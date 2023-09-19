The best Samsung Galaxy S22 cases you can buy

Eric Zeman / Android Authority

The Samsung Galaxy S22 might not have all the bells and whistles of its more expensive counterparts, but it’s still an investment worth protecting with a case. The good news here is that you have a lot of options, from slim and light cases to rugged and wallet cases. To help you pick the right case for you, here at Android Authority we’ve tested and selected the best Samsung Galaxy S22 cases you can currently buy, and separated them into handy categories for your reading pleasure.

Best Samsung Galaxy S22 thin cases

Spigen Thin Fit

Thin and lightweight

Attractive, form-fitting design

Only comes in black Limited drop protection

Very affordable

If you want a simple, thin Samsung Galaxy S22 case, you can’t go wrong with this Spigen case. It has a fairly basic design and only comes in matte black, but the case itself is extremely affordable and fits the Galaxy S22 snugly. Spigen has long been a favorite of ours (and our readers) here at Android Authority, and for good reason. It isn’t the thinnest nor the most protective case, but it definitely hits that Goldilocks spot that makes it just right for most people. If you want something with a little more character, check out the new Spigen Neo Hybrid with a super grippy texture on the back.

PHNX Thin Case

Extremely thin

No visible branding

Comes in three colors Very little protection

Not the cheapest

If you want the thinnest Galaxy S22 case around, the PHNX Thin Case is it. Coming in at just .35mm thin, it adds virtually no weight or bulk to your phone. It also doesn’t add much drop resistance, but if you’re careful it won’t be an issue. It comes in matte black and two translucent frosted colors: white and black. It isn’t the cheapest case, but it also won’t break the bank. Get 20% off with the discount code: AAPHNX20

Ringke Onyx

Thin and lightweight

Built-in strap holes Attractive color options

Affordable

While still in the realm of “normal” looking Galaxy S22 cases, this option from Ringke checks off a lot of boxes. First of all, it’s thin and lightweight, with a variety of color options to choose from. But what really won us over is the inclusion of holes in the sides of the case for a phone strap or lanyard. You won’t find this feature in many other cases, and it’s extremely handy for those of us who are clumsy.

Caseology cases

Flashy designs

Relatively thin and light Decent protection

Several styles and colors available

Most thin cases are fairly basic-looking, but Caseology makes some really funky cases that are perfect for those looking for more style. First up is the Nano Pop, pictured above, which features a two-tone design that will turn some heads without adding too much bulk to your phone. If the two colors are too much for you, there’s also a sleek black and grey version that’s worth checking out. The Caseology Parallax is a bit bulkier, but adds a textured finish to the back of the phone and comes with even more color options. Looking for something more subtle? The Caseology Skyfall is a clear case with just a hint of color around the sides that’s one of the most elegant clear cases we’ve seen.

Speck Presidio2 Grip

Speck

Added grip

Thin and light 13ft drop protection

Anti-microbial layer

Speck‘s signature case is the Presidio2 Grip is has been a favorite of mine for years. It’s a relatively thin case but you’ll still get 13ft of drop protection. The ridges on the back are a little different now, though, with Speck favoring the same plastic of the body instead of the rubber grips from before. It’s still grippy, but definitely not as much as with the older version of the case. Rounding out its protection features are an anti-microbial layer and enhanced corner protection.

Samsung Silicone case

Samsung

Color options to match your phone

Thin and light Decent protection

Pricey

Samsung is different from a lot of OEMs in that it makes excellent accessories for its phones. Samsung’s cases are expensive but come with innovative features, like the S-View and LED covers. But if you want a basic silicone case for your phone, there’s something for you too. It’s a pretty basic thin case. The advantage here, though, is that you can pick it up in a slew of colors that match the colorways of the phone.

Incipio Grip

Incipio

Variety of colors

Plenty of grip 14ft drop protection

Pricey

Incipio revamped its portfolio a few years ago and one of the new cases it introduced is the Grip. It comes with multi-directional soft-touch ridges along the sides, and as the name suggests, adds plenty of grip. You’ll also get 14ft of drop protection and an anti-microbial layer to keep the phone, and you, safe.

Best Samsung Galaxy S22 clear cases

Spigen Ultra Hybrid

Relatively thin

Excellent build quality

Decent protection May yellow over time

Gets dirty easily

Inexpensive

Spigen once again makes our list of the best Galaxy S22 cases, this time with a clear option that shows off the phone’s natural beauty. The Ultra Hybrid, as the name implies, has a combination of polycarbonate backing and a TPU bumper, which gives it solid drop protection without adding too much weight. If you want something a little lighter, Spigen also makes a Liquid Crystal case that’s quite a bit simpler. Both, however, are fingerprint magnets in our experience, and clear cases are generally more difficult to keep clean than other types of cases. It shouldn’t be a dealbreaker, but it’s worth considering before buying.

Ringke Fusion

Built-in strap/lanyard holes

Very affordable Several styles available

Ample protection

There aren’t a lot of differences between this and the option above, although we found that this one was slightly softer to the touch and easier to install. The standard clear version also suffers from fingerprint problems, but there are matte versions that largely solve this issue. Plus, it comes with the lanyard holes found on other Ringke cases, which most other manufacturers neglect.

ESR Metal Kickstand case

Sturdy kickstand

Crystal clear finish Heavier than alternatives

Several other styles available

ESR makes a duo of excellent Galaxy S22 clear cases, but our favorite is the Metal Kickstand case. As you might guess, it has a built-in kickstand that’s sturdy enough to support the phone in both landscape and portrait orientation. Most kickstands found on cases are too flimsy to be useful, and they’re already rare on clear cases to begin with. ESR’s other clear case is Project Zero, which is a no-frills thin case. Both are great options, and they are also quite affordable.

Caseology Skyfall

Amazon

Ample hybrid protection

Affordable Several styles available

Plenty of grip

The Caseology Skyfall isn’t all that different from the Ultra Hybrid and the Fusion above with a similar TPU and polycarbonate build. It looks different, though, with a redesigned bump around the camera. The Skyfall also comes with a textured pattern on the sides that add plenty of grip. I like the clear version, but you can add a touch of color with the translucent rose gold and black options.

Speck Presidio Perfect-Clear

Speck

Thin and light

13ft drop protection Anti-microbial layer

Expensive

The Speck Presidio Perfect-Clear gives everything away in the name. It’s an excellent clear case that snaps on easily and keeps the phone safe with 13ft of drop protection. Like all other Speck cases, you’ll also get an anti-microbial layer with this one. I found that the Speck clear case wasn’t as much of a fingerprint magnet as the others on this list, so I didn’t have to go out of my way to keep cleaning smudges.

Otterbox Symmetry

Otterbox

Big and bulky

Excellent protection May yellow over time

Very expensive

You might be able to find a rugged case with a clear back, but you’ll have to deal with extra-thick black frames. On the other hand, Otterbox manages to bring the protection its cases are known for to a standard-looking clear case. It might look simple, but you don’t have to worry about anything happening if the phone slips out of your hand. It’s thinner than other Otterbox cases and is a good option if you want rugged protection without the bulk while also showing off the phone’s design.

Best Samsung Galaxy S22 wallet cases

TUCCH wallet

Amazon

Good-looking faux leather

Folio cover doubles as a kickstand

Four card slots and a cash pocket Plenty of color options

RFID blocking

The TUCCH wallet is an excellent folio wallet case for the Galaxy S22. It’s not genuine leather but the PU leather feels great and it’s not nearly as expensive as the leather options below. Like other folio cover cases, you can fold the folio cover into a kickstand. The case has room for three cards and some cash, but it’s a bit of a squeeze when adding three cards that are embossed. There are also plenty of color options to choose from, but I like the more elegant-looking black or burgundy.

Torro wallet

Amazon

Stylish

Folio cover folds into a kickstand Three card slots and a cash pocket

Allows wireless charging

Speaking of genuine leather wallets, the TORRO wallet is at the top of my list. It’s expensive but worth every penny. The elegant case feels fantastic with its grain leather finish, and the red stitching pumps up the style even more. The case comes with three card slots and a pocket for cash, but I was a little worried about stretching out the leather with embossed cards. I prefer the black version with red stitching, but there’s also a stylish dark brown version as well.

Smartish Wallet Slayer

Amazon

Non-traditional design

Customizable designs available Thick and bulky

Covered buttons

The Smartish Wallet Slayer skips the traditional folio design and comes with a cardholder on the back. There are no fancy sliding doors here but you can simply push the cards out from the side and take out the one you need. There’s technically room for three cards and some folded cash but the more you pack the holder, the harder I found it to push the cards. But even if you keep just one card in there, it fits snugly in place and won’t fall out. It’s a surprisingly thick case too, but that just makes it more protective.

Blackbrook wallet

Amazon

2-in-1 case

Four card slots and a cash pocket Folio cover doubles as a kickstand

Expensive

When I talk about expensive genuine leather cases, the Blackbrook wallet is the one I’m talking about. The natural leather wallet is gorgeous, though, and is a great option if you’re looking for a high-end case. The phone holder on the inside can also snap off and be used as a standard case that carries over the natural leather from the folio. You can also add more to this case than the other wallets on this list, with room for four cards and a cash pocket.

Best Samsung Galaxy S22 rugged cases

Otterbox Defender

Thick and bulky

Excellent all-around protection Includes belt clip holster

Port covers keep out dust

Otterbox is one of our favorite brands for rugged cases, and the company’s Defender series is the best of the best. Make no mistake about it, this is a thick and bulky case, but it’s made to take a beating. It also has a built-in belt holster clip for extra dad style points. The clip doubles as a kickstand, but honestly, it’s not the best implementation so don’t expect too much in that regard. There are several color options to choose from, which you don’t always see from cases in this category. If you want a bit more texture, the Otterbox Defender Pro has a textured back and comes in at exactly the same price point.

UAG Monarch

Very protective but feather-light

Stylish design

Wireless charging compatible Expensive

Difficult to remove

Urban Armor Gear (or UAG for short) is yet another excellent brand for protective cases, and the Monarch is one of the most impressive Galaxy S22 cases we’ve ever seen. In terms of protection, it has everything you could ask for: five layers of material, reinforced corners, textured sides, and raised lips around the screen and camera module. Despite this, it’s surprisingly light. The company also now offers a Monarch Kevlar edition, which has an ultra-rugged Kevlar finish, but bears a slightly higher price tag.

Spigen Tough Armor

Tough, but not too thick

Military-grade protection

Limited color options Compatible with wireless chargers

Weak kickstand

For a nice middle ground between protection and weight, this Spigen case is one of the toughest the company makes. It features military-grade drop protection as well as a polycarbonate shell to prevent any scratches or external damage to the case. While it also features a kickstand to prop the phone up in landscape orientation, in practice we found it a bit weak and flimsy. It’ll probably be fine for a phone as light as the Galaxy S22, but it isn’t the most durable kickstand we’ve tested, which is a shame because otherwise, the case is fantastic. Like most Spigen cases, color options are limited. It comes in black and gunmetal grey.

Poetic Spartan

Amazon

Solid protection

Variety of colors Built-in screen protectors

Sturdy kickstand

The Poetic Spartan is an excellent rugged case for the Galaxy S22. It offers complete protection and even includes a front panel with a built-in screen protector. The screen protector works well enough with the fingerprint scanner, but I’d suggest re-training the scanner and enabling the Touch Sensitivity setting on the phone. It has a built-in kickstand as well. You get a variety of colors to choose from, including a flashy orange that I really like.

Best Samsung Galaxy S22 leather cases

Samsung leather case

Thin and light

Premium soft leather

Pricey Limited protection

Few color options

Samsung always offers excellent first-party leather cases for its phones, and the Galaxy S22 is no different. Coming in black, green, or grey, they all feature soft, supple leather that doesn’t add too much weight to your phone. The interior is lined with soft microfiber, so you don’t have to worry about any damage to the phone itself. That said, this case doesn’t offer much protection, and it doesn’t have a lip on the front to protect your screen. We also wish there were a natural leather finish offered, but for that, you’ll need to get a third-party case.

Bellroy leather case

Bellroy

Premium leather

Pricey Solid protection

Covered buttons

Bellroy makes leather cases for Pixels and iPhones, but you can now get these premium cases for the Galaxy S22 as well. It’s more protective than a standard thin case with a polymer bumper to help with drop protection. A soft microfiber lining keeps the phone scratch-free and the leather on the back looks and feels fantastic.

Best Samsung Galaxy S22 specialty cases

Samsung View cases

First-party from Samsung

Unique features Several designs available

Pricey

Don’t mind spending a little extra? Samsung sells a variety of first-party cases in its “View” lineup, each with a cover that displays information while closed. This allows you to check the time or your notifications without turning on your phone. This year also marks the return of the LED View cover, which features two pockets for cards on the inside. These two cases are a bit more pricey than other options on our list, but the added functionality makes them well worth the price.

Samsung Strap Case

Relatively slim

Built-in strap Not the prettiest

Pricey

Samsung widened its official case offerings recently to include these new strap cases, which are simple silicon cases with a built-in strap on the back to make them easier to hold. You can also use the clasp to attach lanyards or phone straps for even more utility. However, it only comes in two colors (white with a green strap or navy with an orange strap), and neither is particularly aesthetically pleasing. Being first-party cases, they’re also quite expensive, so unless you want a case right now we recommend waiting for more attractive options like the Otterbox PopSocket to become available for extra grippy bits.

