The best USB-C Cables for the iPhone 15 series

Apple

Apple has finally made the switch from Lightning to USB-C with the iPhone 15 series. This means that all four phones in the series now come with a USB-C port, the same one that we see on MacBooks, iPads, and Android smartphones. This makes things very convenient for the future but at the cost of requiring you to replace all of your old Lightning cables with USB-C cables. Apple already includes one cable in the box, but you’re likely going to need more than one in your daily life. Here are the best USB-C cables that you should buy for the iPhone 15 series.

What you need to know about USB-C on the iPhone 15 series

All phones in the iPhone 15 series now come with a USB-C port. Thus, the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max come with a USB-C port. While the port shape is the same, there is a difference in the USB specification that they support. This affects the phone’s data transfer speed, which is where things start getting a little complicated. The charging speed on all the iPhone 15 series phones is the same.

iPhone 15 iPhone 15 Plus iPhone 15 Pro iPhone 15 Pro Max Connector

iPhone 15 USB-C

iPhone 15 Plus USB-C

iPhone 15 Pro USB-C

iPhone 15 Pro Max USB-C

Data speed

iPhone 15 USB 2.0

480Mbps

iPhone 15 Plus USB 2.0

480Mbps

iPhone 15 Pro USB 3.1 Gen 2x1

10Gbps

iPhone 15 Pro Max USB 3.1 Gen 2x1

10Gbps

Charging Power

iPhone 15 20W

iPhone 15 Plus 20W

iPhone 15 Pro 20W

iPhone 15 Pro Max 20W



The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus support USB 2.0 only

Apple

The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus support the older USB 2.0 protocol through the USB-C port. This means that data transfer speeds on the phone are limited to a maximum of 480 megabits per second. This means that you will need to buy USB 2.0 cables only, as going with better cables will yield no benefits with these phones. You could buy better cables for future-proofing, but stick to USB 2.0 if you want to save money.

Apple includes a 1m braided USB 2.0-compatible USB-C to USB-C cable in the box of the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus. So, for most users, this cable is going to be sufficient for your needs.

You will only need a better cable if you want to connect a different device that can take advantage of the better cable. Your other device will dictate your needs more than the iPhone 15.

The iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max support USB 3.0, but you need a new cable

Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max

The iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max support USB 3.0 protocol over the USB-C port. However, Apple has incorrectly labeled it, as the correct branding for the same would be USB 3.2 Gen 2×1, which is capable of data transfer speeds of a maximum of 10 gigabits per second.

What adds to the confusion is that Apple includes only a 1m braided USB 2.0-compatible USB-C to USB-C cable in the box of the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. To get the best data transfer speeds out of your iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max, you need a USB 3.0-compatible cable.

The charging speed on all iPhone 15 series phones is the same. The iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max get higher data transfer speeds.

Note that if you don’t use a cable to transfer your data out of your iPhone, you don’t need to spend on a USB 3.0-compatible cable, as “USB 3.0” does not bear reference to the power delivery capabilities of the cable. The included cable in the iPhone box will charge your iPhone 15 Pro just fine, and we will suggest some cheap alternatives that will also get the charging job done. You still need a compatible charger, though, so ensure that you pick the best iPhone 15 charger for yourself.

The best USB-C cables for iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus With the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus, you are served well enough with budget cables. You can spend more money on getting braided cables or longer cables. You don’t particularly need faster-capacity or higher-power cables with these phones, but you can splurge on them if you have other devices like a laptop that you would like to use the same cable with.

Apple USB-C woven charge cable (1m; 60W)

If you are looking for a simple replacement of the cable present inside your iPhone 15 series box, this is the cable you are looking for. It is 1m in length and supports charging speeds of up to 60W. Like the cable in the box, this is also braided, so it is more durable than the regular non-braided cable.

But like everything Apple sells, this is slightly expensive. You can get cheaper and better cables from third-party accessory makers.

Apple USB-C charge cable (2m; 60W)

This official cable from Apple is twice as long as the cable that came in your iPhone 15 box, but it is not braided. As such, it will break relatively easily. However, if you are looking for an inexpensive first-party option that is long, this is it.

Anker braided USB-C charging cable (1.82m; 60W; pack of two)

If you are okay with a third-party cable and want more than one cable, then this Anker braided USB-C charging cable is perfect for your needs. It is 6 feet (~1.82m) long, supports 60W power delivery, and comes in a pack of two. It is still limited to USB 2.0 speeds, however. Still, if you need an extra cable, say one for your office and one for your car, then this cable pack gets it sorted for you.

Amazon Basics braided USB-C charging cable (1.82m; 100W)

If you are okay with a third-party cable but want something that is long, strong, and can support high-power delivery, then this Amazon Basics braided USB-C cable is what you need.

This is a braided cable, which is 6 feet long (~1.82m) and can support power delivery as high as 100W. This means you can pair it up with a 100W GaN charger to charge practically all of your devices, from earbuds to iPhones, iPads, and MacBooks. This is the power of USB-C everything. It also gets bonus points for being cheaper than the Apple cables.

The only caveat here is that this cable is USB 2.0. If you want something future-proof for all your devices, we recommend getting something with USB 3.0. However, as mentioned, you will not get any benefit of that with the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus.

Bonus: Apple USB-C to Lightning Adapter

This is not a USB-C cable per se, but this tiny USB-C to Lightning adapter from Apple will help you continue using your existing repository of Lightning cables and accessories for some more time. It is fairly expensive, but it is also practically the only USB-C to Lightning adapter in the market that supports charging, data, and audio.

Since this is an official Apple accessory, it is completely compatible with the iPhone 15.

We still recommend making the move to full USB-C to USB-C cables. However, if you have a ton of Lightning cables around that you would loathe to replace, this is a good transitory solution.

The best USB-C cables for iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max You can use all the above-mentioned cables and adapters perfectly with the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, and we still recommend getting the above if you just want a cable for your charging needs.

The only caveat is that the above-mentioned cables are restricted to USB 2.0, and you will not get full data transfer speeds. If you want the fastest data transfer speeds, you will need one of these USB 3.0 cables for the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Note that all USB 3.0 and Thunderbolt cables are thicker than USB 2.0 cables. The more power and data they can support, the thicker they usually are.

Amazon Basics braided USB-C charging cable with USB 3.0 (1.82m; 100W)

This cable is fairly overkill if you just intend to charge the iPhone 15 Pro or 15 Pro Max (pick something from the iPhone 15’s list instead!). However, if you are looking for the fastest data transfer speeds between your USB 3.0 device to your USB 3.0 iPhone 15 Pro or 15 Pro Max, then this Amazon Basics cable will get you there without burning a hole in your pocket.

As a bonus, it also works perfectly fine for charging your iPhone and your MacBook at their full speeds.

Apple Thunderbolt 4 Pro cable (1m; 100W)

Apple’s Thunderbolt 4 Pro cable is expensive and overkill. But if you are looking for a first-party option that gets you the fastest charging and data transfer speeds on your iPhone 15 Pro and your MacBook, then this is the cable that you get.

It comes in three sizes: 1m, 1.8m, and 3m. Unless you absolutely need an official Apple Thunderbolt 4 cable, you should prefer other options in this list.

Cable Matters Thunderbolt 4 Cable (1m; 240W)

This is the pinnacle of overkill cables (but it is still cheaper than the Apple Thunderbolt 4 cable). Cable Matters’ Thunderbolt 4 cable is absolutely amazing, and it is that one cable that does it all. It supports Thunderbolt 4 (up to 40Gbps data transfer) and can do up to 240W power delivery.

You should buy this cable only if you want to buy one cable that serves practically all of your present needs and beyond. It will support the fastest charging and data transfer speeds across all of your devices.

FAQs

Does iPhone 15 have USB-C cable? Yes. The iPhone 15 has a USB-C port, and Apple includes a USB-C to USB-C cable in the box.

What cable does the iPhone 15 use? The iPhone 15 uses a USB-C cable. You need one that supports USB 2.0 with 20W or above charging speeds.

What cable does the iPhone 15 Pro use? The iPhone 15 Pro uses a USB-C cable. You need one that supports USB 3.0 with 20W or above charging speeds.

Is USB-C the same as Lightning? No, USB-C is completely different from Lightning. Lightning is the older, proprietary port that Apple used in iPhone 14 and older phones. USB-C is the universal port that is used on the iPhone 15, as well as iPads, MacBooks, Android phones, and lots of other devices.

Is USB-C and Type-C the same? Yes, USB-C is also known as USB Type-C. They are the same.

Comments