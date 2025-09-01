These are the very best T-Mobile deals you'll find this September

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

Strongly considering the Uncarrier, but looking for the best T-Mobile deals? Whether you’re a new or existing customer, T-Mobile has plenty of ways to save with trade-in offers, discounted lines, and free device promos. Below, we’ve rounded up the top promotions available heading into September of 2025 for phones, tablets, and smartwatches.

The best T-Mobile deals at a glance

Get a free Pixel 10 with most plans, no trade-in necessary

T-Mobile is offering the Pixel 10 for free or up to $1,000 off on the rest of the Pixel 10 family, at least as long as you have an Experience Beyond plan. If you have a different plan, the good news is that you’re not without options. You can get a free Pixel 10 or up to $800 off on another Pixel 10 series device on nearly any T-Mobile plan when you add a new line or trade in an eligible device.

Save $1,000 on the Galaxy Z Fold 7 or Z Flip 7 without a trade

Right now, you can save up to $1,000 on the Galaxy Z Fold 7 or Z Flip 7 at T-Mobile. Unlike other carriers, you don’t need a trade-in; you just need to add a new line on the Experience More or Experience Beyond plan. Here’s a breakdown of what to expect: Galaxy Z Flip 7 for free (via 24-month bill credits)

Galaxy Z Fold 7 for $799.99 after credits If you are already with T-Mobile and don’t need a new line, you can still get the same savings on an existing Experience More or Beyond plan, though you’ll be required to trade in a device to qualify. What about those on another plan? You can still trade in a device for $400 in credit, paid over 24 months.

Get a free iPhone 16 Pro with any-condition trade

You can get a free iPhone 16 Pro with a trade-in on an Experience Beyond or Go5G Next plan via 24 monthly bill credits. Even broken phones qualify as long as they power on, so the condition doesn’t matter here.

Don’t have Experience Beyond or Go5G Next? Here are some similarly great deals you should consider: Save up to $830 off on the iPhone 16 Pro with almost any other plan, trade-in required.

Get up to $1,000 off the Samsung Galaxy S25 range

The Galaxy S25 series is available with discounts of up to $1,000 with a trade-in on Experience More or Go5G Plus. Even better, the device can be in virtually any condition. Don’t have a trade-in? You can still save $800 when you add a new line. The Galaxy S25 Edge, normally $1,100, can also be free with the right trade-in and Experience Beyond or Go5G Next.

Get $1,000 off the Motorola Razr Ultra (2025) without a trade-in

T-Mobile is cutting $1,000 off the new Motorola Razr Ultra, bringing its $1,300 price down to just $299.99. To get the deal, join or upgrade on the Experience More or Experience Beyond plan with either a trade-in or a new line.

That’s not the only way to save: New customers on other plans can $600 off with a new line.

Try T-Mobile for free for three months (new customers)

Curious about T-Mobile? You can try it free for 90 days with Network Pass. The trial runs through eSIM, so you can keep your current carrier while testing T-Mobile’s service. You’ll get unlimited talk, text, and data (slowed after 50GB) plus access to perks like T-Mobile Tuesdays and select travel benefits.

Get a phone for free when you switch (new customers)

Switch to T-Mobile and get a free phone just for activating a new line. The discount is applied as 24 monthly bill credits, and you can choose from several options:

Google Pixel 9a — Free ($499.99 off)

Samsung Galaxy A16 5G — Free ($228 off)

Moto G Power 5G (2025) — Free ($210 off)

Moto G 5G (2025) — Free ($168 off)

Motorola Edge (2025) — Free ($300 off) Motorola Edge (2024) — Free ($300 off)

Moto G 5G (2024) — Free ($168 off)

T-Mobile REVVL 8 — Free ($200 off)

T-Mobile REVVL 7 5G — Free ($200 off)

T-Mobile REVVL 7 PRO 5G — Free ($250 off)

Nokia G310 5G — Free ($186 off)

T-Mobile smartwatch deals

You can also save on the latest smartwatches when you add a new line. T-Mobile applies the discount through 24 monthly bill credits. Galaxy Watch 8 — Free with new line

Galaxy Watch 8 Classic — $400 off

Google Pixel Watch 3 — $400 off

T-Mobile tablet deals

T-Mobile has several tablet promos running right now. As usual, the biggest savings come when you activate a new line of service. Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE — 50% off with a new line

iPad (A16) — 50% off with a new line

T-Mobile REVVL Tab 2 — Free with new line

Switch to T-Mobile and get up to $800 back

T-Mobile is offering extra incentives to help you make the switch from another carrier to T-Mobile. Currently, you can keep your phone and pay no additional costs when you switch from another carrier to T-Mobile.

This deal also includes up to $800 in the form of a virtual prepaid card to help you pay off any costs that may come with changing carriers.

That’s a look at all of the best T-Mobile deals currently available, but we’ll continue to release updated versions of this post monthly to ensure you always have the latest deals.

