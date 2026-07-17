Got money to burn? Check out this Messi-themed Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra

TL;DR Luxury brand Caviar is offering a custom Lionel Messi-themed edition of the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra.

It features a handcrafted portrait of the football icon using the cloisonné enamel technique.

It will cost over $13,000 and only 19 are available.

Football legend Lionel Messi has had one heck of a World Cup run, and now his team is positioned to take on Spain for the championship. The championship game is scheduled to be played on Sunday, and only a few days after that, Samsung will launch the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra. If you’re a big Messi fan and you happen to be excited for the launch of the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, the stars have aligned for a perfect mashup. However, it will leave a ginormous dent in your wallet.

Luxury brand Caviar has taken the wraps off a custom Lionel Messi-themed edition of the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra. As part of the company’s “Legends” collection, the phone features a portrait of the Argentine football icon. If you’re interested in this special edition version of the Fold 8 Ultra, it will cost you over $13K. Specifically, it starts at $13,130 for 256GB of storage, $13,490 for the 512GB tier, and $13,840 for the 1TB model.

What makes this special edition so expensive? As the company explains, the body is crafted using the cloisonné enamel technique. This is a metalworking technique where thin metal strips are soldered to a base. The gaps are then filled with colored glass paste and fired in a kiln to produce glass-like decorative designs. Additionally, the outlines of the portrait, the frame, jersey number, and national symbols are highlighted with 24-karat gold plating. And only 19 of these bad boys are available worldwide.

While this would be a nice-to-have for any Messi fan, I’m sure most people will be satisfied with just the standard Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra. But even the standard model isn’t exactly cheap. Leaks suggest that Samsung’s top-tier foldable will start at $2,099. Still, that’s far more affordable than a whopping $13K.

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