Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

Did you get a new Google Pixel Watch 2? If you upgraded from the first-generation Pixel Watch, chances are you still have the charger. And while you will get a charging cable in the box, you likely want to know if you can continue using your old charger. Can you charge the Google Pixel Watch 2 on a Pixel Watch charger? Let’s find out.

Can you charge the Pixel Watch 2 on a Pixel Watch charger?

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

Sadly, you can’t charge a Pixel Watch 2 with a Pixel Watch charger. We tested this during our hands-on time with the Pixel Watch 2, and the magnets won’t even align. Additionally, there are four physical pins that need contact for the accessory to charge. The newer charging mechanism is more similar to what we’ve seen in other smartwatches like the Fitbit Sense 2.

The Pixel Watch 2 and Pixel Watch use completely different charging technologies, so you won’t be able to use the older charger with the newer Pixel Watch 2, even if you manage to hold the device in place forcefully.

Does the Pixel Watch 2 have wireless charging?

Ryan Haines / Android Authority Google Pixel Watch 2

The biggest reason you can’t charge the Pixel Watch 2 on a Pixel Watch charger is that Google is no longer using wireless charging. The company has moved to pin charging, and did away with Qi support. This also means you can’t use other wireless chargers to charge a Pixel Watch 2.

While this may seem like a step back, Google claims pin charging produces less heat. Heat can affect internal components and battery performance over time. Switching away from wireless charging arguably makes the newer smartwatch more durable.

If you absolutely want wireless charging, you can check out our Pixel Watch vs Pixel Watch 2 comparison to see if you’re better off with the older accessory. Alternatively, you can find non-Google options in our list of the best Google Pixel Watch 2 alternatives.

Can you reverse wireless charge a Pixel Watch 2?

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

Because the Pixel Watch 2 doesn’t support wireless charging, you can’t use reverse wireless charging with it. You can, however, use reverse wired charging if you have a phone that supports the feature. Just plug the Pixel 2 charger using the USB-C port and charge away!

FAQs

Does the Pixel Watch 2 come with a charger? The Pixel Watch 2 comes with a charging cable in the box. It’s a USB-C to four-pin connector. A charging brick won’t come in the box, though.

Is the Pixel Watch 2 water resistant? Yes. The Pixel Watch 2 comes with an IP68 rating. It is water resistant in fresh water to a maximum depth of 1.5 meters for up to 30 minutes.

How fast does the Pixel Watch 2 charge? The Pixel Watch 2 charges at 2.5W speeds. This is relatively slow, but the battery is also only a 306mAh one. It should take 30 minutes to reach 50%, or 75 minutes to charge fully.

Comments