Survey declares a clear winner for the best US carrier right now!

TL;DR A US carrier survey conducted by Android Authority shows that T-Mobile is currently the top choice for subscribers in the country.

The un-carrier received 51.6% votes in our “Best US carrier survey,” miles ahead of Verizon and AT&T.

Our readers also appreciated services from Mint Mobile and Visible.

US carriers are constantly battling for superior network performance, customer loyalty, competitive pricing, and attractive plans. The three major players — T-Mobile, Verizon, and AT&T — have been engaged in fierce competition for years. The landscape is dynamic, with smaller service providers emerging and larger companies absorbing them to strengthen their offerings. This ongoing evolution, driven by shifting market conditions, changing consumer price sensitivities, and advancements in customer management, keeps consumers on a constant hunt for the carrier that offers the best value, balancing cost-effectiveness with a reliable, high-quality experience.

A recent report highlighted that the fastest US carrier — T-Mobile — is 123% faster than its closest competitor — AT&T. It’s also nearly three times faster than Verizon. However, speed is not the only metric customers consider when opting for a service. So we decided to ask our readers which carrier, according to them, is the best in the US right now. The results are in, and there’s an undisputed winner.

Most of the readers who took our poll voted for T-Mobile as the best US carrier. As you can see, the un-carrier is miles ahead of Verizon and AT&T when it comes to customer perception of its services.

51.6% of the total votes were cast in favor of T-Mobile, while Verizon received 15.64% of the votes, and AT&T clocked 8.08%. The results pretty much agree with the Speedtest report we mentioned above, putting T-Mobile at the top of the pile in the US right now.

While Verizon is still the largest service provider in the US, industry watchers have increasingly recognized T-Mobile as the value leader in the US telecom market, offering a variety of lucrative benefits to consumers.

The carrier has gained attention in the past few years with its free device promotions, bundles, and affordable plans that offer multi-line subscribers complimentary access to streaming services.

Mint Mobile and Visible were the other two choices people voted for the most in our US carrier survey.

