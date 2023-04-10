Best daily deals

How to add and assign roles on Discord

Start upgrading your server with member roles!
When you join a Discord server, you are typically assigned a role that applies to everyone. Some users in the server may have different roles because they’ve been part of the community longer or have taken on greater responsibilities in the server. The latter would include admins and mods. Let’s talk about how to add roles to your Discord server and start assigning people to them.

To add a role on Discord, go to your server. Open the dropdown menu by clicking the downwards arrow at the top, then click Server Settings > Roles > Create Role.

How to add roles to your Discord server

As the owner or admin of a Discord server, you have the power to manage the roles of everyone in your server. If you want someone’s username to appear red, you can do that. If you want them to be blue and unable to send messages at all, you can do that too.

You can assign roles, remove roles, and, of course, add new roles. Here’s how to do that.

Desktop

On Discord, go to your server and open the dropdown menu by clicking the downwards arrow at the top.

Click Server Settings.

From the server menu, click Roles.

Click the purple Create Role button.

On the Display tab of EDIT ROLE, you can choose a new color for the role. If your server is “boosted,” you can even add icons for roles.

Under Permissions, you can grant access to specific server features to users. Permissions are incredibly important because they determine what members with a certain role can do within the server.

There are several types of permission categories:

  • General server permissions
  • Membership permissions
  • Text channel permissions
  • Voice channel permissions
  • Events permissions
  • Advanced permissions
Finally, under Manage Members, you can add or remove users in your server from the role.

Android and iOS

Open the Discord app on your Android or iOS device, then go to your server. Press at the top, to the right of your Discord server name.

Tap the gear-shaped Settings button. Scroll down Server Settings, then press Roles.

Tap the purple button at the bottom of the screen. This will start a new role, in which you can go through and set the role color, permissions, and members.

Reaction roles

Reaction roles are roles that people in the server can add for themselves by reacting to a particular post. You’ll need to add a bot like MEE6 or Dyno to your server to set these up.

How to make someone an admin on Discord

Giving someone the Administrator role enables all available server permissions for them. This is good for people you trust to manage the server just as you, the creator, would. They can do everything you can, including using the ultimate Discord weapon: the banhammer.

Go back into your Server Settings, then go to Roles. Find the role you want to grant admin access to, hover your cursor over it, then click Edit.

Click the Permissions tab, then scroll to the bottom. Under Advanced permissions, you will find the Administrator switch. Click on this to turn it green, then that role will become an admin role.

FAQs

You can have a maximum of 250 different roles on your Discord server.

No, unless you want the bot to appear with a certain name or color. Bots, when added, typically have their own role.

No, admins cannot kick the owner of a Discord server. The same goes for other admins; admins cannot kick other admins on Discord.

Admins, or users with the Administrator role, have access to all server elements. They have permission to manage the server and make the same changes that the owner could.

No, not usually. The Discord server owner is the one that has the power to change the name of the server, unless they bestow that permission upon a member of the server.

