CapCut is partnering with Gemini to let you edit videos without editing videos

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR CapCut has announced that it’s launching a Gemini integration.

It will let users edit images and videos directly inside the Gemini interface.

With it, CapCut joins Adobe and Canva as new creative integrations for Gemini.

CapCut has long been the go-to app for editing videos on smartphones. It’s got a powerful set of features, and though the app has shifted towards aggressive subscription options, it remains a popular choice for many content creators online. The app’s easy-to-learn features and plethora of editing options are already loved by many. Now, CapCut has announced that it’s partnering with Google to bring its editing tools to Gemini.

With the integration, users will be able to edit photos and videos within the Gemini app, all while making use of CapCut’s editing capabilities.

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That means users might be able to run their entire production workflows from ideation to export right inside the Gemini interface. Assuming the integration works well enough, it can remove much of the friction currently involved in using Gemini for brainstorming and CapCut for actual video editing.

This isn’t the first time the two companies are partnering, either. Last year, Google was spotted testing a feature that would allow users to export and edit their Google Photos memories directly in CapCut.

We don’t know when this integration will roll out. CapCut’s announcement simply mentions that it’s coming soon.

It’s clear that Google is taking steps to make Gemini a go-to for creative professionals as well as casual video creators. The company recently partnered with Adobe to bring its Adobe for creativity connector to Gemini. It also announced an integration with Canva. Today’s announcement from CapCut could help bring over a lot of social media video creators to Gemini.

It will also be interesting to see how Gemini’s new limits handle these integrations. People are already upset about the reduced usage limits, and they will undoubtedly burn through their limits faster when using Gemini to edit videos with CapCut.

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