact, iPad-specific third-party styli also work only with iPads. This includes popular styli like the Logitech Crayon, Zagg Pro Stylus, and many of Adnoit’s iPad-specific pens.

Is there a stylus that works with an iPhone?

All that said, you are not left out of the fun if you want to use a quality stylus on your iPhone. All modern iPhones use capacitive displays. As such, any capacitive stylus will work with an iPhone.

One of our favorite options is the Maylofi Active Stylus Pen. If you want something from a more popular brand, we also like the Adonit Neo Duo, which has two modes. You can switch between them to use it with an iPad, or as a regular capacitive stylus.

We have a dedicated list of the best stylus options for iPhone users, in case you want some more recommendations.

FAQs

Can you connect an Apple Pencil to an iPhone? No, you can’t connect an Apple Pencil to an iPhone. None of the Apple Pencil versions are compatible with any iPhone models. These only work with iPads.

Can you charge an Apple Pencil with an iPhone? The second-generation Apple Pencil charges wirelessly, by attaching it to the side of your iPad. This means you can’t charge this specific model of the Apple Pencil with an iPhone. If you have a first-generation Apple Pencil, you can charge it by plugging its Lightning connector right into the iPhone. If you have a USB-C Apple Pencil, you can use the iPhone 15’s reverse wired charging with a USB-C cable. You can follow our guide if you’re having issues with your Apple Pencil not charging.

Does a Nintendo DS stylus work on an iPhone? The Nintendo DS screen uses a resistive touchscreen, which means it senses pressure. iPhones have capacitive screens, which use electrical charges to determine a touch. As such, a Nintendo DS stylus is nothing but a piece of plastic, and it will not work with an iPhone.

Does a Samsung stylus work on an iPhone? The Samsung S Pen will not work with iPhones. Samsung pens only work with other supported Samsung devices.

Can you use a regular capacitive stylus with an iPad? While you can’t use an Apple Pencil with anything other than an iPad, iPads can actually use a regular capacitive stylus. It won’t be as precise and won’t have all the extra features an Apple Pencil provides, but it will work.

