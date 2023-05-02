Like it or not, Bing AI is now on your Galaxy phone

Hadlee Simons / Android Authority

TL;DR Bing AI integration is now available on the pre-installed SwiftKey app on Galaxy devices.

This effectively means that Bing AI features are now available on all Galaxy phones.

The feature is available in v9.10.11.10 of the pre-installed SwiftKey app.

Microsoft brought Bing AI capabilities to SwiftKey keyboard users a few weeks ago, allowing users to quickly access Bing Chat and tonal changing functionality.

Now, Microsoft has announced on Twitter (h/t: SamMobile) that this AI integration is coming to the pre-installed SwiftKey app on Galaxy devices. The Redmond company advises that this integration will land in v9.10.11.10 of the SwiftKey app.

This means Samsung owners can finally see what the fuss is about, as the Play Store version of SwiftKey has had Bing AI support for a few weeks now.

In saying so, this also means that Microsoft is effectively forcing Bing Chat and other AI-related features on all Samsung Galaxy phones. Then again, these users can always switch to the Samsung Keyboard, which is the other pre-installed keyboard app on Galaxy devices.

This addition comes a few weeks after news emerged that Samsung was apparently thinking about switching to Bing as the default search engine on its phones. The Korean brand reportedly pays Google ~$3 billion to be the default search engine on Galaxy devices. So Bing AI integration within the pre-installed SwiftKey app might be a sign of things to come.

