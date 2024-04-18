Here are the handsets with the best smartphone speakers

Most phone speakers are not that great, mainly because of their size. However, a few handsets are available that pay more attention to audio than others, offering better quality sound and even front-facing speakers in some instances. Here are the smartphones with the best speakers.

Smartphones with the best speakers:

Editor’s note: We will regularly update this list of smartphones with the best speakers as new devices launch, but the latest isn’t always the best! We’ll always focus on the best audio rather than the newest, but natural tech improvements may mean clear winners are newer devices. Read on!

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is a massive phone with a large list of features and abilities. It offers great performance, wears a vivid screen, boasts S Pen support, has great battery life, includes amazing cameras, and more. Unsurprisingly, the Galaxy S24 Ultra is also one of the best phones with the best smartphone speakers.

In our Galaxy S24 Ultra review, we remarked that the phone has “loud, punchy speakers,” building on the solid sound offered by its predecessor. Like the Galaxy S23 Ultra, the latest model’s speakers can double as a miniature boombox while keeping distortion in check.

It’s not a true audiophile phone, though. The device lacks a headphone jack, but at least you get plenty of Bluetooth support and can still use dongles. As Samsung’s top model, it’s costly, starting at $1,299 MSRP.

Galaxy S24 Ultra specs:

Galaxy S24 Ultra specs:

Display: 6.8-inch QHD+

SoC: Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy

RAM: 12GB

Storage: 256/512/1,024GB
Cameras: 200, 12, 50MP

Front cameras: 12MP

Battery: 5,000mAh

Software: Android 14

Google Pixel 8 Pro

As usual, Google’s latest flagship phone stands out thanks to its excellent photo quality, stock Android implementation, and brisk updates. But you’re also getting a phone with some of the best phone speakers, thanks to its dual-speaker setup.

In addition, the Pixel 8 Pro has spatial audio support, just in case you want 360-degree sound when listening with supported headphones. We’ve tested spatial audio on Pixels in the past, and the results are quite impressive.

Audio quality aside, the Pixel 8 Pro is also a great phone in every other department. We loved its design, premium build, excellent cameras, and amazing seven-year update promise. Our only real complaint is that the Tensor G3 processor can get a bit too toasty.

Pixel 8 Pro specs:

Display: 6.7-inch, 1,344 x 2,992

SoC: Google Tensor G3

RAM: 12GB

Storage: 128/256/512/1,024GB
Cameras: 50, 48, and 48MP

Front camera: 10.5MP

Battery: 5,050mAh

Software: Android 14

ASUS ROG Phone 7

The following top picks for the best phone speakers are the two gaming phones that are part of the ASUS ROG Phone 7 series. Not only do they have excellent speakers, but they also have an old-fashioned 3.5mm headphone jack.

The ASUS ROG Phone 7 front-facing speakers are great out-of-the-box, but they get an added bonus if you decide to also purchase the AeroActive Cooler 7 accessory. Aside from featuring another 3.5mm headset jack, this optional accessory also has a subwoofer to improve the bass.

Audio quality aside, the device also comes with impressive specs, a gorgeous design, an amazing battery life, and a gorgeous screen with a 165Hz refresh rate.

ASUS ROG Phone 7 Ultimate specs:

Asus ROG Phone 7 specs:

ROG Phone 7 specs:

Display: 6.78-inch, FHD+

SoC: Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

RAM: 12/16GB

Storage: 256/512GB
Cameras: 50, 13, and 5MP

Front camera: 32MP

Battery: 6,000mAh

Software: Android 13

ROG Phone 7 Ultimate specs:

Display: 6.78-inch, FHD+

SoC: Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 512GB
Cameras: 50, 13, and 5MP

Front camera: 32MP

Battery: 6,000mAh

Software: Android 13

Motorola Edge Plus (2023)

Motorola isn’t known for making phones amazing flagships, but the Motorola Edge Plus (2023) shows it knows how to make things sound good. In our Edge Plus review, we mention the speakers are excellent. And this was the case even at peak volumes. It might not take the crown, but it is definitely one of the best phones with the best smartphone speakers.

Everywhere else, we have very little to complain about with the Motorola Edge Plus. The device offers great performance, a premium construction, a smooth 165Hz refresh rate, and fast 68W wired charging.

As if all those pros weren’t enough, the Motorola Edge Plus also happens to be relatively affordable for what it offers. It has a $799.99 MSRP, and competes with phones that may cost well over $1,000.

Motorola Edge Plus (2023) specs:

Motorola Edge Plus (2023) specs:

Display: 6.67-inch, Full HD+

SoC: Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 512GB
Cameras: 50, 50, and 12MP

Front camera: 60MP

Battery: 5,100mAh

Software: Android 13

Apple iPhone 15 series

We can have the Android vs iPhone argument all you want, but at the end of the day, we can’t deny Apple makes some pretty good phones, with a generally pleasant experience across the board. The same applies to the iPhone 15 series, which happens to also have some of the best speakers in mobile.

All four devices come with dual speakers; one is in the earpiece, and one is firing downwards. These are very well-tuned, and we had no issues raising the volume. Distortion is always unnoticeable. As it goes with mobile phone speakers, though, the bass could be improved.

Aside from the speakers, these iPhones come with great audio features. These include Bluetooth 5.3, A2DP, spatial audio, and Dolby Atmos.

iPhone 15 specs:

Display: 6.1-inch, 1,179 x 2,556

SoC: Apple A16 Bionic

RAM: 6GB

Storage: 128/256/512GB
Cameras: 48 and 12MP

Front camera: 12MP + 3D depth sensor

Battery: 3,349mAh

Software: iOS 17

iPhone 15 Plus specs:

Display: 6.7-inch, 1,290 x 2,796

SoC: Apple A16 Bionic

RAM: 6GB

Storage: 128/256/512GB
Cameras: 48 and 12MP

Front camera: 12MP + 3D depth sensor

Battery: 4,383mAh

Software: iOS 17

iPhone 15 Pro specs:

Display: 6.1-inch, 1,179 x 2,556

SoC: Apple A17 Pro

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 128/256/512/1,024GB
Cameras: 48, 12, and 12MP + 3D LiDAR depth scanner

Front cameras: 12MP + 3D depth sensor

Battery: 3,274mAh

Software: iOS 17

iPhone 15 Pro Max specs:

Display: 6.7-inch, 1,290 x 2,796

SoC: Apple A17 Pro

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 256/512/1,024GB
Cameras: 48, 12, and 12MP + 3D LiDAR depth scanner

Front cameras: 12MP + 3D depth sensor

Battery: 4,441mAh

Software: iOS 17

Sony Xperia 1 V

Sony has offered smartphone speakers with great audio quality for a long time, including other original big brand ideas like being one of the first to commit to offering water-resistant Android phones. To the goods: the Sony Xperia 1 V kept the stereo front-facing speakers, still offers a 3.5mm port, and brings IP68 water/dust resistance to the party.

These speakers offer high-resolution audio and Dolby Atmos support. Additionally, you’ll enjoy Sony’s Digital Sound Enhancement Engine (DSEE) and a dynamic vibration system.

Otherwise, Sony’s phone is quite impressive, offering top-of-the-line specs for outstanding performance, a great camera experience, a simplified but elegant design, and a 4K display. Just be ready to pay a pretty penny for it, as it carries a $1,399.99 price tag.

Xperia 1 V specs:

Xperia 1 V specs:

Display: 6.5-inch, 4K

SoC: Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

RAM: 12GB

Storage: 256/512GB
Cameras: 48, 12, and 12MP

Front camera: 12MP

Battery: 5,000mAh

Software: Android 13

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5

If you’re looking for a foldable phone with some of the best phone speakers, we think the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 is the right choice. In our review, we mention these speakers are “downright remarkable.” The device is very loud for such a small phone, and the audio is very nice and clean.

Additionally, this is a very nice device elsewhere, and it’s also on our list of the best foldable phones. We are fans of its sizeable external display, gorgeous design, performance, and overall experience. The cameras are also pretty nice, even if they aren’t quite up there with the best of the best.

Galaxy Z Flip 5 specs:

Galaxy Z Flip 5 specs:

Display: 6.7-inch, Full HD+, 3.4-inch external with 720 x 748

SoC: Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 256/512GB
Cameras: 12 and 12MP

Front camera: 10MP

Battery: 3,700mAh

Software: Android 13

OnePlus 11

OnePlus doesn’t usually stand out in terms of speaker quality, but it did things right with the OnePlus 11. The stereo speakers are placed in the earpiece and the bottom. In our OnePlus 11 review, we found these to be “impressively loud and punchy.” They offer Dolby Atmos tuning. And, as you would expect, this one also struggles with bass, something we’ll just have to live with for some time.

Otherwise, it’s a pretty good phone, overall. We love the design, it has a stunning display, powerful performance, and the fast charging is insane at 100W (80W in the USA). The price is also pretty enticing, which means OnePlus had to make some sacrifices.

The device lacks wireless charging, for example. Its camera isn’t great, and it comes with a lesser IP64 rating.

OnePlus 11 specs:

OnePlus 11 specs:

Display: 6.7-inch, QHD+

SoC: Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

RAM: 8/12/16GB

Storage: 128/256/512GB
Cameras: 50, 48, and 32MP

Front camera: 16MP

Battery: 5,000mAh

Software: Android 13