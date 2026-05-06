Google adds more deep-dive potential to Search topics in AI Overviews

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR Google has updated AI Mode and AI Overviews in Gemini-powered Search with new features that provide more context about topics being searched about.

AI Overviews has five updates, including links directly within AI responses, previews of linked websites, links to sources highlighted as subscriptions, links to in-depth articles for further research, and quotes from public forums.

These new updates come on the heels of Gemini receiving Proactive Assistance and a UI redesign that’s slowly rolling out.

AI is growing smarter, more powerful, and even more helpful by the day — so much so that Google has updated AI Mode and AI Overviews in Gemini-powered Search to provide more context into topics you’re searching about.

Google is sharing the details on five updates it has given AI Mode and AI Overviews within Search. These include providing more links directly within AI responses, giving previews of linked websites when you hover over links on desktop, quotes from social media discussions, links to in-depth articles in response to searches for information about certain topics, and links to news sources that are highlighted as subscriptions.

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When you ask how certain cities have implemented more green space, for example, AI Overviews will provide a “Further Exploration” box complete with links to in-depth articles written by different sources to provide more context. It will also ask whether you want to focus on research data from a specific city or elsewhere.

If you’re subscribed to news outlets you trust, such as Rolling Stone or even local publications like Miami Herald, and you’re inquiring about recent events, you’ll get links to sources that are labeled as your subscriptions along with those that aren’t. This will help you click links from former sources more often than the latter.

When you ask for advice on how to build a PC or take high-quality nature photos, AI Overviews will now give previews of quotes from online forums such as Reddit, social media posts, and blog posts that give advice related to either topic, complete with clickable links next to each quote for you to choose which online discussion you think is worth delving into.

These updates come just over a week after Google announced a new Proactive Assistance feature for Gemini that can generate suggestions based on the user’s activity well before they even begin to ask about it. They also come on the heels of Gemini’s new UI redesign, which has been rolling out at a slow pace and hasn’t appeared on Android devices yet, but somehow showed up on iOS first.

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