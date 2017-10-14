

AMC’s The Walking Dead is one of the most popular shows out. It’s interesting, it’s tense, and they do a great job with the characters. Popular shows like that often see a bunch of extra stuff for fans of the show. In this game, we’re talking about mobile games. There aren’t a ton of options for Walking Dead games on mobile. In fact, these are the only five on the Play Store with a 4.0 rating or better. So, here are the best Walking Dead games on Android!

Telltale's The Walking Dead (3 games) Price: Free / $4.99 / Up to $14.99 DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY Telltale has a series of Walking Dead games. There are three seasons (games) in the series so far. That includes Season 1, Season 2, and A New Frontier. All three games revolve around a girl named Clementine. She makes friends, loses friends, and tries to endure in a world overtaken by zombies. Each season has five episodes. They're all also point-and-click adventure games with narrative-driven game play mechanics and fun, comic-book style graphics. The first two seasons are free to download while the latest game is $4.99. All three require you to purchase episodes two through four as in-app purchases. DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY

Walking Dead: Dead Reckoning Price: Free DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY Walking Dead: Dead Reckoning is a simple, free game directly from AMC. It mixes the adventure and survival genres a bit. Your goal is to keep yourself and other people from dying at the hands of the horde. It's mostly a promotional game. Thus, don't expect too much. The story is rather short. There is also nothing to do once you finish. It's good for a short play, but not much else. Thankfully, the game is entirely free with no in-app purchases or advertisements. DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY

The Walking Dead: Michonne Price: $4.99 / Up to $7.99 DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY The Walking Dead: Michonne is another title by Telltale Games. This one is an offshoot of the main series from earlier in this list. The game follows the story of Michonne, a popular character from the series. It takes place between issues #126 and 139 from the comic books. The game features the same comic-book style graphics and point-and-click adventure mechanics from Telltale's other Walking Dead games. It runs $4.99 for the first episode of the season. Additional episodes are available as in-app purchases. DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY

The Walking Dead No Man's Land Price: Free with in-app purchases DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY The Walking Dead No Man's Sky is one of the newer and more popular Walking Dead games. It's a mobile RPG with a character collection mechanic. Your goal is to play through the story and collect as many people as possible. Characters are upgradeable after unlocking them. In addition, it features many people from the show and a bunch of lore as well. It's a freemium game and it plays like one. However, as long as expectations are managed, this one is a good time for a while. DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY

The Walking Dead: Road to Survival Price: Free with in-app purchases DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY The Walking Dead: Road to Survival is another popular Walking Dead game. It features a new story from writer Jay Bonasinga. The game is part character-collecting RPG and part survival. Characters are upgradeable, there is a multiplayer PvP mode, and some other fun game features. This one is a bit more buggy than the other games on the list. However, they generally update the game frequently. Given that this is the last major release of a Walking Dead game, the quality takes a deep dive after this one. DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY

