Which Kindle do I have? A quick guide to identifying all of Amazon's e-readers

The Amazon Kindle is arguably Amazon’s best product. The e-ink display, the long battery life, and the simple design make for excellent e-readers. Earlier Kindles had some confusing naming schemes, an issue that Amazon has cleaned up in recent releases. Still, many of these devices look like one another, so we’re here to help you determine which one you own.

You may need to know which Kindle model you have in order to buy the proper case or other accessories. Perhaps you’re just curious, and you can’t remember. In any case, here’s a quick and dirty guide to which Kindle you have from all the available options.

Editor’s note — This article is for Kindle e-readers. If you have a Kindle Android tablet, you can easily find your device’s name in the Settings menu.

Kindles running firmware 5.14 or higher can go into Settings, Device Options, and Device Info. Your device's name should be the first thing listed. If you have a device running older firmware, use the serial number or the physical identifiers listed below.

Use the Kindle's serial number to identify it

Use physical attributes to identify your Kindle

Identify your Kindle with Device Info

Joe Hindy / Android Authority

Kindle devices now list their own device name in the Device Info section starting with firmware version 5.14. That should include all modern Kindles and some from a few years back. Here’s how to check: Go into the Settings menu.

menu. Navigate to Device Options .

. Tap the Device Info option.

option. Your Kindle will display information like Wi-Fi MAC address, firmware version, and other details.

The very first item on the list should be your device’s model. Check the photo above to see what it looks like.

Note — The Device Info section may vary depending on your device and the firmware version. And that’s it. You should easily be able to see your device’s name. Unfortunately, older devices don’t have this luxury, so we’ll continue with other ways to identify your device.

Use the Kindle’s serial number or model number

The easiest method to identify older Kindles is with their serial number and model number. You have to use the device’s settings menu to find your serial number, or you can check the back of the physical device for the model number.

Once you identify your serial or model number, refer to the table below to figure out which version you own.

How to find your serial number Go into your Settings menu.

Navigate to Device Options.

Finally, go to Device Info.

The serial number and your Wi-Fi MAC Address, firmware version, and other data should be there.

Note — This method works for modern Kindles. The Settings menu may be slightly different on older models. How to find your model number

The model number is printed in two places. The first is on the back of the device, where all the information is. It’s usually towards the bottom. The other place is on the original box.

Kindle model (Release year) Generation Serial number prefix Model number Short name Kindle model (Release year) Kindle Scribe (2022)

Generation 11th

Serial number prefix G092

Model number C4A6T4

Short name KS

Kindle model (Release year) Kindle Basic 4 (2022)

Generation 11th

Serial number prefix G092

Model number C2V2L3

Short name KT5 or K8gen (unconfirmed)

Kindle model (Release year) Kindle Paperwhite 5 (2021)

Generation 11th

Serial number prefix G001LG, G001PX

Model number M2L3EK / M2L4EK

Short name KPW5, PW5

Kindle model (Release year) Kindle Oasis 3 (2019)

Generation 10th

Serial number prefix G0011L, G000WQ, G000WM, G000WN, G000WL, G000WP

Model number S8IN4O

Short name KOA3

Kindle model (Release year) Kindle Basic 3 (2019)

Generation 10th

Serial number prefix G0910L, G0910WH

Model number J9G29R

Short name KT4

Kindle model (Release year) Kindle Paperwhite 4 (2019)

Generation 10th

Serial number prefix G000PP, G000T6, G000T1, G000T2, G00102, G00103, G000T3, G0016R (Plum), G0016S (Sage)

Model number PQ94WIF

Short name PW4

Kindle model (Release year) Kindle Oasis 2 (2017)

Generation 9th

Serial number prefix G000P8, G000S1, G000SA, G000S2

Model number CW24WI

Short name KOA2

Kindle model (Release year) Kindle Basic 2 (2016)

Generation 8th

Serial number prefix G000K9, G000KA

Model number SY69JL

Short name KT3

Kindle model (Release year) Kindle Oasis (2016)

Generation 8th

Serial number prefix G0B0GC ,G0B0GD, G0B0GR, G0B0GU, G0B0GT

Model number S8IN4O

Short name KOA

Kindle model (Release year) Kindle Paperwhite 3 (2015)

Generation 7th

Serial number prefix G090G1, G090G2, G090G4, G090G5, G090G6, G090G7, G090KB, G090KC, G090KE, G090KF, G090LK, G090LL

Model number DP75SDI

Short name PW3

Kindle model (Release year) Kindle Voyage (2014)

Generation 7th

Serial number prefix B013, 9013, B054, 9054, B053, 9053, B02A, B052, 9052

Model number NM460SZ

Short name KV

Kindle model (Release year) Kindle Basic 1 (2014)

Generation 7th

Serial number prefix B0C6, 90C6, B0DD, 90DD

Model number WP63GW

Short name KT2, BASIC

Kindle model (Release year) Kindle Paperwhite 2 (2013)

Generation 6th

Serial number prefix B0D4, 90D4, B05A, 905A, B0D5, 90D5, B0D6, 90D6, B0D7, 90D7, B0D8, 90D8, B0F2, 90F2, B017, 9017, B060, 9060, B062, 9062, B05F, 905F, B061, 9061

Model number EY21 / DP75SDI (unconfirmed, but there seems to be overlap with previous and future Paperwhites)

Short name PW2

Kindle model (Release year) Kindle Paperwhite 1 (2012)

Generation 5th

Serial number prefix B024, B01B, B020, B01C, B01D, B01F, B00C (tester versions only)

Model number EY21

Short name PW

Kindle model (Release year) Kindle 5 (2012)

Generation 5th

Serial number prefix B012

Model number SV98LN

Short name K5, K5G

Kindle model (Release year) Kindle Touch (2012)

Generation 4th

Serial number prefix B00F, B011, B010

Model number D01200

Short name KT, K5W

Kindle model (Release year) Kindle 4 (2011)

Generation 4th

Serial number prefix B00E, B023, 9023

Model number D01100

Short name K4, K4S, K4B

Kindle model (Release year) Kindle 3 (2010)

Generation 3rd

Serial number prefix B008, B006, B00A

Model number D00901

Short name K3

Kindle model (Release year) Kindle DX (2010)

Generation 2nd

Serial number prefix B004, B005, B009

Model number D00611

Short name DX, DXI, DXG

Kindle model (Release year) Kindle 2 (2009)

Generation 2nd

Serial number prefix B002, B003

Model number D00701

Short name K2, K2I

Kindle model (Release year) Kindle (2007)

Generation 1st

Serial number prefix B001, B101

Model number D01400

Short name K1



Use your Kindle’s physical appearance Finally, we can help you identify your model based on its appearance. We only recommend this if you cannot get your serial or model numbers from the settings. Most Kindles also have a model number printed on the back of the device. If yours hasn’t rubbed off, you can Google your model number to find out your exact model and generation.

If that fails you, the section below shows you how to identify your Kindle based on its physical appearance. It’s the least efficient way, but it still works.

11th Generation

The Kindle Paperwhite 5 (11th generation) 11th generation Kindle (2022) The Kindle Scribe (2022)

Kindle Paperwhite 5 (2021) – The Paperwhite 5 has the black Amazon swoosh on the back and “Kindle” in white letters on the front. It’s physically similar to the Paperwhite 4. The biggest difference is its ability to emit warm light from the screen. Thus, if yours has a setting to emit warm light, it’s a Paperwhite 5. Otherwise, it’s a Paperwhite 4.

– The Paperwhite 5 has the black Amazon swoosh on the back and “Kindle” in white letters on the front. It’s physically similar to the Paperwhite 4. The biggest difference is its ability to emit warm light from the screen. Thus, if yours has a setting to emit warm light, it’s a Paperwhite 5. Otherwise, it’s a Paperwhite 4. Kindle Basic 4 (2022) – The Basic 4 is part of the 11th-generation Kindle. It looks very similar to the Paperwhite 5 but with a slightly smaller display. Additionally, the text on the front of the device is the same color as the device and not white like the Paperwhite.

– The Basic 4 is part of the 11th-generation Kindle. It looks very similar to the Paperwhite 5 but with a slightly smaller display. Additionally, the text on the front of the device is the same color as the device and not white like the Paperwhite. Kindle Scribe (2022) – The Scribe may not be part of the 11th Generation, but we’re listing it here anyway. This one looks similar to previous Oasis devices, except the thick bezel is on the left instead of the right. It also comes with a USB-C port. Notably, it’s also the only one you can write on.

10th Generation

Kindle Oasis 3 Kindle Paperwhite 4 Kindle Basic 3

Kindle Basic 3 — The back has the Amazon arrow logo without the word “Amazon.” It is otherwise physically identical to the Basic 2 aside from size.

The back has the Amazon arrow logo without the word “Amazon.” It is otherwise physically identical to the Basic 2 aside from size. Kindle Paperwhite 4 — The Paperwhite 4 looks physically identical to the Paperwhite 3, except the text on the front is white instead of black.

— The Paperwhite 4 looks physically identical to the Paperwhite 3, except the text on the front is white instead of black. Kindle Oasis 3 — The Oasis 3 is physically identical to the Oasis 2. The only differentiation, as far as we know, is the Oasis 3 can emit warm light from the screen instead of the usual backlight color of the Oasis 2. If your settings have a warm light option, it’s an Oasis 3. Otherwise, it’s an Oasis 2.

9th Generation

Kindle Oasis 2

Kindle Oasis 2 — The Oasis 2 is much larger than most other models at 7 inches, with a two-button handle on the right side. The handle is thicker than the rest of the device. The back has an Amazon arrow logo with “Amazon” text written vertically rather than horizontally.

8th Generation

Kindle Basic 2 Kindle Oasis

Kindle Basic 2 — The back features rounded edges, which are different than the sloped edges of the Basic 1. The front otherwise looks identical to other Basic models.

The back features rounded edges, which are different than the sloped edges of the Basic 1. The front otherwise looks identical to other Basic models. Kindle Oasis — The original Oasis looks the same as the other models. However, the original Oasis was much smaller than the other two, which is its only defining difference.

7th Generation

Kindle Basic 1 Kindle Paperwhite 3 Kindle Voyage

Kindle Paperwhite 3 — The Paperwhite 3 is the only Paperwhite with black text on the front. It looks strikingly similar to Basic 1. However, looking closely, you’ll notice the Paperwhite 3 has a taller screen than the Basic 1.

— The Paperwhite 3 is the only Paperwhite with black text on the front. It looks strikingly similar to Basic 1. However, looking closely, you’ll notice the Paperwhite 3 has a taller screen than the Basic 1. Kindle Voyage — The Voyage has a unique front design, with thin, vertical lines on the side and left and right soft-touch buttons for easy page-turning.

The Voyage has a unique front design, with thin, vertical lines on the side and left and right soft-touch buttons for easy page-turning. Kindle Basic 1 — The first Basic is very similar to the other three Basic devices. However, on the back, the edges are sloped rather than rounded; to our knowledge, it is the only e-reader in the bunch with those sloped designs.

6th Generation

Kindle Paperwhite 2

Kindle Paperwhite 2 — The second-generation Paperwhite is the only Paperwhite with a glossy black Amazon logo on the back. All future generations have engraved logos with the same material as the rest of the device. The front looks the same as basically all other Paperwhites.

5th Generation

Kindle 5 Kindle Paperwhite 1

Kindle 5 — The fifth-gen is physically identical to the fourth Generation, except this one comes in black instead of silver. They are otherwise so close that Amazon lists them together on its list of all devices.

— The fifth-gen is physically identical to the fourth Generation, except this one comes in black instead of silver. They are otherwise so close that Amazon lists them together on its list of all devices. Kindle Paperwhite 1 — The first Paperwhite looks the same as future generations. However, the first one is the only one with the name on the back and the front. All future generations use the Amazon logo.

4th Generation

Kindle Touch Kindle 4

Kindle Touch — The Touch is easy enough to identify. It’s the only one with the physical, four-line home button on the front of the device.

— The Touch is easy enough to identify. It’s the only one with the physical, four-line home button on the front of the device. Kindle 4 — The fourth-gen e-reader has the characteristic square button on the front with two circular buttons on the left and right sides. However, this one only came in silver, and the fifth-generation model only came in black.

3rd Generation

Kindle 3

Kindle 3 — This third-gen product is the last one that came with a full keyboard. It has four rows of buttons along with two-page turn buttons on the right side. This model also introduced the square button that would be prevalent in the fourth and fifth-generation models later on.

2nd Generation

Kindle 2 Kindle DX

Kindle 2 — This one has a totally unique look. It had a five-row keyboard with two buttons on the left and five buttons on the right. It is the only Amazon e-reader with that configuration.

This one has a totally unique look. It had a five-row keyboard with two buttons on the left and five buttons on the right. It is the only Amazon e-reader with that configuration. Kindle DX — The DX has a larger screen than most early devices. However, its four-row keyboard is much smaller, and, as a result, the screen-to-body ratio is much larger than most, making it easy to identify.

1st Generation

The first Kindle.

Kindle 1 — The first one is easily identifiable by its keyboard. It’s the only one with a keyboard split down the middle and separated for easier two-hand typing. Additionally, each key has a weird bend that is vastly different from all other models.

