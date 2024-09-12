Today's Samsung store deal can get you a whopping $1,000 off on the Galaxy S24 Ultra

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

The Discover Samsung sale is currently live on the company’s website. The event started on September 9 and will run through September 15, with daily deals on everything from smartphones to large appliances, smartwatches, tablets, and more. The deals are constantly changing, so you should try to grab the offer of your choice on the same day you see it.

Today, Samsung is running a promotion on the Galaxy S24 Ultra, its top-of-the-line flagship smartphone. If you’ve been eyeing the device, today is your chance to grab up to $1,000 off on the phone. For starters, you’ll get an instant, unconditional discount of $350 on the phone. That means you can get the 256GB Galaxy S24 Ultra for $949, down from its original price of $1,299. What’s great is that you can also get a 512GB version of the phone for the same price! Yes, you heard that right. Samsung has discounted the higher storage variant, making it accessible at the same price as the base Galaxy S24 Ultra. If you’re interested in the 1TB storage variant of the flagship, you can now pick it up for $1,069 instead of $1,659.

If you’d like to save even more on your Galaxy S24 Ultra purchase, Samsung is also offering trade-in discounts of up to $750. Say you’re upgrading from a Galaxy S23 Ultra to the Galaxy S24 Ultra. You can now get $750 off on the new phone. So, essentially, you pay only $549.99 for the 256GB Galaxy S24 Ultra if you exchange your old flagship.

The Galaxy S24 Ultra is not the only phone Samsung is discounting right now. You can also get a straight discount of $640 on the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and $150 on the Galaxy Z Flip 6 during the sale period. Additional trade-in discounts are also available on the two foldable phones.

