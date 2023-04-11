There’s nothing worse than having your controller die in the middle of an intense game. Don’t let a low battery be the reason you lose a boss fight or a multiplayer match. Here’s how to charge your PS5 controller to keep you in the game.

QUICK ANSWER To charge a PS5 controller, use a USB-C to USB-A cable to connect the DualSense to your console or another power source. Once connected, the light bar will pulse orange to indicate charging is underway. KEY SECTIONS How to charge the PS5 controller

Why won't my PS5 controller charge?

How to charge the PS5 controller There are two ways to charge your DualSense controller. The first involves using the USB cable that comes with the PS5 console. Connect the cord from the back of the controller to the USB port on the front of your PlayStation 5.

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

Unfortunately, if you buy a DualSense controller and do not own a PS5, the controller doesn’t come with a charging cable. But you can buy a USB-C to USB-A cable from Amazon. Use the cable to connect the controller to any device connected to a power outlet. Make sure the charger provides a safe and appropriate power output for your controller (usually 5V and around 1.5A to 3A). Charging times may vary depending on the power output of the charger you use.

The second method is to use a charging dock. This is an excellent option if you have more than one DualSense controller since the PlayStation console only has one USB port on its front. Sony’s DualSense charging station is only $30, and it’s styled to match the white plates of your PS5 console. Best of all, you won’t need any cables. The controllers sit on the dock with a click-in design, leaving them to charge at your convenience.

Adam Birney / Android Authority

How long does it take to charge a PS5 controller? Whether you use a USB cable or a charging dock, the DualSense controller takes approximately three hours to charge a depleted battery fully. If you’re using the USB cable provided with your PS5 console, you can continue playing games while the DualSense is charging, although it may take longer. Using a docking station with two controllers, you can always have one on standby, fully charged, and ready to go when needed.

Why won’t my PS5 controller charge or turn on? Try these troubleshooting tips if your DualSense controller isn’t charging or turning on correctly. Try a different USB cable. If another cable works, it was a problem with the original cable. Otherwise, there may be a problem with the USB port.

Check if the USB port is blocked. Take a flashlight to the USB port on your PS5 to see if anything has gotten stuck there. Use a brush or compressed air to remove any blockage gently.

Try using a charging station. If you own a charging dock, try to charge the PS5 controller on that, as cables can easily break down.

Make sure that the controller firmware is up to date. Firmware updates will appear when you turn on the console. If a firmware update has been interrupted or corrupted, the controller may fail to charge correctly in the future.

Check if the controller only works when plugged in. If it doesn’t work wirelessly, that’s an indication of battery problems, and there could be an issue with its ability to hold a charge rather than the cable.

Reset the controller. Using a small tool, such as a pin, push the small reset button on the back of the controller and wait 3—5 seconds.

Contact PlayStation customer support. If your controller is still under warranty, they may be able to help you get it fixed.

FAQs

Can I charge my PS5 controller with a phone charger? Yes, you can charge your PlayStation 5 controller with a phone charger, as long as the charger has a USB-C connection.

Can I charge my PS5 controller on the wall? Yes, you can use a wall charger with a USB cable to charge your DualSense controller.

Does PS5 charge the controller in rest mode? Yes, the PS5 console will charge any connected controllers or devices while in rest mode.

Does the PS5 controller charge when it's turned off? Yes, if you have turned off the PS5 controller and plugged it in, it will charge so long as the PS5 console is On or at Rest Mode.

Comments