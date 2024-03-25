OpenAI recently unveiled a new service that allows users to create a custom GPT for a specific purpose. This could be in any field of interest, from finance and writing to technology. This article will explore how to create a custom GPT that is knowledgeable about a specific TV series, including its characters, storyline, and actors. This will enable users to ask questions and discover more about the TV series.

To illustrate this, I will use Doctor Who as an example. This British sci-fi series has been running since the 1960s and recently celebrated its 60th anniversary. The idea of having a bot that knows everything about the series, the actors, the stories, and fan theories is quite intriguing.

How to create a custom GPT about your favorite TV series View the video embedded above for a detailed visual explainer of the steps below.

To get started, you will need a ChatGPT Plus account. Head to the ChatGPT website, ensure you’re logged in, and navigate to the Explore icon. Select the option to Create a GPT, allowing you to customize a version of ChatGPT for a specific purpose. Select the Message GPT Builder… field, and explain to GPT Builder exactly what you want to create.

In this case, we will create an expert on the British TV series Doctor Who. I’m quite specific about what the expert will know in this field, including the show’s characters, story arcs, and so on, from the original 1963 show to the modern version.

The system will then suggest a name for your bot. In this case, I decided to name it Timey Wimey Bot. The system may attempt to generate a profile picture for the bot but don’t worry if it fails.

Andy Walker / Android Authority

Next, you will need to decide the scope of your bot. Should it focus more on providing factual information, engaging in fan theories, or something else? In this case, I decided that my expert GPT should provide both factual information and be happy to engage in fan theories.

You must also decide what your Bot should emphasize or avoid. Are there any specific topics or types of content you would like to focus on or steer clear of? Should it avoid discussing unconfirmed rumors about the show or be careful about revealing spoilers? For Timey Wimey Bot, I decided that it could talk about everything related to Doctor Who.

Next, consider how your bot should interact with users. Should it ask for clarification if the questions or statements are vague, or would you prefer it to make assumptions and provide answers based on the information it has? I decided that my bot should ask follow-up questions for clarification if needed.

Finally, you can personalize your bot. How do you want it to express itself? Should it have a humorous tone, be strictly factual, or mimic The Doctor’s whimsical and adventurous spirit? I decided that Timey Wimey Bot should embody the latter.

Once you’ve set up your bot, you can try it and provide feedback. You can also save it and make it public. Of course, you don’t need to stick with Doctor Who. You can create a custom GPT for your favorite TV series.

You can give Timey Wimey Bot a try by following the link. Please let me know in the comments what you think about interacting with it and about custom GPTs in general.

