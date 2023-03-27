The best Samsung Galaxy deals: Get the Galaxy S23 free with a trade

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

Featured deals: Save up to $800 on the Galaxy S23

Samsung

The Galaxy S23 series is drawing admiring glances from all quarters, and you can save big on the hottest new handset in town. If you have an old device to trade in you could save as much as $800 on any of the three phones. That could make the Galaxy S23 or S23 Plus completely free.

This $800 trade-in value is available from Verizon and AT&T via Samsung, while you can save as much as $700 with a trade-in on an unlocked model of the new flagships. T-Mobile is offering $400 in trade-in value for your old device.

You also get a host of other freebies when you buy direct from the manufacturer, including four months of YouTube Premium, three months of Spotify Premium, two months of Adobe Lightroom, and more.

Head over to Samsung to find out how much you could save via the links below.

The best Samsung Galaxy deals

1. Samsung Galaxy S22 deals

Until recently, the Samsung Galaxy S22 series represented the best-of-the-best from the company. These phones have excellent cameras, fast processors, and innovative features. They range from the base Galaxy S22 up to the Note-like S22 Ultra.

Many major providers still offer incentives on the range in order to get your business. If you’re not keen to tie yourself to a carrier, you can still enjoy some nice deals on the unlocked versions of the Samsung Galaxy S22 flagships.

2. Z Flip deals

Remember the good old days of flip phones? Those days are back. Samsung introduced the Galaxy Z Flip to compete with the Motorola Razr, among others, and now you can save money and experience the hype. If you want to turn heads when you whip out your phone, the Z Flip is the one for you. And with the new Galaxy Z Flip 4, Samsung has perfected the folding model like never before.

3. Z Fold deals

If the Samsung Galaxy Fold was the godfather in terms of breaking new ground, the Galaxy Z Fold 2 is the sequel that surpasses the original in every way. Samsung listened to consumer pain points and fixed nearly every flaw that plagued its first foldable. The Galaxy Z Fold 3 was another successful step in the revolution, and the Z Fold 4 is now among the most in-demand phones on the market.

4. Samsung Galaxy S21 deals

With the establishment of the S22 series on the market, it looks as if Amazon and Samsung have left the Galaxy S21 range behind — they’re no longer readily available on either site. The exception to that is the Galaxy S21 FE, which is still going strong and subject to some excellent savings.

5. Samsung Galaxy S20 deals

If you’re looking for a daily driver, the Galaxy S20 series still has a lot to offer. Whether you want the incredible 100x zoom of the S20 Ultra or the speedy Qualcomm SoC that powers the entire line, look no further.

6. Note deals

The Samsung Galaxy Note was the definition of the term phablet. The massive screen, the integrated S-Pen, and the sharp rectangular shape are all trademark features of the line. Picking up a Galaxy Note is an obvious choice if you want the biggest device on the block or you make notes on your phone constantly.

7. Samsung Galaxy A deals

Samsung may offer the Galaxy S line as its flagship, but you can also check out the Galaxy A-line if you’re on a more limited budget. The Galaxy A series is more of a mid-range line, offering teardrop notches and some punch-hole cameras.

