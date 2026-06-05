Google could make AI Mode the default way to search in Chrome

Mishaal Rahman / Android Authority

TL;DR A new flag in Chrome Canary directs searches made from the address bar directly to AI Mode.

The Chromium commit description states that it’s just for exploration and there are no plans to push it live.

Google also said something similar when it was testing AI Overviews and AI Mode.

Google Chrome may be simple and fast, but it’s got a bunch of experimental features hidden behind Chrome flags that are often precursors to upcoming features. Now, a new flag has been spotted in Chrome Canary that could mean Google is getting ready to push AI Mode more aggressively.

The flag in question is named “Fulfill Searchbox Queries in AI Mode” and was first spotted by WindowsReport. As its name suggests, it routes searches made in the Chrome address bar directly to AI Mode. This is a major change in the behavior of Chrome’s address bar, which normally takes users to a regular Google Search.

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I tested the flag in Chrome Canary, and it definitely works as advertised. Searching for “Android Authority” after enabling the flag directly took me to an AI Mode search for the keyword. It’s worth noting that the “AI Mode” button, though redundant after enabling the flag, is still there in the address bar.

Akshay Gangwar / Android Authority

Reading through its description in the commit that introduces the new flag makes it evident that the feature is already highly polished. It will, for example, respect a user’s intent to open the search in a new tab based on modifier keys: Ctrl, Command, etc.

While the description also mentions that the feature is simply there for exploration and that there are no plans to roll it out, that doesn’t mean the company couldn’t push it as the default behavior for the Omnibar later down the line.

In fact, Google also used a similar framing when it was testing AI Overviews and AI Mode before rolling out both of those features to users.

AI Mode is clearly something Google would like more people to start using, whether they want to or not. Recently, the company has been experimenting with a floating AI Mode search bar on Windows.

Since this new AI Mode integration is just a flag in Canary right now, we can’t say for certain that Google will ever make it the default behavior in Chrome. However, it feels more than likely considering the company’s push to make its AI Search features even more popular.

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