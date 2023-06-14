Discovery Plus comes with some considerable media might behind it, but it’s not for everyone — especially if you don’t care about renovations, cooking, or reality TV. If you’d rather spend your hard-earned streaming money elsewhere, here’s how to cancel Discovery Plus in a hurry.

How to cancel Discovery Plus on the web

If you signed up for Discovery Plus directly — usually meaning its website, or many TV apps — you’ll want to cancel via the web. There are just three steps: Sign into your account at discoveryplus.com.

Open the dropdown menu and click Account .

. Under the Plans (or Subscription) section in Manage Your Account, click Cancel. In fact, if you signed up directly but try to cancel through an any app, you’ll probably be pointed to the Discovery Plus website regardless.

How to cancel Discovery Plus on Roku and Fire TV If you signed up through Roku or Amazon’s purchase systems, you’ll have to unsubscribe the same way.

For Amazon’s Fire TV: Go to amazon.com (or your country’s equivalent domain), and navigate to the Your Account page using the drop-down menus.

page using the drop-down menus. Under Digital content and devices , click Your apps . These menus may have different names, since Amazon sometimes alters them.

, click . These menus may have different names, since Amazon sometimes alters them. Choose Your Subscriptions from the left-hand menu.

from the left-hand menu. Find Discovery Plus and select the Cancel option. On your Roku device: Hit the Home button on your Roku remote.

button on your Roku remote. Navigate to the Discovery Plus app, then press the remote’s star/asterisk button. If you subscribed through the Roku Channel, navigate to that app instead.

button. If you subscribed through the Roku Channel, navigate to that app instead. If you subscribed through the Discovery Plus app, choose Manage subscription, then Cancel subscription. If you subscribed through the Roku Channel, choose Manage subscriptions > Discovery Plus > Cancel subscription.

How to cancel Discovery Plus on Apple devices Apple requires any app with an in-app subscription option to use the App Store. Thankfully, this does mean that Apple devices offer a centralized place to cancel, although it varies based on your product.

On an Apple TV: Open the Settings app.

Click Users and Accounts , then select your profile.

, then select your profile. Click Subscriptions .

. Choose Discovery Plus, then Cancel. On an iPhone or iPad: Open the Settings app.

Tap on your Apple ID at the top.

at the top. Tap Subscriptions .

. Find Discovery Plus and tap its Cancel Subscription button.

How to cancel Discovery Plus on Android

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

Android-based sign-ups are handled through the Google Play Store. In that case, the fastest way to cancel is through the Play Store app. Launch the Play Store app. If you haven’t already logged in, do that now.

Tap your profile icon , then Payments and subscriptions .

, then . Tap Subscriptions .

Select Discovery Plus and you should see a Cancel Subscription option.

FAQs

Why do Apple, Google, etc. force me to unsubscribe through them? These companies typically take a cut of every transaction in their app stores, so for obvious reasons, they try to steer subscriptions through their in-app purchase flow. A consequence is that users have to cancel through those systems.

What's the best way to sign up for Discovery Plus? The discoveryplus.com website, preferably on a desktop or laptop. Aside from the convenience of a mouse and keyboard, it means you can manage your subscription from any device with a web browser.

