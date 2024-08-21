Fastest charging cables: Which one is best for you?

Fast charging is designed to do one vital thing — spend less time charging. Nobody wants to wait around tethered to the wall. It may seem like all cables are the same, but some offer more features and speeds than others. You also have to keep in mind standards and protocols.

Qualcomm Quick Charge technology is the biggest player, but different companies have their proprietary fast-charging technologies. Make sure to double-check your needs before you grab a cable. We’ve split the list by manufacturer, and all top names make appearances. Here are the fastest charging cables you can buy right now.

Apple-Only Cables

Anker sits at the top as one of the leaders in the charging game. The company does everything from power banks to cables, and it does the job well.

Look no further than the Anker 765 cable to see just what we mean. It’s a USB-C to USB-C cable that comes in a convenient six-foot length. If you’re talking speed, the Anker 765 supports 240W Power Delivery 3.1 charging. Even better, the cable is nylon-wrapped from one end to the other and can endure 35,000 bends and tugs.

Another high-speed cable offering from Anker you may want to consider is the 643 Flow cable. It tops out at speeds of 100W. You can also pick between three and six feet in length. It isn’t braided, but it’s still pretty resistant and is estimated to live through 25,000 bends. And if you want to get colorful, this one is available in seven colors.

If you want something cheaper, yet still functional and nicely made, it’s hard to beat the uncreatively named New Nylon USB-C to USB-C 100W Cable. It can still handle 100W speeds, which is plenty fast for most smartphone users, and you can even use it with many tablets and laptops. Despite the super low $12 price, it is very nicely made and features a braided cable. It’s also pretty long at 10 feet.

Belkin is another popular pick if you want one of the fastest charging cables, with its BoostCharge cable making the list. It supports up to 240W charging speeds, meaning it can charge almost anything, including laptops and tablets. It’s also nicely built and tested for over 30,000 bends. You can pick between 3.3ft or 6.6ft lengths. And if you care for colors, it’s also available in white.

If the previous cable is a bit much, you can also go for the Belkin BoostCharge USB-C to USB-C Cable 100W. As its name implies, it can handle 100W speeds. Additionally, you can get it in longer versions. The base one measures 6.6ft, but you can also opt for a 9.8ft version. It’s also usually cheaper.

Does a product exist if Amazon doesn’t have a more affordable option on the market? The retail giant has jumped into the fastest charging cable game in a big way, with a very enticing option available. The Amazon Basics USB-C to USB-C 4 Fast Charger Cable tops out with maximum charging speeds of up to 240W.

Not only is it fast for charging, but it is also very fast at transferring data. The cable supports Thunderbolt 4 with 40Gbps speeds. You shouldn’t have to worry about breaking the cable since the ends have been tested to bend 95 degrees up to 5,000 times. All that said, this is a pretty short cable at 3.3ft.

If you want to save a bit of money and don’t need that much speed, the Amazon Basics USB-C to USB-C 2.0 Fast Charger Cable might do just fine. It can handle 60W speeds, which is still pretty fast. And you can get it at lengths of up to 10ft. The design is simple, but it was still tested to handle 95-degree bends up to 5,000 times.

You may not be as familiar with Cable Matters, but the company’s cables are pretty outstanding, and usually have very competitive prices. Today, we have two cables for you, and which one you get will depend on what you value in a cable.

The Cable Matters 40Gbps Active USB4 Cable is better if you want the fastest transfer speeds possible. It can transfer data at up to a whopping 40Gbps. And it can also charge at 100W, which isn’t half bad, and may be more than fast enough for many of you.

Now, if you really care for faster charging speeds, the Cable Matters 240W USB-C Cable can handle blazing 240W charging speeds. Data transfer speeds are pretty limiting at 480Mbps, though.

Apple excels at complicating things, and its charging options are no exception. The cables in this section are specifically designed for Apple’s connectors, including Lightning and USB-C options. Many of them come from the manufacturer itself. Unfortunately, that means there’s a bit of Apple Tax to account for with these options.

Those with more demanding needs will prefer picking up an Apple Thunderbolt 4 Pro cable. It can also handle 40Gbps speeds and 100W charging, but it is also compatible with the Studio and Pro displays. They are rather pricey, though.

Apple is finally catching up to the game as more of its devices move to USB-C, and it finally released a cable that’s actually fast at charging. Surprisingly enough, it is also not that expensive at $29. That may seem like a lot for a cable, but it is in line with the competition when you consider its features. It can charge at up to 240W! You get the usual Apple design, which means the cable is all white. What’s different here is that this cable is braided, and it is pretty long at two meters.

Did you notice we aren’t including any Lightning cables anymore? This is because of two main reasons: this technology is being phased out by Apple, and Lightning is actually very slow by 2024 standards. Adding Lightning cables to a list of the fastest charging cables around makes no sense.

If you really need a Lightning cable, though, this one can charge at 20W. Speeds aside, the Native Union USB-C to Lightning Night Cable is awesome. For starters, it looks very nice, has a braided design, and comes with a weighted knot so the cable doesn’t fumble around too much. The manufacturer claims it is six times stronger than regular cables. It measures 10ft.

FAQs

How fast is Thunderbolt? The latest version of the standard is Thunderbolt 4. It can handle speeds of up to 40Gbps and up to 100W charging speeds.

Do longer cables affect performance? You may have noticed cables with more wattage tend to be shorter. This is because charging capabilities decrease as cables get longer, due to the loss in power current experiences as it travels through a cable.

How fast can a cable really charge? Cables are only part of the fast-charging equation. The phone needs to support fast charging speeds, and so does the charging brick. If all aligns, common phones with super-fast charging speeds usually take 60-80W. Some can go up to 100W. Furthermore, some newer handsets are starting to support 240W. Those are rare, though. If you are getting one of these ultra-fast charging cables, chances are you aren’t getting it to charge only your smartphone. These are more beneficial if you will also use them to charge more power-hungry devices like laptops or tablets.

How fast can you charge an iPhone. How fast an iPhone charges depends on the model, the cable, and the charger. Max speeds are 27W, though.

Having one of the fastest charging cables isn’t enough. Aside from your device having to support higher speeds, it would be best to pair your cable with a charger that can handle the fastest charging speeds around. Check out some of our favorite chargers to see what you can get. You should also take a look at our list of the best charging accessories.