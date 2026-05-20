This new Gemini integration will let you create pro-grade designs easily

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Adobe and Google are bringing a new creativity connector to Gemini.

It will allow users to create designs by simply describing their vision.

The new connector will be rolling out in the coming weeks.

If you’ve tried integrating AI into your design workflows, you’re well aware of how tedious the whole process can get. At Google I/O 2026, we saw new Gemini integrations with Canva. Now, Adobe is partnering with Google to make things easier for you by introducing a new Adobe connector in Gemini.

The integration was announced at I/O 2026 alongside Gemini 3.5 Flash and will use the Adobe for creativity connector that’s already available in Claude.

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With this connector, users will be able to use Gemini to describe what they want to design, and Adobe will use its tools to handle the entire creation process. This should make it easier for users to create new designs, edit existing designs, and iterate quickly.

Since Adobe will handle all the heavy lifting, users can focus on creating and bringing their ideas to life. It could also lower the entry barrier for users who aren’t well-versed with Adobe’s design tools, allowing them to create without a high learning curve.

The Adobe for creativity connector can handle tasks across multiple Adobe apps and complete them more quickly, while ensuring the user remains in control of design decisions.

This integration is part of Adobe’s broader strategy. The company wants to bring its tools to places where people are already engaging in creative work. While the connector leverages more than 50 pro-grade creative tools, Adobe’s Firefly AI Assistant has access to over 60 such tools, including Creative Cloud apps such as Photoshop, Lightroom, and more. It’s a great way to ensure Adobe’s apps remain the go-to solutions for creators.

The new Adobe connector will be coming to Gemini in the coming weeks, says Adobe. Meanwhile, Google also announced that the Adobe Premiere mobile app will be coming to Android devices soon.

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