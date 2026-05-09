My new favorite AI-powered app switches between 70+ AI chatbots with a tap

Andy Walker / Android Authority

Generative AI is everywhere, whether it’s used as a cornerstone of a service, used to build apps, or employed to boost functionality within them. But with so many new products appearing all the time, which ones are worth checking out?

We’re here to help with a new bi-weekly series covering the best and freshest AI apps and services that you should know about.

If you’d like your app or service to be considered for future editions of this series or have found an app worthy of inclusion, reach out to us via email or drop a comment down below. Alternatively, to guarantee your app gets showcased for all our wonderful readers to see, get in touch with our partnerships team!

Why install multiple AI chatbots when one will do?

Andy Walker / Android Authority

Scrolling through the apps list on my phone, I see that I have ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, and Perplexity currently installed — four apps that accomplish more or less similar tasks. While this crazy arrangement is essential for testing purposes, you don’t have to follow in my stead. This is where our focus AI app this week comes into play.

AI Hub is a brilliant open source container for myriad AI services and chatbots. It’s essentially a web wrapper that makes it super easy to navigate to these platforms’ web pages. The real kicker is just how many of these services it makes available. Not one, not ten, but 78. Yes, you read that right — 78! Some are completely obscure services you likely never even heard of tucked away in there, while others include common heavy hitters, like ChatGPT, DeepSeek, DuckDuckGo’s Duck AI, and Grok.

Andy Walker / Android Authority

If I want to use a specific chatbot to accomplish a task, I can tap the menu button, filter or search for it, or simply tap the service I want. The app allows multiple bots to remain open in the background simultaneously, making it ideal for comparing outputs. AI Hub conveniently reopens on the bot I last accessed too.

What I really appreciate about AI Hub is its focus on privacy. Yes, chatbots aren’t exactly synonymous with discretion, but the app genuinely tries to highlight the shortcomings of various bots. It’ll highlight which services are completely free, freemium, or paid, and which are safe to use for private use using “Privacy friendly” and “Privacy focused” descriptors. This is incredibly important given that many of these services will be rather obscure to those new to chatbots beyond ChatGPT.

Andy Walker / Android Authority

Best of all, AI Hub blocks trackers and ads as extensively as possible and offers to forbid third-party cookies. Some services simply don’t work well when these are disabled, but I love that the developer gives users the option.

While I certainly wouldn’t recommend AI Hub as the primary portal to specific chatbots for those who hold accounts with them — you’re likely much better served by installing those individual apps — it is perfect for everyone else. Users who just want a broad spectrum of options without awkwardly navigating to each via a web browser or installing those apps will find AI Hub extremely useful and convenient.

Other new AI apps and services you should know! There are plenty of other great new AI apps and services out there, including:

Off Grid

Andy Walker / Android Authority

Another free and open source AI app, Off Grid, acts as a facilitator for LLMs that can run and process data on a device.

So what does this mean? For one, you can pick between various models to download via the app, or import your own for use. Off Grid highlights suggested models based on your device’s capabilities.

You can then use these LLMs as your own chat apps to accomplish various tasks — generate images, crunch data, or simply issue various prompts. There’s a host of more advanced features for power users, too, including project creation, support for remote server connections, and individual model tweaks.

Best of all, once you’ve downloaded the models you want, Off Grid runs entirely, well, off grid. Since LLMs crunch data on your phone, there’s no need to ever connect to the internet for help, making this a great way to securely experiment with on-device AI.

Yaps

Andy Walker / Android Authority

I really love the idea of Yaps. It’s an Android keyboard app that focuses on processing fuzzy, disordered dictation into clean, ordered text. All the data is processed on-device — a nice security measure given the possible sensitive nature of texts and personal dictation.

During my tests, I found that it works far, far quicker than Gboard’s dictation, which often mishears me or fails to account for the context of my responses. Yaps does really well in this regard.

The app also keeps track of dictation stats, including how much theoretical time I’ve saved using the app versus typing, and how many words the app has processed. It supports five languages at present, namely English, Spanish, French, German, and Portuguese, and allows users to quickly switch between these from the keyboard itself.

Yaps is free for the first week or 1,000 processed words, after which you’ll need to pay for access through a weekly ($4.99) or annual ($144.99) subscription. It’s undoubtedly pricey, but given its sleek transcription skills, it may be well worth it for those who simply hate typing.

DealHunt

DealHunt is owned by Authority Media, the parent company of Android Authority.

Andy Walker / Android Authority

Finally, how do you know when a tech deal is really worth it? I often run into this problem, especially when looking for specific products. I’ll see a 25% off marker, but does this mean I should finally buy it? Should I wait?

DealHunt is the authority on simplifying tech specials and providing context for Amazon pricing details.

Enter the product URL you’re interested in, and let DealHunt do the rest. It compares the current price to the typical price and the all-time low, and provides details on other similar tech products. It also collates variants, making it much easier to pick a colorway, calculates the product’s average price over time, and predicts the likelihood of a future price drop.

Overall, DealHunt’s signature feature is the DealHunt Score, which quantifies the quality of the current deal based on various data points. This is incredibly useful for planning purchases, because there’s nothing more annoying than hitting buy only to see that product drop in price three days later.

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