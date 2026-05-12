Gemini's upcoming Daily brief feature looks a lot more polished now

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR Recent screenshots show a more refined interface for the Gemini Daily brief, with sections such as “Top of mind,” “FYI,” and “Looking ahead.”

Daily brief can fetch event details from Gmail, add them to your calendar, and let users mark tasks as complete.

Briefs are generated after midnight and can be delivered via daily, personalized notifications to help users stay informed.

Google has long been working on a “Daily brief” feature (previously known as “Your day“) for Gemini. This feature would seemingly pull content from searches, email, and Gemini chats to proactively surface useful information for your day, in the spirit of Samsung’s Now Bar and Now Brief. We’ve previously shown you screenshots of the feature in action, and we now have new screenshots that show an updated look at the Daily Brief and several of its sections.

We managed to activate the newer UI for Gemini’s Daily brief feature, and it looks a lot more polished.

AssembleDebug / Android Authority

Daily brief can fetch details from Gmail and offer you the option to add them to your calendar. Daily brief can also include events directly from your calendar. You can mark a task as complete by tapping the three-dot icon next to it.

AssembleDebug / Android Authority

Daily brief will also give users the option to receive daily personalized updates via a notification.

AssembleDebug / Android Authority

The Daily brief includes sections such as Top of mind, FYI, and Looking ahead. The brief is generated some time after midnight. Google displays the time of the brief at the end, so you can see if any new additions are missing from your report after that point.

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With Google I/O 2026 right around the corner, we hope to learn more about Gemini’s Daily Brief feature straight from the company.

⚠️ An APK teardown helps predict features that may arrive on a service in the future based on work-in-progress code. However, it is possible that such predicted features may not make it to a public release.

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