Doctor Who season 14: Release date, plot, cast, and more

Will we see Ncuti Gatwa back for another season as the Fifteenth Doctor? Will there be more space and time travel this year?

Doctor Who might just be coming back for a fourteenth season (fortieth overall). Do we know for sure? Find out the Doctor Who season 14 release date, cast changes, and where the plot might go next.

Is there going to be a Doctor Who season 14? Yes. Though Doctor Who has existed for about 6 decades now, this particular “strain” of Doctor Who was revived in 2005, and will be coming back for a fourteenth season this year. Set your sonic screwdrivers to excited.

BBC has actually suggested that this season is going to be rebranded to the extent that it might as well be season 1 of a brand-new series. So a revival of the revival. Even for the most seasoned Doctor Who fan, that’s a little confusing.

When is season 14 of Doctor Who coming out? Doctor Who will premiere on 11th May 2024, continuing till 22 June. The series will consist of eight episodes. The season will open with two episodes, don’t you love it when that happens?

Former showrunner Steven Moffat said two episodes at a time was “ a whole new level of insane greatness” — a compliment of the higher order. He also said he “can’t wait to complain about it”.

Doctor Who season 14 cast Ncuti Gatwa as the Fifteenth Doctor

Millie Gibson as Ruby Sunday, the Doctor’s companion (for Season 14 only)

Jemma Redgrave as Kate Lethbridge-Stewart, head of UNIT and daughter of the Brigadier

Aneurin Barnard as Roger ap Gwilliam, a mysterious new character

Michelle Greenidge as Carla Sunday, Ruby’s mother

Yasmin Finney as Rose Noble, a gothy teenager

Jonathan Groff in an undisclosed role

Bonnie Langford as Melanie Bush, a former companion to the Sixth and Seventh Doctors

Indira Varma as a character known as “The Duchess” Other confirmed guest stars include: Jinkx Monsoon as a villain

Lenny Rush as a character named Morris

Alexander Devrient as Colonel Christopher Ibrahim The season will also see the return of composer Murray Gold, who will score the episodes.

While not part of the main cast, it’s worth noting that Varada Sethu will be taking over as the Doctor’s companion in Season 15 after Millie Gibson’s departure.

What to expect from Doctor Who season 14 We’re excited to see Ncuti Gatwa as Doctor Who. That introduction hit us out of nowhere, and we don’t know what to be more excited about, that we get to see this insanely great actor play Doctor Who, or that we see Eric from Sex Education play a completely different role, or that we’re seeing Doctor Who being played by a black, openly gay actor for the first time in series history.

The trailer suggests a crisis that Doctor Who needs to fix, to save time and matter and everything that makes our universe what it is. Something that sets off a series of events, we even see a a glimpse of Bridgerton in the trailer, so something to do with a butterfly effect that Doctor Who, a.k.a., the Time Lord needs to fix. And we get to see him do that with Ruby Sunday, so that’s exciting.

Gibson is only sticking around for one season though, which is a little strange, but everything is strange when it comes to Doctor Who.

So what do we really know about what’s going to happen this season? Everyone’s being a little tight-lipped about this, but we do know that they’ll be hopping around to different eras (including Regency England), meeting the Beatles, and experiencing the swinging 60s.

There’ll be new monsters, but the Cybermen and the Dalek will be sitting this one out. Brand new villains….maybe creepier than before. We can’t wait for May 11th.

Doctor Who season 14 trailer

Where can I watch Doctor Who season 14? If you’re in the US, you can watch Doctor Who on Disney Plus. If you’re in the UK, you can still watch it on BBC One and stream it with BBC iPlayer.

FAQs

Why did Millie Gibson leave Doctor Who? Generally, most companions opt to leave Doctor Who after several seasons for the show to stay fresh. Gibson’s exit after Season 14 is something of a tradition for the series. Other popular modern companions like Billie Piper, Karen Gillan, and Jenna Coleman left the show.

Who is the new companion of Doctor Who? When Millie Gibson leaves the TARDIS as Ruby Sunday, it will be Varada Sethu, who appeared on the latest Star Wars series Andor as Lindon Javes.

Who is the new Doctor Who? Ncuti Gatwa, from the hit Netflix show Sex Education, assumed his new title of the 15th Doctor in 2023’s special episode, before taking the lead role this season.

How many seasons and episodes have been published of Doctor Who? Including Season 14, there are now 39 seasons of Doctor Who — the 26 from the classic era 1963-1989 and 13 seasons from the 2000s. As for the total number of episodes — that depends on how you count multi-part serials and specials, it’s 875.

