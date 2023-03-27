Links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
The best Samsung Galaxy deals: Get the Galaxy S23 free with a trade
Featured deals: Save up to $800 on the Galaxy S23
The Galaxy S23 series is drawing admiring glances from all quarters, and you can save big on the hottest new handset in town. If you have an old device to trade in you could save as much as $800 on any of the three phones. That could make the Galaxy S23 or S23 Plus completely free.
This $800 trade-in value is available from Verizon and AT&T via Samsung, while you can save as much as $700 with a trade-in on an unlocked model of the new flagships. T-Mobile is offering $400 in trade-in value for your old device.
You also get a host of other freebies when you buy direct from the manufacturer, including four months of YouTube Premium, three months of Spotify Premium, two months of Adobe Lightroom, and more.
Head over to Samsung to find out how much you could save via the links below.
The best Samsung Galaxy deals
1. Samsung Galaxy S22 deals
Until recently, the Samsung Galaxy S22 series represented the best-of-the-best from the company. These phones have excellent cameras, fast processors, and innovative features. They range from the base Galaxy S22 up to the Note-like S22 Ultra.
Many major providers still offer incentives on the range in order to get your business. If you’re not keen to tie yourself to a carrier, you can still enjoy some nice deals on the unlocked versions of the Samsung Galaxy S22 flagships.
Here are your unlocked options:
- Galaxy S22 for $699.99 ($100 off)
- Galaxy S22 (256GB) for $749.49 ($101 off)
- Galaxy S22 from $134.99 with trade-in ($665 off)
- Galaxy S22 Plus for $895 ($105 off)
- Galaxy S22 Plus from $434.99 with trade-in ($565 off)
- Galaxy S22 Ultra for $979.50 ($220 off)
- Galaxy S22 Ultra from $539.99 with trade-in ($670 off)
The deals from the major US carriers are all a variation of $800 to $1,000 off with a trade-in, or a buy one, get one type deal:
- Verizon: $5 per month with a new line.
- AT&T: Up to $380 off with trade-in.
2. Z Flip deals
Remember the good old days of flip phones? Those days are back. Samsung introduced the Galaxy Z Flip to compete with the Motorola Razr, among others, and now you can save money and experience the hype. If you want to turn heads when you whip out your phone, the Z Flip is the one for you. And with the new Galaxy Z Flip 4, Samsung has perfected the folding model like never before.
Check out the Z Flip deals below:
- Galaxy Z Flip 4 for $898.97 ($101 off)
- Galaxy Z Flip 4 for $339.99 with trade-in ($660 off)
- Galaxy Z Flip 3 for $699.97 ($300 off)
- Galaxy Z Flip 3 from $134.99 with trade-in (up to $615 off)
- Galaxy Z Flip (refurbished) for $510 ($490 off)
3. Z Fold deals
If the Samsung Galaxy Fold was the godfather in terms of breaking new ground, the Galaxy Z Fold 2 is the sequel that surpasses the original in every way. Samsung listened to consumer pain points and fixed nearly every flaw that plagued its first foldable. The Galaxy Z Fold 3 was another successful step in the revolution, and the Z Fold 4 is now among the most in-demand phones on the market.
You’re never going to be able to pick up these devices at budget prices, though we’ll be looking out for more affordable foldables this year. In the meantime, here are some of the best deals you can find on the Z Fold range:
- Galaxy Z Fold 4 for $1,549.99 ($250 off)
- Galaxy Z Fold 4 (512GB) from $1,099.99 with trade-in ($700 off)
- Galaxy Z Fold 3 for $1,079.97 ($720 off)
- Galaxy Z Fold 3 for $539.99 with trade-in (up to $560 off)
4. Samsung Galaxy S21 deals
With the establishment of the S22 series on the market, it looks as if Amazon and Samsung have left the Galaxy S21 range behind — they’re no longer readily available on either site. The exception to that is the Galaxy S21 FE, which is still going strong and subject to some excellent savings.
If you’re really keen to get your hands on the Galaxy S21 or its siblings, then we’ve included some renewed options backed by the 90-day Amazon Renewed Guarantee in our roundup below.
- Galaxy S21 FE from $34.99 with trade-in ($665 off)
- Galaxy S21 (renewed premium) for $600 ($150 off)
- Galaxy S21 Plus (renewed) for $304 ($696 off)
- Galaxy S21 Ultra (renewed) for $429 ($771 off)
5. Samsung Galaxy S20 deals
If you’re looking for a daily driver, the Galaxy S20 series still has a lot to offer. Whether you want the incredible 100x zoom of the S20 Ultra or the speedy Qualcomm SoC that powers the entire line, look no further.
Here are the best unlocked Galaxy S20 deals around:
- Galaxy S20 FE for $588.69 ($111 off)
- Galaxy S20 (renewed) for $219 ($200 off)
- Galaxy S20 Plus (renewed) for $235.12 ($445 off)
- Galaxy S20 Ultra (renewed) for $299.99 ($700 off)
6. Note deals
The Samsung Galaxy Note was the definition of the term phablet. The massive screen, the integrated S-Pen, and the sharp rectangular shape are all trademark features of the line. Picking up a Galaxy Note is an obvious choice if you want the biggest device on the block or you make notes on your phone constantly.
Like the Galaxy S21 range, the Note 20 devices are now hard to find brand new. We’ve found some renewed options here.
- Galaxy Note 20 (renewed) for $268 ($232 off)
- Galaxy Note 20 Ultra (renewed) for $399 ($151 off)
While you’re perusing renewed Note phones, Samsung’s Galaxy Note 10 is still around. The unlocked versions are available via these links:
- Galaxy Note 10 (renewed) for $245 ($155 off)
- Galaxy Note 10 Plus (renewed) for $305 ($395 off)
7. Samsung Galaxy A deals
Samsung may offer the Galaxy S line as its flagship, but you can also check out the Galaxy A-line if you’re on a more limited budget. The Galaxy A series is more of a mid-range line, offering teardrop notches and some punch-hole cameras.
With the Galaxy A54 and A34 arriving soon, here are a few of the best deals you can get on the existing models:
- Galaxy A53 for $439.47 ($11 off)
- Samsung Galaxy A53 (international version) for $327.86 ($122 off)
- Galaxy A42 (renewed) for $145 ($255 off)
- Galaxy A03 Core (international version) for $83 ($17 off)