The AI-generated images of Midjourney can be quite astounding and even useful if you’re designing something. But for many people, a paid subscription might be hard to justify when you’re tightening your budget. Here’s our quick guide on how to cancel your Midjourney AI subscription.

QUICK ANSWER To cancel your Midjourney AI subscription: Go to the Midjourney website. Click on Sign In. Hit Authorize so that the Midjourney Bot can access your Discord. Go to Manage Sub on the left pane of the dashboard. Select Manage Plan. Hit Cancel. When prompted, select Confirm Cancelation.

How to cancel your Midjourney AI subscription While Midjourney largely operates within the Discord community, you cancel your subscription through the website. Go to midjourney.com to get started.

Midjourney

Hit the Sign In button in the bottom right corner of the home page.

Midjourney

If you’re already signed in to Discord, the Midjourney Bot will ask permission to access your account. Press Authorize to log in.

Midjourney

Once signed in, hit Manage Sub in the left sidebar.

Midjourney

You’ll see details of your plan, the plan features, and the billing details. Next to the plan details, hit the Manage button.

One option will pop up called Cancel Plan. Select it.

A final message will appear that explains your subscription will conclude at the end of the current billing period. Click on Confirm cancelation.

The exception is that if you have used less than 1% of your monthly GPU minutes for that period when you cancel, you’ll be eligible for a refund of that month’s payment. In this scenario, the final message will give you the choice to cancel immediately or to keep the plan for the rest of the month.

FAQs

How do I use Midjourney without a subscription? When you join Midjourney you get a free trial plan, which allows you around 25 free image generations before you purchase a plan. There is no need to provide payment information to enjoy the free trial.

Can I use my Midjourney plan after I have canceled? Unless you were eligible for a refund, you can use your Midjourney plan until the end of the current billing period after canceling.

Can I still view my old Midjourney generations after I cancel? Yes, your images will not be deleted, and you retain the commercial rights to them.

