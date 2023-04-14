How to check PS5 downloads on the PS app

Wondering how long you must wait before playing your newest game? With the PlayStation app, you can monitor the download progress of your PS5 and PS4 games and be notified when they’re ready to play—no more waiting anxiously by the TV. Plus, your games will download faster with your PS5 in rest mode. Here’s how to check downloads on the PS app.

How to check PS5 or PS4 downloads on the PS app After you’ve linked your PS5 or PS4 to the PS app, you can browse the PlayStation store to buy games and download them to your console directly from your phone. The feature also comes in handy if you forgot to grab your free monthly PlayStation Plus games. Best of all, you can track the downloads of your games, so you’re not staring at your TV waiting for the progress bar to cross the screen.

After you have purchased a game from the PlayStation Store, either from your console or the PS app, you can find your new game by navigating to the Purchased section of your Game Library on the PS app. The Game Library is the icon with a controller and square icons behind it near the bottom-right of the screen.

Tap on the game you want to open its About page and select Download to the Console.

The game will then begin downloading. If you don’t have enough storage space, see our guide on managing PS5 storage from the PS app. Otherwise, you’ll see the time until your game is playable and can monitor its progress.

Feel free to get your snacks ready or charge your controller in the meantime. When your download finishes, you’ll receive a notification that your game is ready to play. If you’re ready to jump in, tap Play Now to launch the game on your console.

It’s as easy as that to download PS5 games and check their progress from the PS app. Just be aware that once you download a game, you will be ineligible for a refund from the PS store should you wish to return it.

FAQs

Can I see my downloads on the PS app? Yes, you can see all of your purchases and downloads from the PS app and manage your console storage.

Why is my download queued on the PS app? If your download is in a queue, another game is currently downloading or updating on your PlayStation console. Once it is done, your game will begin to download.

Can you check game updates on the PS app? Yes, you can check game updates on the PS App. You will see an Overview tab when you select a game from your Library. There, you can see information about the game, including any available updates, which you can download directly from the app.

Can I view game clips on the PS app? Yes, you can view game captures on the PlayStation app. You can find them in your Game Library.

