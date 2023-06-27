Cash App gift cards: Everything there is to know about them

Cash App is becoming an important financial hub. You can transfer money to people, use the app as a bank account, buy Bitcoin, invest in stocks, and much more. Additionally, the app supports Cash App gift cards. Today we’ll tell you all about them.

There are two types of Cash App gift cards you can use within the app. You can purchase Cash App gift cards and give them to other users through the application. These include store gift cards for merchants like Uber, Etsy, Chipotle, Netflix, and many others. Additionally, you can use Visa, MasterCard, Discover, and American Express prepaid debit cards to add money to Cash App.

How to send someone a Cash App gift card

Editor’s note: We used both Android and iOS devices to formulate these steps and make sure they are the same. Also, we used iPhone screenshots, as Cash App blocks screenshots in key pages within the Android app.

How to transfer money from your gift card to Cash App

Aside from offering its own gift cards for all types of stores and services, you can also transfer money from prepaid gift cards to your Cash App balance. This includes prepaid debit gift cards from Visa, MasterCard, Discover, and American Express. So, pretty much all the ones that matter. That said, Cash App is also very clear about the fact that ATM cards, PayPal, and business debit cards aren’t supported.

Adding your prepaid gift card money from any supported network is pretty simple. Essentially, you just have to add it as a payment method and use it like any other debit card.

Using your prepaid gift card on Cash App: Launch Cash App. Tap on the profile icon. Go into Linked Banks. Select Link Debit Card. Enter all the card details and hit Link Card. Return to the Cash App main page and tap the Money tab. It will look like a small bank building, or your balance, if you have any. Select Add Cash. Enter the amount of money you want to transfer to your Cash App balance. The gift card amount is usually in the packaging or physical card. You can always ask whoever gifted you the card, too. Tap on Add.

How to send someone a Cash App gift card Using your prepaid gift cards is simpler because they operate like any other debit card. Things get a little trickier with actual store gift cards with no affiliation to major card networks.

You should know that you can only use these Cash App gift cards for stores or online services if they have been purchased straight from Cash App. Essentially, somebody has to gift them to you through the app. You can’t grab an actual store gift card someone handed or emailed you, and add it to your Cash App, for example.

Note: Cash App gift cards are linked to the Cash Card. This means the recipient will need a Cash Card to use them.

Sending a Cash App gift card: Launch Cash App. You should be welcomed by the Pay page. If not, tap the Pay tab, which looks like a “$” sign. Select the amount of the gift card you want to send and tap on Pay. Enter the $Cashtag, phone, or email address you want to send the gift card to. Next to Send as, expand the Gift Card option. Look for the business you want to send the gift card for. Select it. Tap on Next. Check the transaction details and tap on Send Gift Card.

The transaction will go through, and the recipient will get the gift card some seconds later. He can now go to Cash App > Cash Card > View all available gift cards. All gift cards will be displayed.

Cash App gift cards can be spent using the Cash Card. All the user needs to do is use said card to purchase something from the merchant the gift card is associated with, and the amount will be deducted from the gift card balance automatically. By the way, gift card balances will not be reflected in the balance, in the Money tab.

FAQs

Can I use Cash Card Boosts to purchase Cash App gift cards? Yes! If there are any available Cash Card Boosts for the merchant you want to buy a gift card for, you can activate it before making the purchase and take advantage of the offer. Just go To Cash App > Cash Card > Explore Boosts. Find the merchant and tap on Add to activate the offer. Then go and purchase the gift card.

Can you transfer your Walmart gift card to Cash App? You can only use Walmart gift cards on Cash App if they have been purchased and delivered within Cash App. Additionally, Cash App doesn’t even support Walmart gift cards right now.

Can you transfer your Amazon gift card to Cash App? You can only use Amazon gift cards on Cash App if they have been purchased and delivered within Cash App. Additionally, Cash App doesn’t even support Amazon gift cards right now.

Can you use a vanilla gift card on Cash App? Vanilla gift cards are prepaid Visa debit cards, so you can transfer the balance to your Cash App account. Simply add the Vanilla card as your payment method and use it to add money to Cash App.

Can I send myself a Cash App gift card? You can’t send yourself Cash App gift cards. You can, however, purchase a Visa, MasterCard, Discover, or American Express gift card and use it to add money to your balance.

