How to add and assign roles on Discord

When you join a Discord server, you are typically assigned a role that applies to everyone. Some users in the server may have different roles because they’ve been part of the community longer or have taken on greater responsibilities in the server. The latter would include admins and mods. Let’s talk about how to add roles to your Discord server and start assigning people to them.

How to add roles to your Discord server As the owner or admin of a Discord server, you have the power to manage the roles of everyone in your server. If you want someone’s username to appear red, you can do that. If you want them to be blue and unable to send messages at all, you can do that too.

You can assign roles, remove roles, and, of course, add new roles. Here’s how to do that.

Desktop On Discord, go to your server and open the dropdown menu by clicking the downwards arrow at the top.

Curtis Joe / Android Authority

Click Server Settings.

Curtis Joe / Android Authority

From the server menu, click Roles.

Curtis Joe / Android Authority

Click the purple Create Role button.

Curtis Joe / Android Authority

On the Display tab of EDIT ROLE, you can choose a new color for the role. If your server is “boosted,” you can even add icons for roles.

Curtis Joe / Android Authority

Under Permissions, you can grant access to specific server features to users. Permissions are incredibly important because they determine what members with a certain role can do within the server.

There are several types of permission categories: General server permissions

Membership permissions

Text channel permissions

Voice channel permissions

Events permissions

Advanced permissions

Curtis Joe / Android Authority

Finally, under Manage Members, you can add or remove users in your server from the role.

Curtis Joe / Android Authority

Android and iOS Open the Discord app on your Android or iOS device, then go to your server. Press ⠇at the top, to the right of your Discord server name.

Curtis Joe / Android Authority

Tap the gear-shaped Settings button. Scroll down Server Settings, then press Roles.

Curtis Joe / Android Authority

Tap the purple + button at the bottom of the screen. This will start a new role, in which you can go through and set the role color, permissions, and members.

Reaction roles

Curtis Joe / Android Authority

Reaction roles are roles that people in the server can add for themselves by reacting to a particular post. You’ll need to add a bot like MEE6 or Dyno to your server to set these up.

How to make someone an admin on Discord Giving someone the Administrator role enables all available server permissions for them. This is good for people you trust to manage the server just as you, the creator, would. They can do everything you can, including using the ultimate Discord weapon: the banhammer.

Go back into your Server Settings, then go to Roles. Find the role you want to grant admin access to, hover your cursor over it, then click Edit.

Curtis Joe / Android Authority

Click the Permissions tab, then scroll to the bottom. Under Advanced permissions, you will find the Administrator switch. Click on this to turn it green, then that role will become an admin role.

Curtis Joe / Android Authority

FAQs

Is there a role limit on Discord? You can have a maximum of 250 different roles on your Discord server.

Do you need to assign roles for Discord bots? No, unless you want the bot to appear with a certain name or color. Bots, when added, typically have their own role.

Can an admin kick an owner on Discord? No, admins cannot kick the owner of a Discord server. The same goes for other admins; admins cannot kick other admins on Discord.

What do admins do on Discord? Admins, or users with the Administrator role, have access to all server elements. They have permission to manage the server and make the same changes that the owner could.

Can mods or admins change the name of the Discord server? No, not usually. The Discord server owner is the one that has the power to change the name of the server, unless they bestow that permission upon a member of the server.

