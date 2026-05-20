Gemini's new limits are already frustrating users

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR Gemini users are annoyed with the new usage limits.

They’re complaining that they’re hitting the new limits much faster now.

Several users have reportedly canceled their subscriptions.

Google just changed up its subscription AI offerings, and while it may have tried to make users focus on the new reduced pricing for its AI Ultra plan, the company also sneakily nerfed the limits for people subscribed to Gemini AI Pro and Ultra. Now users are feeling the impact of those changes first-hand, and they are not happy.

The Gemini subreddit is full of people dunking on Google for the suddenly tighter limits. One user said that they’re canceling their Pro subscription after exhausting 50% of their usage limit with a simple five prompt back-and-forth with the AI (via PiunikaWeb).

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Worse yet is the fact that Google is now using five-hour windows to restrict usage, with limits clearing after each cycle until a user reaches their weekly limit. This basically locks out users from using Gemini until the window resets.

These limits aren’t unheard of, either. Claude already uses five-hour windows to restrict usage and it also uses an exponentially larger number of tokens in longer threads. On Anthropic’s AI, users often have to break their tasks into smaller subtasks and create new chats to reduce token usage. The same is now happening with Gemini, and users are understandably upset.

Some users are also reporting that Gemini sometimes automatically switches to using the Flash model even when the Pro model is selected, simply because of high demand. There are many people chiming in, and nearly every one is upset with the new usage limits.

Another user claimed that the personalization feature drastically affects limits as well. Some users are also upset that Google didn’t inform them of the changes.

It seems that the emails weren’t sent to all users. I haven’t received any email informing me about changes to the Pro plan. However, Android Authority’s Managing Editor, Adamya Sharma, did get an email informing her of the new compute limits and changes to the credit system.

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