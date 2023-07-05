Discord servers are communities where all kinds of different users can congregate. But there may come a time when you want to leave a particular server that you’d previously joined. Perhaps you’re getting tired of all the notifications that don’t apply to you, or you simply want to cut down on all those servers that appear in your list. Whatever the case, here’s how you can leave any Discord server.

How to leave a Discord server Whenever you join someone else’s Discord server, you’re only a few clicks away from being able to leave. You’re never locked to stay in any server unless you are the owner.

Desktop Open Discord on your computer and locate the server you want to leave in the left sidebar. Right-click that server.

When you right-click that server’s icon, a list of options will appear. From that list, click Leave Server.

A pop-up warning box will appear. Click the red Leave Server button once more to leave that Discord server.

Android and iOS Discord has a robust mobile app that most people use just as much as the desktop version. To leave a server, start by tapping that server’s icon in the server list on the far left of the app.

Press the ⠇button in the server’s banner at the top of the screen. It can sometimes be hard to spot.

Scroll down until you see the Leave Server button, then press it. From the following pop-up, tap the red Leave Server button.

How to leave a Discord server you made Leaving a server you made on Discord can be tricky. As you’ll quickly discover, there is no Leave Server option from the subsequent dropdown if you right-click your Discord server.

If you own a Discord server, you cannot leave it. As such, you’ll need to be a bit crafty in how you go about leaving your own server. Of course, you could delete your server, but that would probably ruffle some feathers, and you don’t want to be the one that shuts down a community just because you’re leaving.

Transferring Discord server ownership Say you have a lot of people in a Discord server, and you want to leave without deleting the entire thing. This can be a bit troublesome because you can’t leave if you’re the owner. Someone must own the server.

However, you can transfer ownership of the server to another Discord user. When you are no longer the owner of the server, then you can leave it just like any other server.

Step one is to go to your server. Find it from the list on the leftmost sidebar.

Click the server menu button next to your server name. This looks like a downward arrow.

From the dropdown menu, click Server Settings.

Click the Members button from the menu on the left. It is located under USER MANAGEMENT.

Under Server Members, you will see a list of everyone occupying your server. Find the user you want to transfer ownership of the server to, then hover your mouse over them. Click the ⠇ button to the right of their name.

Click Transfer Ownership.

On the final warning pop-up, click the acknowledgment slider. When it turns green, then click Transfer Ownership.

Once you’ve chosen a new owner for the server, follow the instructions from the first section to leave the Discord server like any other.

Deleting your Discord server If you don’t care about what happens to your server and all of the users who have joined it, you can delete your Discord server altogether.

Find your Discord server from the list on the leftmost sidebar. Click it.

Click the server menu button next to your server name. This looks like a downward arrow.

From the dropdown menu, click Server Settings.

Scroll down the menu on the left-hand side until you see Delete Server; click it.

You’ll get one last final warning before your server is deleted. If you’re sure you want to delete your Discord server, click Delete Server.

FAQs

Can you go back to a Discord server when you leave? You will need to get a new Discord invite to rejoin that server. Think of it like joining a new server: the process is the same. Unless you’ve been blocked or banned from a particular server—which is entirely possible—you can always rejoin that Discord server through an invite.

Do Discord servers say when you leave? The question here is whether a Discord server would notify other server members when you leave. The answer to this would be no. However, if the server owner or moderators have set up a bot like Carl Bot, your leaving the server may appear as a log.

What happens if the owner of a Discord server leaves? A server owner cannot leave unless they transfer ownership to another user. When the original server owner leaves, a new one will replace them.

What happens when everyone leaves a Discord server? When everyone, including the server owner, vacates a Discord server, that server will close and be deleted.

Does deleting Discord leave servers? Deleting the Discord app from your device will not automatically remove you from any servers. If you log back into Discord on any device, you’ll still be part of those servers.

How do I leave a Discord server silently? Discord does not currently provide a feature to leave a server silently. When you leave, a system message is shown in the server’s audit log, accessible by admins, but a public notification isn’t made.

Can you rejoin a Discord server after leaving? Yes, you can rejoin a server as long as you have a valid invite link and have not been banned from that server.

