Googlebooks' Magic Pointer is also coming to Gemini in Chrome

Google DeepMind

TL;DR Google says its new AI-powered Magic Pointer experience is now rolling out to Gemini in Chrome.

The feature lets Gemini understand what your cursor is pointing at so you can interact with webpage content more naturally.

Google also shared new details about the thinking behind Magic Pointer.

Google just gave us our first look at Magic Pointer, the new AI-powered cursor experience coming to its newly announced Googlebook laptops. The company has now confirmed that Magic Pointer won’t be limited to Googlebooks, and that the experience is also headed to Gemini in Chrome.

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In a new blog post, researchers from Google DeepMind detailed the ideas and interaction principles behind Magic Pointer.

DeepMind says the mouse pointer has “barely evolved in more than half a century,” and Google now wants to change that with Gemini-powered contextual understanding.

The goal is to create “intuitive AI that meets users across all the tools they use, without interrupting their flow.”

That means instead of copying text into Gemini or writing long prompts, Chrome users can simply point at something on the screen and ask for help. Google says the system can understand both what you’re pointing at and what you’re trying to do with it.

“Starting today, instead of writing a complex prompt, you can now use your pointer to ask Gemini in Chrome about the part of the webpage you care about. For example, you can select a few products on a page and ask to compare, or point to where you want to visualize a new couch in your living room,” DeepMind noted in its blog.

Google describes the Magic Pointer experience as one where users can “just point, and the AI knows exactly which word, paragraph, part of an image, or code block the user needs help with.”

The company also says it wants AI interactions to feel more human and conversational. Instead of typing detailed prompts, users could make simple requests like “Fix this,” “Move that here,” or “What does this mean?” while relying on physical gestures and shared context to communicate intent.

One of the more interesting ideas Google highlighted is turning “pixels into actionable entities.” Essentially, Gemini can recognize objects, dates, places, and other content directly from what’s on the screen. Google says that could let users instantly interact with things like restaurant listings in videos, handwritten notes, or travel destinations.

It looks like Magic Pointer’s more complex capabilities will reside in upcoming Googlebooks, while its Chrome experience could offer some basic features like comparison and visualization.

Google hasn’t shared which regions or users are getting access to the Magic Pointer experience through Gemini in Chrome first. We also checked Gemini in Chrome ourselves and couldn’t access any Magic Pointer capabilities yet, so the rollout may be limited or gradual.

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