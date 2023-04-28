Here's how to get Discovery Plus on your Roku device

If you’re a fan of “reality” TV shows mixed in with the occasional piece of educational content like Planet Earth, Discovery Plus has you covered. Is Discovery Plus on Roku? You bet. Here’s how to get started watching.

How to get Discovery Plus on the Roku website

How to get Discovery Plus on your Roku device

To start watching from your Roku device, the first thing to do is visit the Channel Store. Open Streaming Channels from the Roku homescreen, and search for “Discovery.” Select Discovery Plus and install the app. This is of course the same method used to add any channel to Roku devices.

Once you’ve launched the app, you’ll be presented with the option to sign in if you’re an existing subscriber, or start a 7-day trial if you’re not. Once the trial expires, Discovery Plus costs $4.99 per month with ads, or $6.99 ad-free. Some Verizon Unlimited customers can get 6 or even 12 months for free, but you’ll be kicked over to the $6.99 plan once that period is up. If you sign up using your Roku account, say through the Roku Channel, you can follow this guide to cancelling Roku subscriptions whenever you’re done with the service. Otherwise, you should cancel through Discovery’s website.

How to get Discovery Plus on the Roku website

Roku has a web version of the Channel Store, so if you happen to be on your computer or tablet, you can have the app ready to go when you get to your TV. Just visit the Discovery Plus store page and click Add channel. If you haven’t already signed up for the service, you might consider doing that directly from Discovery’s website.

Don’t worry if the app doesn’t automatically appear in the channels on your TV — while Roku OS regularly scans for new downloads, you may be catching it between updates. Go to Settings > System > System update > Check Now, and your Roku will download and install anything it’s waiting for. Read more: The best video streaming services

