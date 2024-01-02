10 ways to fix Chrome's "out of memory" error code

Chrome is a notorious memory hog on desktop computers, especially Macs. So while Google has taken a lot of steps to improve the situation over the years, there are still plenty of opportunities to run into an “out of memory” error with the web browser. Here’s what you can do when that error crops up.

How to fix Chrome’s “out of memory” error code

It’s worth stating upfront that the more RAM you have, the better. Your computer should have at least 16GB to handle a standard number of Chrome tabs without issues. 32GB is even better, but probably overkill in most circumstances. If your PC is stuck with 8GB, you’ll have to keep a tight lid on the number of tabs you open, and you’re probably overdue for a RAM upgrade — if not an entirely new computer. In the interim, here’s how you can cope with “out of memory” errors: