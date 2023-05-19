Discovery Plus: Prices, platforms, and everything else you need to know

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

Discovery, Inc. already owns and operates a ton of popular unscripted cable TV channels. Now, the company is also a part of the crowded streaming space with its standalone streamer Discovery Plus, which exists alongside many other Netflix competitors.

For fans of shows like 90 Day Fiancé, Property Brothers, Fixer Upper, and more, this service may be heaven-sent. Not only can subscribers watch tens of thousands of TV episodes from the many Discovery cable TV networks, but Discovery Plus is also the exclusive home to originals, many of which are spin-offs of popular Discovery shows.

This guide to the streaming service will tell you everything you need to know about Discovery Plus. You can sign up for the service at the link below and receive a seven-day free trial.

Discovery Plus The streaming service offers on-demand TV shows from the Discovery lineup of non-scripted TV channels, plus exclusive shows. See price at Discovery Plus

What is Discovery Plus?

Discovery

The streaming service (branded officially as “discovery+”) launched on January 4, 2021, in the US. It came from Discovery, Inc., now Warner Bros. Discovery, the cable TV company that owns and operates various networks as well as HBO and Discovery Plus’ sister service HBO Max. The streaming service includes shows, both old and more recent, from several networks. These include the Discovery mothership, TLC, HGTV, DIY Network, Food Network, Animal Planet, ID, Trvl Channel, OWN, and more. It also includes shows from non-Discovery, Inc. cable networks, including A&E, Lifetime, and History. In addition, the services offer many shows from the UK’s BBC network.

While Discovery previously released some of its shows on other streaming services, including Netflix, it has now decided to become a direct competitor. At launch, Discovery says its service had over 2,500 older and recent shows, which total over 55,000 episodes.

Discovery Plus vs. Max With Discovery Plus now owned by Warner Bros. Discovery (as of April 2022), some of the streamer’s content has merged with HBO Max as part of the new, rebranded Max service.

While this means that Max will feature titles and brands previously associated with Discovery, the Discovery Plus service will also continue to operate as a standalone streamer. It is unclear how much overlap there may be between the two services where Max originals by companies like the Magnolia Network, but we will update this article as that becomes clearer.

Discovery Plus vs. Discovery Go The company still operates its older Discovery Go streaming service. However, it requires an active cable or satellite TV subscription to access, while Discovery Plus does not. Discovery Go will not have any exclusive content from Discovery Plus either. Finally, Discovery Go includes ads, which can be done away with if you get the $6.99 a month Discovery Plus subscription.

Is Discovery Plus worth it?

Discovery

If you are a fan of unscripted TV programming, it’s easy to recommend this service. You can watch home improvement shows, food shows, nature and science programming, and even popular reality series all in one place, with new programming to come.

Discovery Plus is also available from the jump on nearly all the major streaming platforms. Some of its programming is available in 4K streaming resolution as well. The price is also reasonable, from $4.99 a month for an ad-supported subscription to just $6.99 a month for an ad-free experience.

Where is Discovery Plus available? Discovery Plus is only available as a standalone service in the US, Canada, the UK, and Ireland at the moment. However, in 2021, Vodafone began offering the service to all of its mobile and TV customers across 12 European countries. That includes Germany, Turkey, Italy, Spain, Romania, Portugal, Greece, Czech Republic, Hungary, and Iceland.

In Europe, Discovery Plus will expand its content to include sports programming via Eurosport. It will include the tennis Grand Slams, cycling Grand Tours, motorsport, football, and winter sports. Also, Discovery Plus will become the streaming service for the Olympic Games in most European markets.

How much is Discovery Plus? Discovery Plus in the US has two subscription tiers. Both offer the same content and features, but the tier that costs $4.99 a month includes ads. You can do away with all commercials if you pay a bit more money. The ad-free tier costs $6.99.

Can I get it for free? The service comes with a seven-day free trial, which means you can sign up and stream all you want for a week. You can cancel your subscription before the trial period ends and not be charged.

Verizon’s free Discovery Plus offers

Verizon

If you are or will become a Verizon unlimited wireless customer, you will be able to get Discovery Plus for free for a much longer period. New and current subscribers to Verizon’s Play More Unlimited and Get More Unlimited plans can get 12 months of the ad-free version of Discovery Plus (an $83.88 value). Verizon’s Start Unlimited and Do More Unlimited subscribers will get six months of ad-free Discovery Plus access (a $41.94 value).

In addition, subscribers to Verizon’s 5G Home Internet or its Fios Gigabit wired internet service can claim a free, ad-free year of Discovery Plus.

What devices does Discovery Plus support?

Discovery

Unlike the launches of some recent major streaming services like HBO Max and Peacock, Discovery Plus has been available on nearly all the major streaming platforms from the start. Here’s a look at what devices and platforms are currently supported. Android (smartphones and tablets)

Android TV (sticks, set-top boxes, and smart TVs)

Amazon Fire TV (sticks, Fire TV cubs, and smart TVs)

Amazon Prime Channels

Apple TV set-top boxes, generation 4 and newer, tvOS 12 and newer

iPad, 3rd generation and newer, iOS 12 and newer

iPhone 6 and newer, iOS 12 and newer

Roku (sticks, set-top boxes, and smart TVs)

Samsung Smart TVs, model year 2017 and newer

Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X game consoles

Comcast Xfinity Flex and X1 boxes

Web browsers Safari 10 and newer Chrome Blink 51 and newer Firefox Android WebView 70.0.3 operating system and newer

At the moment, there’s no support for LG’s WebOS-based smart TVs, nor for Vizio’s smart TV interface. There’s also no app available for Sony’s Playstation 4 and 5 consoles. Microsoft’s Edge PC browser is not officially supported either.

The Android and iOS apps support Chromecast and Airplay, respectively. That means that Chromecast and Airplay-enabled TVs can cast the mobile Discovery Plus apps to their screens.

User Experience

Discovery

Once you sign onto the service, you can browse through its selection of shows by a couple of methods. One is to click on which network of shows you want to browse through, like the Discovery Channel, HGTV, A&E, and so on. You can also browse through more general show categories, such as Food, Nature & Animals, and others. If you know exactly which show you want to stream, you can type it in the search bar.

The service also has My List, which lets you save the shows you want to watch, so you don’t have to hunt for them every time you launch Discovery Plus.

Other features Discovery Plus supports up to five user profiles per account. Each account also supports up to four concurrent streams. Some of the service’s content will be available to stream in 4K resolution for 4K-enabled Amazon Fire TV devices, along with the 4K Apple TV set-top box. More devices will add 4K support in the near future. The higher resolution content is mostly nature and animal-related programming. You can find that content if you use the search terms “UHD,” “Ultra HD,” and “4K.”

The service has recently added Virtual Channels. These will let you channel surf through 24/7 streams of shows like 90 Day Fiancé, House Hunters, Chopped, Fixer Upper, and others.

At the time of writing, the service does not have any parental controls. Also, Discovery Plus’ mobile apps don’t offer any way to download shows for offline viewing.

Best Discovery Plus TV shows

Discovery

Let’s get this out of the way. Making a “Best Of” list of shows on Discovery Plus is an almost impossible task. Everyone will have their own ideas of the best series on the service, based on their interests in the subject categories. Having said that, these are just a few of our picks for shows you should check out on Discovery Plus. Home Town — The husband and wife team of Erin and Ben Napier fix up old homes in their small town of Laurel, Mississippi.

The husband and wife team of Erin and Ben Napier fix up old homes in their small town of Laurel, Mississippi. Flip or Flop — The couple of Tarek El Moussa and Christina Anstead go through a lot, including a divorce, during the run of this series. However, they stay together to make a profit by flipping houses in Orange County, California.

The couple of Tarek El Moussa and Christina Anstead go through a lot, including a divorce, during the run of this series. However, they stay together to make a profit by flipping houses in Orange County, California. Fixer Upper — Chip and Joanna Gains help homeowners find cheap houses that need work and then turn them into dream homes with the cash saved on the lower sale price.

— Chip and Joanna Gains help homeowners find cheap houses that need work and then turn them into dream homes with the cash saved on the lower sale price. Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives — Guy Fieri gives us an always entertaining look at great places to eat that most people have never heard of.

Guy Fieri gives us an always entertaining look at great places to eat that most people have never heard of. Deadliest Catch — Watch the hazardous act of trying to fish in the wild waters off the coast of Alaska.

Watch the hazardous act of trying to fish in the wild waters off the coast of Alaska. Ghost Adventures — Whether you believe in ghosts or not, it’s always entertaining to watch these paranormal investigators try to find evidence of the supernatural in various locations.

Whether you believe in ghosts or not, it’s always entertaining to watch these paranormal investigators try to find evidence of the supernatural in various locations. Planet Earth — The BBC’s extensive mini-series documenting animals in various locations on the planet is a must-watch.

The BBC’s extensive mini-series documenting animals in various locations on the planet is a must-watch. Scream: The True Story — Combining true crime and paranormal investigation, this miniseries explores the legacy of the Gainesville Ripper, who claimed the Devil made him murder eight people.

Best exclusive shows Discovery Plus already has many exclusive shows that are only available (at least for now) on the service. Here are just a few of them: American Detective — Joe Kenda, who you might know from Homicide Hunter, hosts this new series. It takes a look at some true-crime events with lots of twists.

Joe Kenda, who you might know from Homicide Hunter, hosts this new series. It takes a look at some true-crime events with lots of twists. Ghost Adventures: Cecil Hotel — This Ghost Adventures spin-off has the team checking out the landmark Cecil Hotel in Los Angeles.

This Ghost Adventures spin-off has the team checking out the landmark Cecil Hotel in Los Angeles. Race Across the World — Teams compete in a global race with one big twist: they have to travel without flying.

Teams compete in a global race with one big twist: they have to travel without flying. Frozen in Time — The Brady Bunch’s Maureen McCormick teams up with designer Dan Vickery to update homes that are stuck decades in the past.

The Brady Bunch’s Maureen McCormick teams up with designer Dan Vickery to update homes that are stuck decades in the past. Finding Bigfoot: The Search Continues – The cult hit TV show on Animal Planet is coming back for this new special after three years.

– The cult hit TV show on Animal Planet is coming back for this new special after three years. Pig Royalty – This series looks at families in Texas who try to win pig show competitions.

– This series looks at families in Texas who try to win pig show competitions. Super Soul – Oprah Winfrey interviews many actors, musicians, and others about their spiritual beliefs.

– Oprah Winfrey interviews many actors, musicians, and others about their spiritual beliefs. Chopped 420 – The Food Network show Chopped is a spinoff where chefs compete to make the best dishes with THC and CBD inside.

– The Food Network show Chopped is a spinoff where chefs compete to make the best dishes with THC and CBD inside. Bobby and Giada in Italy – Renowned chefs Bobby Flay and Giada De Laurentiis tour Italy and check out some amazing dishes. In addition, Discovery Plus is previewing shows from the upcoming Magnolia Network, which will take the place of the DIY Network later this year. This is the network that will center on Fixer Upper’s Chip and Joanna Gaines.

Best alternatives

Discovery Plus may have launched recently, but it is entering an already crowded field of streaming services, some of which offer similar programming. Here’s a look at some of the other services you might want to consider signing up for.

Netflix

Netflix is the biggest player in the streaming world, with an unbeatable catalog of original and syndicated content. As we mentioned before, Discovery did have a number of its shows available on Netflix at one time. However, the service has been busy adding its own unscripted programming. Some of it will likely appeal to Discovery Plus watchers, such as Selling Sunset, Tiger King, Our Planet, Somebody Feed Phil, and Making a Murderer.

Discovery Plus is a lot cheaper than Netflix, however. Netflix’s cheapest plan, which supports one stream at a time and is SD only, costs $9.99 a month.

Netflix Netflix is still the leading premium streaming service, with over 200 million worldwide subscribers. It offers thousands of movies and TV shows to binge watch, including its always growing list of original films and series, including Stranger Things, The Witcher, Bridgerton, and many more. See price at Netflix

Curiosity Stream

This service was actually created by John Hendricks, who previously founded the Discovery Channel cable TV network. As you might imagine, Curiosity Stream has lots of shows and movies that appeal to Discovery Plus subscribers. We will say that Curiosity Stream is a bit more serious, however. It doesn’t offer much in the way of “reality” shows compared to Discovery Plus.

If you are happy with just HD resolution for streaming, the price of Curiosity Stream is also lower, at $2.99 a month. However, 4K streaming is a bit more expensive at $9.99 a month.

CuriosityStream See price at CuriosityStream

The Smithsonian Channel content on Paramount Plus

Paramount Plus

You can access the content from The Smithsonian Channel via the Paramount Plus streaming service. It offers up a ton of great documentary features from the Smithsonian Institution.

You can watch all of the Smithsonian Channel shows and everything else on Paramount Plus for $4.99 a month with ads or $9.99 a month without ads.

Paramount Plus Paramount Plus includes thousands of movies and TV shows from CBS, Showtime, and Paramount Pictures. It also includes new and original movies like The Good Fight, Infinite, and more. See price at Paramount Plus

National Geographic content on Disney Plus

Disney

Disney Plus is not only home to Marvel, Pixar, and Star Wars. It’s also the place to watch tons of movies and TV series from the National Geographic channel. It even has several exclusive NatGeo series like The World According to Jeff Goldblum, Meet the Chimps, and much more.

Disney Plus currently costs $7.99 a month, or $79.99 for an annual subscription.

Disney Plus annual subscription 12 months for the price of 10 This streaming service is the home of all Pixar, Marvel, and Star Wars movies. It’s also got a bunch of exciting originals like The Mandalorian, The World According to Jeff Goldblum, and more. See price at Disney

Other FAQs

How many people can stream on Discovery Plus at one time? The service supports up to four concurrent streams per account.

Is Discovery Plus available in 4K? Some content on the service is available in 4K and can be streamed on compatible Fire TV and Apple TV devices.

Does Discovery Plus have ads? The service offers a $4.99 a month plan with ads, but you can get rid of them by paying $6.99 a month.

Can you share a Discovery Plus account with friends and family? Yes, Discovery Plus supports up to five user profiles per account.

Does Discovery Plus work offline? Unfortunately, the service’s mobile apps do not currently support downloads of its shows. However, it’s possible that it could add the feature later.

Is Discovery Plus shutting down? Warner Bros. Discovery has combined elements of Discovery Plus and HBO Max into the streaming service Max, but Discovery Plus will continue to operate as a standalone service for now.

That’s all we have on Discovery Plus. We will update this post with more info on the service as changes are made.

