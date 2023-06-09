If you’re still figuring out your Discord server‘s identity, you may need time to settle on a permanent name. You can change the name of your server at any time, though you may not want to if your server has a significant amount of members. As people join more servers, they will recognize your server by its name and icon. If you change your server name and they can’t identify it as such, they may end up leaving your server inadvertently. Let’s review how to change your Discord server’s name.

Changing your Discord server name on Android and iOS

How to change the name of your Discord server (desktop) Open the Discord app on your desktop. Navigate to your server, then click the downward arrow next to your server name.

From the subsequent dropdown menu, click Server Settings.

On the Overview tab, you will see a field titled SERVER NAME. Delete the old name, then type in the new name for your server.

When finished, click Save Changes to change the name of your Discord server.

How to change the name of your Discord server (mobile) Open the Discord mobile app and navigate to your server. Tap Options (⋮) > Settings > Overview.

Within Overview, tap the field underneath Server Name. Delete your old server name, then type in a new one.

When finished, tap the floppy disc-shaped Save Changes button.

FAQs

Who can change the name of a Discord server? Server owners, or the people that started the server, are allowed to change the name and icon of the server at any time. If you are not the server’s owner, you can only change the name or icon of the server if you are a mod or admin with those particular permissions.

Can you rename a Discord server? Yes, you can rename a Discord server. To do this, you need to have the necessary permissions (typically, only the server owner or an admin can do this). Click on the server name in the top-left corner of the screen, then click Server Settings. From there, you can change the server name in the overview section.

Why can't I change my server username in Discord? If you’re unable to change your username, it might be due to the server’s settings, which can restrict members from changing their nicknames. Alternatively, you may not have the necessary permissions to change your nickname on the server. You can change your nickname in the server settings if you are the server owner or have the appropriate permissions.

How do I change my Discord server to NSFW? To change your Discord server to NSFW, you need to have the necessary permissions (server owner or admin rights). Go to your server settings, then to the channels tab. Select a channel and then toggle the age-restricted switch.

