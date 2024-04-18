Here are the handsets with the best smartphone speakers

Search results for

Most phone speakers are not that great, mainly because of their size. However, a few handsets are available that pay more attention to audio than others, offering better quality sound and even front-facing speakers in some instances. Here are the smartphones with the best speakers.

Smartphones with the best speakers:

Editor’s note: We will regularly update this list of smartphones with the best speakers as new devices launch, but the latest isn’t always the best! We’ll always focus on the best audio rather than the newest, but natural tech improvements may mean clear winners are newer devices. Read on!

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

Galaxy s24 ultra in hand
Ryan Haines / Android Authority

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is a massive phone with a large list of features and abilities. It offers great performance, wears a vivid screen, boasts S Pen support, has great battery life, includes amazing cameras, and more. Unsurprisingly, the Galaxy S24 Ultra is also one of the best phones with the best smartphone speakers.

In our Galaxy S24 Ultra review, we remarked that the phone has “loud, punchy speakers,” building on the solid sound offered by its predecessor. Like the Galaxy S23 Ultra, the latest model’s speakers can double as a miniature boombox while keeping distortion in check.

It’s not a true audiophile phone, though. The device lacks a headphone jack, but at least you get plenty of Bluetooth support and can still use dongles. As Samsung’s top model, it’s costly, starting at $1,299 MSRP.

Samsung Galaxy S24 UltraSamsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
AA Editors Choice
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
Powerful, flexible cameras • Excellent update commitment • Brilliant flat display
MSRP: $1,299.99
The best of the best in the S24 series
Samsung's true flagship device, the Galaxy S24 Ultra offers the very best specs and features from any Galaxy phone to date. Ai and camera functions are the name of the game, with a 200MP primary camera, 50MP 5x telephoto, 10MP 3x telephoto, and 12MP ultrawide shooters. Smaller display bezels, 2,600 nit display, 5,000 mAh battery, an advanced cooling vapor chamber, up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage, and 12GB of RAM make for a powerful mobile computing system. The new ProVisual Engine offers AI-powered camera tools for photo and video capture.
See price at Amazon
512GB
See price at Amazon
256GB
See price at Samsung
512GB
See price at Samsung
1TB

Galaxy S24 Ultra specs:

  • Display: 6.8-inch QHD+
  • SoC: Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy
  • RAM: 12GB
  • Storage: 256/512/1,024GB
  • Cameras: 200, 12, 50MP
  • Front cameras: 12MP
  • Battery: 5,000mAh
  • Software: Android 14

Google Pixel 8 Pro

google pixel 8 pro hero
Ryan Haines / Android Authority

As usual, Google’s latest flagship phone stands out thanks to its excellent photo quality, stock Android implementation, and brisk updates. But you’re also getting a phone with some of the best phone speakers, thanks to its dual-speaker setup.

In addition, the Pixel 8 Pro has spatial audio support, just in case you want 360-degree sound when listening with supported headphones. We’ve tested spatial audio on Pixels in the past, and the results are quite impressive.

Audio quality aside, the Pixel 8 Pro is also a great phone in every other department. We loved its design, premium build, excellent cameras, and amazing seven-year update promise. Our only real complaint is that the Tensor G3 processor can get a bit too toasty.

Google Pixel 8 ProGoogle Pixel 8 Pro
AA Editors Choice
Google Pixel 8 Pro
Excellent cameras • Fun, exclusive Android 14 customizations • Industry-leading update promise
MSRP: $999.99
Powerful Google phone with powerful camera features
The Google Pixel 8 Pro is packed with unique camera features and AI-assisted software that puts the smart into smartphone.
See price at Amazon
See price at Google Store
See price at Best Buy
See price at Verizon
See price at T-Mobile
See price at AT&T

Pixel 8 Pro specs:

  • Display: 6.7-inch, 1,344 x 2,992
  • SoC: Google Tensor G3
  • RAM: 12GB
  • Storage: 128/256/512/1,024GB
  • Cameras: 50, 48, and 48MP
  • Front camera: 10.5MP
  • Battery: 5,050mAh
  • Software: Android 14

ASUS ROG Phone 7

ASUS ROG Phone 7 back standing Tetris lights
Robert Triggs / Android Authority

The following top picks for the best phone speakers are the two gaming phones that are part of the ASUS ROG Phone 7 series. Not only do they have excellent speakers, but they also have an old-fashioned 3.5mm headphone jack.

The ASUS ROG Phone 7 front-facing speakers are great out-of-the-box, but they get an added bonus if you decide to also purchase the AeroActive Cooler 7 accessory. Aside from featuring another 3.5mm headset jack, this optional accessory also has a subwoofer to improve the bass.

Audio quality aside, the device also comes with impressive specs, a gorgeous design, an amazing battery life, and a gorgeous screen with a 165Hz refresh rate.

ASUS ROG Phone 7 UltimateASUS ROG Phone 7 Ultimate
AA Editors Choice
ASUS ROG Phone 7 Ultimate
Blisteringly fast gaming performance • Packing with gaming features • Bundled cooler
MSRP: €1,199.99
The ultimate gaming phone of 2023
Level up your gameplay even further with the ROG Phone 7 Ultimate from ASUS with the exclusive ROG Vision rear display, unique colorway, AeroActive Portal cooling and bundled AeroActive cooler accessory, and more.
See price at Amazon
Save $159.00
Asus ROG Phone 7 Ultimate
See price at Asus
Asus ROG Phone 7 Ultimate
Asus ROG Phone 7Asus ROG Phone 7
AA Editors Choice
Asus ROG Phone 7
Brilliant gaming performance • Elite gaming features • Excellent battery life
MSRP: €999.99
Level up your play with the ROG Phone 7
With next-level performance and full-on software customization, serious mobile gamers should look no further than the ASUS ROG Phone 7 to gain a competitive advantage.
See price at Amazon
Save $0.99
See price at Asus

ROG Phone 7 specs:

  • Display: 6.78-inch, FHD+
  • SoC: Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
  • RAM: 12/16GB
  • Storage: 256/512GB
  • Cameras: 50, 13, and 5MP
  • Front camera: 32MP
  • Battery: 6,000mAh
  • Software: Android 13

ROG Phone 7 Ultimate specs:

  • Display: 6.78-inch, FHD+
  • SoC: Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
  • RAM: 16GB
  • Storage: 512GB
  • Cameras: 50, 13, and 5MP
  • Front camera: 32MP
  • Battery: 6,000mAh
  • Software: Android 13

Motorola Edge Plus (2023)

motorola edge plus 2023 display on purple chair
Ryan Haines / Android Authority

Motorola isn’t known for making phones amazing flagships, but the Motorola Edge Plus (2023) shows it knows how to make things sound good. In our Edge Plus review, we mention the speakers are excellent. And this was the case even at peak volumes. It might not take the crown, but it is definitely one of the best phones with the best smartphone speakers.

Everywhere else, we have very little to complain about with the Motorola Edge Plus. The device offers great performance, a premium construction, a smooth 165Hz refresh rate, and fast 68W wired charging.

As if all those pros weren’t enough, the Motorola Edge Plus also happens to be relatively affordable for what it offers. It has a $799.99 MSRP, and competes with phones that may cost well over $1,000.

Motorola Edge Plus (2023)Motorola Edge Plus (2023)
AA Editors Choice
Motorola Edge Plus (2023)
Excellent wired charging • Powerful performance • Premium construction
MSRP: $799.00
Finally cutting edge
The Motorola Edge Plus (2023) combines premium performance, excellent wired charging, and a refined construction, and does so while lowering the asking price to its most competitive point in a long time.
See price at Amazon

Motorola Edge Plus (2023) specs:

  • Display: 6.67-inch, Full HD+
  • SoC: Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
  • RAM: 8GB
  • Storage: 512GB
  • Cameras: 50, 50, and 12MP
  • Front camera: 60MP
  • Battery: 5,100mAh
  • Software: Android 13

Apple iPhone 15 series

Apple iPhone 15 Pro lockscreen in hand
Robert Triggs / Android Authority

We can have the Android vs iPhone argument all you want, but at the end of the day, we can’t deny Apple makes some pretty good phones, with a generally pleasant experience across the board. The same applies to the iPhone 15 series, which happens to also have some of the best speakers in mobile.

All four devices come with dual speakers; one is in the earpiece, and one is firing downwards. These are very well-tuned, and we had no issues raising the volume. Distortion is always unnoticeable. As it goes with mobile phone speakers, though, the bass could be improved.

Aside from the speakers, these iPhones come with great audio features. These include Bluetooth 5.3, A2DP, spatial audio, and Dolby Atmos.

See price at Amazon
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max
Best camera in iPhone line
Titanium design
Ray Tracing
See price at Amazon
See price at Apple
See price at Amazon
Apple iPhone 15 Pro
Apple iPhone 15 Pro
USB Type-C port
High-end specs
Titanium design
See price at Amazon
See price at Apple
See price at Apple
Apple iPhone 15 Plus
Apple iPhone 15 Plus
USB Type-C port
Good looking display
Great 48MP camera
See price at Apple
See price at Amazon
See price at Amazon
Apple iPhone 15
Apple iPhone 15
Excellent update commitment
Top-tier build quality
USB-C port, finally!
See price at Amazon
See price at Apple

iPhone 15 specs:

  • Display: 6.1-inch, 1,179 x 2,556
  • SoC: Apple A16 Bionic
  • RAM: 6GB
  • Storage: 128/256/512GB
  • Cameras: 48 and 12MP
  • Front camera: 12MP + 3D depth sensor
  • Battery: 3,349mAh
  • Software: iOS 17

iPhone 15 Plus specs:

  • Display: 6.7-inch, 1,290 x 2,796
  • SoC: Apple A16 Bionic
  • RAM: 6GB
  • Storage: 128/256/512GB
  • Cameras: 48 and 12MP
  • Front camera: 12MP + 3D depth sensor
  • Battery: 4,383mAh
  • Software: iOS 17

iPhone 15 Pro specs:

  • Display: 6.1-inch, 1,179 x 2,556
  • SoC: Apple A17 Pro
  • RAM: 8GB
  • Storage: 128/256/512/1,024GB
  • Cameras: 48, 12, and 12MP + 3D LiDAR depth scanner
  • Front cameras: 12MP + 3D depth sensor
  • Battery: 3,274mAh
  • Software: iOS 17

iPhone 15 Pro Max specs:

  • Display: 6.7-inch, 1,290 x 2,796
  • SoC: Apple A17 Pro
  • RAM: 8GB
  • Storage: 256/512/1,024GB
  • Cameras: 48, 12, and 12MP + 3D LiDAR depth scanner
  • Front cameras: 12MP + 3D depth sensor
  • Battery: 4,441mAh
  • Software: iOS 17

Sony Xperia 1 V

Sony Xperia 1 V headphones plugged in - The best phone speakers
Harley Maranan / Android Authority

Sony has offered smartphone speakers with great audio quality for a long time, including other original big brand ideas like being one of the first to commit to offering water-resistant Android phones. To the goods: the Sony Xperia 1 V kept the stereo front-facing speakers, still offers a 3.5mm port, and brings IP68 water/dust resistance to the party.

These speakers offer high-resolution audio and Dolby Atmos support. Additionally, you’ll enjoy Sony’s Digital Sound Enhancement Engine (DSEE) and a dynamic vibration system.

Otherwise, Sony’s phone is quite impressive, offering top-of-the-line specs for outstanding performance, a great camera experience, a simplified but elegant design, and a 4K display. Just be ready to pay a pretty penny for it, as it carries a $1,399.99 price tag.

Sony Xperia 1 VSony Xperia 1 V
AA Recommended
Sony Xperia 1 V
Excellent battery life • Great build • Improved cameras
MSRP: $1,399.99
A classic, refined.
Sony continues to deliver powerful portable cameras that also happen to be smartphones. The Xperia 1 V rocks top hardware, powerful cameras, and the ability to connect to Sony DSLR cameras to enhance your shooting experience.
See price at Amazon
Save $1.99

Xperia 1 V specs:

  • Display: 6.5-inch, 4K
  • SoC: Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
  • RAM: 12GB
  • Storage: 256/512GB
  • Cameras: 48, 12, and 12MP
  • Front camera: 12MP
  • Battery: 5,000mAh
  • Software: Android 13

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 buttons and flex window
Ryan Haines / Android Authority

If you’re looking for a foldable phone with some of the best phone speakers, we think the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 is the right choice. In our review, we mention these speakers are “downright remarkable.” The device is very loud for such a small phone, and the audio is very nice and clean.

Additionally, this is a very nice device elsewhere, and it’s also on our list of the best foldable phones. We are fans of its sizeable external display, gorgeous design, performance, and overall experience. The cameras are also pretty nice, even if they aren’t quite up there with the best of the best.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
AA Editors Choice
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Huge new Flex Window • Excellent build quality • Solid rear cameras
MSRP: $999.99
Samsung's thinnest, most refined clamshell-style foldable yet
The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 is Samsung's fifth-generation clamshell foldable phone, complete with a 3.4-inch asymmetrical cover display, revamped gapless hinge, and Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy chipset.
See price at Samsung
See price at Amazon
Save $220.00
See price at Amazon
Save $0.99

Galaxy Z Flip 5 specs:

  • Display: 6.7-inch, Full HD+, 3.4-inch external with 720 x 748
  • SoC: Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
  • RAM: 8GB
  • Storage: 256/512GB
  • Cameras: 12 and 12MP
  • Front camera: 10MP
  • Battery: 3,700mAh
  • Software: Android 13

OnePlus 11

oneplus 11 back glass standing - The best phone speakers
Ryan Haines / Android Authority
OnePlus 11 back

OnePlus doesn’t usually stand out in terms of speaker quality, but it did things right with the OnePlus 11. The stereo speakers are placed in the earpiece and the bottom. In our OnePlus 11 review, we found these to be “impressively loud and punchy.” They offer Dolby Atmos tuning. And, as you would expect, this one also struggles with bass, something we’ll just have to live with for some time.

Otherwise, it’s a pretty good phone, overall. We love the design, it has a stunning display, powerful performance, and the fast charging is insane at 100W (80W in the USA). The price is also pretty enticing, which means OnePlus had to make some sacrifices.

The device lacks wireless charging, for example. Its camera isn’t great, and it comes with a lesser IP64 rating.

OnePlus 11OnePlus 11
OnePlus 11
Powerful peak performance • Blazing-fast wired charging • Excellent software promise
MSRP: $699.99
OnePlus is simplifying its lineup and packing all the goods into one flagship device
The OnePlus 11 is all about speed, thanks to 80W wired charging and Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. It also features a third-generation Hasselblad camera setup, an IP64 rating, and OnePlus' most aggressive pricing in years.
See price at Amazon
See price at OnePlus
See price at Best Buy

OnePlus 11 specs:

  • Display: 6.7-inch, QHD+
  • SoC: Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
  • RAM: 8/12/16GB
  • Storage: 128/256/512GB
  • Cameras: 50, 48, and 32MP
  • Front camera: 16MP
  • Battery: 5,000mAh
  • Software: Android 13

These are the best smartphone speakers, in our opinion. It’s rare that a phone doesn’t have some kind of loudspeaker, but this is all about those that do it better. We’ll also be keeping an eye on new models that fit the bill, so stay tuned for updates to this list of best phone speakers.

