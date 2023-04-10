How to join a Discord server on any device

Since its inception in 2015, Discord has been one of the world’s fastest-growing social media platforms. In terms of gaming alone, it’s become the go-to app for players looking for the best alternative to in-game communication. A gamer without a Discord account is a rarity in this day and age, and a Discord user without a server they frequent is pretty much non-existent. Let’s review how to join a Discord server.

How to join a Discord server There are a number of ways you can join a Discord server, but all of them will require you to have an invite link. Server invite links can be shared from person to person, and they can also be posted publicly online. Additionally, if the server has been boosted to Level 3, that server may have a custom invite link. For example, many YouTube and Twitch content creators add custom Discord server invites on their profile pages.

Desktop For this method, you will need a Discord invite link copied to your clipboard.

Open the Discord desktop app or go to the website on your computer. Scroll down to the bottom of the server list on the left side of the interface, then click Add a Server.

Curtis Joe / Android Authority

In the Create a server box, click Join a Server.

Curtis Joe / Android Authority

Paste the server link in the INVITE LINK field, then click Join Server.

Curtis Joe / Android Authority

Android and iOS Joining servers using the mobile app is also very easy. It will require you to have the invite link to that Discord server copied to your clipboard, though.

Curtis Joe / Android Authority

Open the Discord app on your Android or iOS device, then scroll to the bottom of your server list. Press the plus-shaped Add a Server button, then press Join a friend on Discord. Paste the server invite link in the Invite link field, then press Join Server.

What if I don’t have a Discord server invite link? You can always join a Discord server through an invite link. However, there are a few ways to join a server even if you don’t have an invite link.

Discord Communities If the server you’re trying to join is public, meaning it is registered as a “Discord Community,” then you can search for it on Discord.

On the Discord desktop app, scroll to the bottom of your server list. Click on the Explore Public Servers button.

Curtis Joe / Android Authority

You can use the Explore communities field in the middle to search for a Discord Community that interests you. Alternatively, you can use the genre tabs on the left to browse some of the more popular servers on Discord!

Curtis Joe / Android Authority

Disboard

Curtis Joe / Android Authority

Before Discord Communities, there was Disboard.org. Disboard is a website where you can search through tons of different registered Discord servers to find one that you want to join. Just use the search function or select a tag that you believe would apply to the server you’re looking for.

FAQs

Can you get hacked by joining a Discord server? No, you can’t get hacked just by joining a server. This is a common misconception because many “private” Discord servers have rules and regulations that you must accept before being able to participate in the server. Know that agreeing to these will not compromise your personal information in any way. However, the same can’t be said if you decide to give out your Discord account information to some stranger on that server! Never do that. Always keep your Discord credentials private and to yourself.

Can you get a virus from joining a Discord server? Your device cannot be infected by malware (or viruses) by joining a server. However, some servers allow other users to post URL links. Sometimes these links can be malicious, so stay vigilant and be careful when clicking links!

Can you join a Discord server without an account? You can join temporarily when you click a server invite link. If you don’t have an account, Discord will ask you to input a username. Remember, this is a temporary fix and you should create your own account to be able to access all of the features of Discord servers.

Why else might I want to join a Discord server? There is one very common reason that people join various Discord servers: emojis and stickers. If you are a Discord Nitro member, then you can actually use other servers’ emojis and stickers in any server. Of course, you could always start your own server, but you would have to find those other servers’ emojis. It’s usually easiest to just join that server and borrow their emojis.

Why can't I access a server I joined? In some cases, the owner may have deleted their Discord server; if that isn’t the case, it’s a good idea to reach out to an admin or moderator for assistance.

