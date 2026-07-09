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With great foldable power: Spider-Man teases the Galaxy Z Fold 8

Samsung and Spider-Man team up for a spectacular Galaxy Z Fold 8 tease.
By

Jul 9, 2026 — 11:29 AM ET

Galaxy Z Fold 8 dummy
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TL;DR
  • Samsung has shared a teaser of the Galaxy Z Fold 8 ahead of launch.
  • The teaser features Spider-Man pulling the foldable toward him with his web shooters.

The next Galaxy Unpacked is almost here, and there have been numerous leaks regarding Samsung’s upcoming foldables as we approach the launch. However, the latest news about one of the brand’s foldables doesn’t come from a leaker. This time, we’re getting something official from Samsung itself.

In a new social post, Samsung shared a Galaxy Z Fold 8 teaser on X (formerly Twitter). The post specifically includes a picture featuring Spider-Man pulling a foldable phone toward him with his web shooters. It’s a continuation of Samsung’s marketing partnership with Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which is scheduled to come to theaters on July 31.

Galaxy Z Fold 8 Spider Man teaser
Samsung

While the teaser doesn’t show the full device, there’s enough there to tell that this is the Galaxy Z Fold 8. For example, if you look closely, you can see the wide foldable’s two rear cameras. The side buttons are also closer to the top corner, whereas the side buttons are located closer to the middle on the Galaxy Z Fold 7. Leaks have also shown that the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra should have similar button placement to the Fold 7.

The Galaxy Z Fold 8 will make its debut on July 22, along with the Fold 8 Ultra and Flip 8. Speaking of the Flip 8, a new rumor suggests that the next clamshell foldable could be Samsung’s last.

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Foldable PhonesSamsungSamsung Galaxy Z Fold 8
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