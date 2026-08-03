These luxury Galaxy Z Fold 8 editions have serious dorm poster energy

TL;DR Caviar has expanded its Legends lineup with Scarface, Joker, and The Godfather Galaxy Z Fold 8 editions.

The handcrafted designs use cloisonné enamel with 24K gold-plated accents.

Only 19 units of each design will be made, with prices starting at $12,560.

Luxury phone maker Caviar has found a formula it clearly likes. After releasing a $13,000 Lionel Messi-themed Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, the company is back with another batch of ultra-exclusive Samsung foldables. This time, however, football gives way to Hollywood, with custom Galaxy Z Fold 8 devices inspired by Scarface, The Godfather, and The Joker.

If the collection looks familiar, that’s because it taps into the kind of larger-than-life pop culture iconography that’s been decorating dorm room walls for decades. Between Tony Montana, Don Corleone, and the Joker, these phones have unmistakable dorm-poster energy — except they’re handcrafted in enamel and gold instead of printed on glossy paper.

The new releases expand Caviar’s Legends collection beyond the earlier Messi edition. The Scarface and Godfather versions are based on the standard Galaxy Z Fold 8, while the Joker edition is reserved for the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra.

Rather than simply printing artwork onto the back panel, Caviar says each design is handcrafted using the traditional cloisonné enamel technique. Thin metal outlines form individual cells that are filled with colored enamel before being fired at high temperatures. The portraits are then finished with 24-karat gold-plated accents, giving each phone the look of a miniature piece of jewelry rather than a conventional smartphone skin.

If you want to flex your cinematic taste alongside an enviable bank account, prepare to pay up. Pricing starts at $12,560 for the 256GB Galaxy Z Fold 8, while the more premium Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra variants naturally command an even steeper asking price. Just like the Messi edition, Caviar is capping production at a strict 19 units per design worldwide.

Most of us will naturally stick to standard retail foldables, but if you have twelve grand to burn and a penchant for cult-classic cinema, Caviar is ready to take your order.

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