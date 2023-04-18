The Samsung Galaxy A54 5G was always going to be a hit. The Galaxy A5x series never fails to do big numbers in terms of sales, thanks to the promise of an affordable mid-range smartphone from a top manufacturer. Samsung never takes too many risks on the line, and every generation seems to incrementally improve on the last. That means you’re probably not going to be blown away by the capabilities of the devices, but this risk of disappointment is negligible. The Galaxy A54 5G has lived up to expectations of a Samsung phone and then some, with a sleek design reminiscent of the S23 series, an improved camera array, and Wi-Fi 6 among the upgrades this year.

Another nice feature of the Galaxy A54 5G is an ample 5,000mAh battery that can keep the phone running throughout a busy day and beyond. But when it comes to charging, the prevailing trend of recent years means that no charger comes with the phone. You’re going to need one, so we’ve compiled a list of the best Samsung Galaxy A54 5G chargers.

What you need to know about Samsung Galaxy A54 5G charging

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

Features such as wireless charging are often the first to be sacrificed when brands look to trim costs on mid-range phones, and the Galaxy A54 5G is no exception. With no wireless charging capability, you’re stuck with 25W wired charging as the fastest option. We’ve focused on 25W chargers in our rundown for this reason. Thankfully this is one of the most abundant types of chargers on the market, with excellent accessories from Samsung and other manufacturers available.

As with all the big names in the industry, Samsung justifies the omission of a charger when you purchase the Galaxy A54 5G on environmental grounds. There’s a lot to be said for this argument — it’s pretty rare that users don’t have a compatible charger lying about at home when they purchase a new device — but a cynic would suggest that Samsung also relishes the opportunity to sell you a charger separately.

Like its predecessor, the Galaxy A54 5G relies on USB Power Delivery PPS, so a compatible charger is needed to avoid topping out your charging speed at 15W. At 25W, you’re likely looking at around 80-90 minutes to charge from zero to full battery life, though we’re yet to test this out for ourselves.

The best Samsung Galaxy A54 5G chargers

Anker 511

Thanks to its use of GaN tech, the Anker 511 Nano 3 travel adapter is one of the smallest charger on this list that can still support up to 30W USB Power Delivery through its singular USB-C port. This charger is an excellent choice if you need something both compact and powerful to charge your Galaxy A54 5G. It’s a good option for any of your USB-C devices, and it specifically cites the ability to offer Samsung Super Fast Charging (25W).

The Anker charger is reasonably priced and available in five different colors. Note that the package does not include a compatible cable, but you can purchase a color-matched cable directly from Anker if you’re concerned about aesthetics. There’s an on-page Amazon coupon available at the time of writing that can save you 15% on the modest retail price.

Samsung 25W SuperFast Charging Travel Adapter

In the past, Samsung’s 25W charger was the standard bundled charger for many of the company’s phones, and for a good reason. It’s an excellent option for phones that support USB Power Delivery and maxes out at 25W. It doesn’t have any other fancy features to shout about, but a Samsung Galaxy A54 5G charger doesn’t need them.

As an official Samsung charger with a one-year warranty, it comes at a higher price point than some models. However, at almost 30% off right now it’s certainly a nice option to keep all your tech in the Samsung ecosystem. You can also be assured by a 4.8-star Amazon rating from over 5,000 reviews.

Spigen ArcStation Pro 27W

With its 27W USB PD and 25W USB PD PPS capabilities, the Spigen ArcStation Pro 27W is a great companion for the Galaxy A54 5G. It’s worth noting that you’ll need to provide your own USB-C to USB-C cable, but you’ll notice that is a trend among these charging options anyway. It’s fairly likely that you’ll have a compatible cable lying around.

Some Spigen proprietary concepts known as Power Quality Technology and 3D PCB Technology sound very technical and perhaps slightly smoke-and-mirrors, but all they really mean is that you’re getting a stable power flow in a very compact charger. The ArcStation Pro was already good value at the retail price of $25, and it’s 20% off right now on Amazon.

Iniu 30W USB PD charger

If you’re looking for a multiport charger with USB-A and USB-C ports for your Galaxy A54 5G, the Iniu 30W USB PD charger is an excellent option. The top USB-C port can deliver up to 30W of power, which is more than enough for the Galaxy device, while the bottom USB-A port provides up to 18W of power. That’s handy if you also want to top up the charge on your earbuds or smartwatch at the same time, but be mindful that the charger has a maximum output of 30W, which is divided between both ports when used simultaneously. So you might not get the optimal charging speed for your phone if you’re using both ports.

The foldable prongs of the Uniu accessory allow it to collapse into a compact cube that suits travel bags perfectly. The price is another selling point of this handy charger, with an on-page Amazon coupon dropping it to more than 55% off at the time of writing.

UGREEN 30W USB-C Charger

The UGREEN 30W USB-C Charger shares many features with the other top chargers in our rundown, including a tiny size with folding prongs for easy travel and no sacrifice in charging speed thanks to an upgraded GaN II chip. It also has multiple safety systems for your peace of mind, such as short-circuit protection, overload protection, and over-heating protection.