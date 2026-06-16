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The best robot mowers of 2026: Keep your yard tidy the smart way

Mowing the lawn? Let a robot handle it while you enjoy your day.
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2 hours ago

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Our picks
Airseekers Tron
Promoted
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Mammotion LUBA 3 AWD
Best smart features
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Segway Navimow i210 AWD
Best value
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Anker eufy Robot Lawn Mower E15
Best for small yards
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Segway Navimow X430
Best for large yards
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Dreame A3 AWD Pro
Best premium
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Remember when one of our chores as kids was to mow the lawn? No more! Now we have robot lawn mowers that handle all the heavy lifting for us. Imagine all the hours you could save per year if you had a machine keeping your grass trimmed! You can, and we’ve also taken care of all the research for you. Here’s our list of the best robot mowers you can buy today.

Promoted

Airseekers Tron turns lawn mowing into lawn care with its mulching tech

Airseekers Tron
Airseekers

If you have a lawn, you’ll know that keeping grass trimmed is only one of the maintenance tasks required to keep your yard looking amazing. The Airseekers Tron will definitely keep those grass blades trimmed, and it will do so amazingly, but it also takes things a step further to ensure a healthier lawn in the long run. This is the first robot lawn mower with enhanced mulching capabilities!

This is possible thanks to Airseekers’ FlowCut technology. A chamber with two blades that rotate at a powerful 3,000 RPM creates an X-shaped vortex that turns grass trimmings into microparticles. These particles will be returned to the lawn, serving as natural fertilizer, replenishing nutrients, and helping retain 25% more moisture.

The rest of the experience is just as impressive. Aside from featuring RTK satellite positioning, the built-in camera system offers a 300-degree panoramic view. This will also help with positioning and can keep the robot mowing for 200 square meters without a satellite signal. Not only that, but it will also make it great at obstacle avoidance, navigation, and other AI capabilities.

The Airseekers Tron combines vacuuming, dividing, cutting, and mulching in a single pass.

Performance is obviously nothing to scoff at. The blades cover a width of 220-300mm, and the cutting height can be customized between 30-90mm. The base model can handle up to 0.59 acres in a day, but upgrading to the Plus model increases that to a full acre.

Of course, we can’t forget about the design, which looks very unique. The brand mentions ATV designs inspired it, and you can tell. Just like an ATV, it can handle rough terrain. The all-terrain wheels can handle 65% slopes (33 degrees). Also, the front wheels rotate in all directions to prevent dragging or grass damage.

The Airseekers Tron isn’t cheap at $1,999, but you’re getting a high-performing robot lawn mower that won’t just trim your grass; it will keep it healthy. And if you get it during Prime Day, you can save $700, bringing the price down to just $1,299.

Mammotion LUBA 3 AWD: The best smart features

AA Editor's Choice
Mammotion LUBA 3 AWD
Great cutting performance • No RTK antenna required • Solid app and connectivity
MSRP: $2,799.00
The Mammotion LUBA 3 AWD is a premium wire-free robotic lawn mower that combines LiDAR, RTK positioning, and AI vision for precise autonomous mowing, alongside all-wheel drive capable of tackling slopes up to 80%, dual cutting discs, smart multi-zone mapping, and advanced obstacle avoidance for large, complex gardens.
See price at AmazonSee price at Mammotion
Positives
  • Easy, straightforward setup
  • Good companion app
  • Doesn't require an RTK antenna
  • Very quiet
  • Excellent cut quality
Cons
  • Expensive
  • Some obstacle avoidance funkiness

For being considered “smart devices”, many lawn mowers can be pretty… non-intelligent. If you want a robot lawn mower packed to the brim with smart features, look no further than the Mammotion LUBA 3 AWD. Yes, it has all-wheel drive, but that is just the tip of the iceberg here.

We should start by mentioning that there are three versions of the Mammotion LUBA 3 AWD. These are the Mammotion LUBA 3 AWD 1500, 3000, and 5000. The difference is the amount of mowing coverage they offer. These can cover 0.37, 0.75, and 1.25 acres, respectively. Each model is also offered in two variations. The Standard Version can cut grass between 1.0 and 2.7 inches tall. The High Version keeps the blades at 2.2 inches to 4.0 inches. 

The rest of the experience is the same across the board, though. This robot has no wires and requires no RTK installation. The only wire is in the charging base. It will also be great at navigation, thanks to 360-degree LiDAR and Dual Camera AI Vision. Not only that, it even has NetRTK, which offers GPS positioning with an accuracy of just 0.4 inches! It even has a light for nighttime mowing. 

As already mentioned, it has all-wheel drive, which may seem overkill, but remember, robot lawn mowers spend pretty much all their time off-road. It will also be beneficial for those with rougher terrain or up to 80% slopes (36.6 degrees). 

The app offers plenty of other features, including EcoSleep Mode, off-peak electricity charging options, map customization, zone settings, and more. The robot can even detect rain and move itself to a safer location!

Mammotion Luba 3 AWD 2
Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

Segway Navimow i210 AWD: The best value

Segway Navimow i210 AWD
MSRP: $1,299.99
The Segway Navimow i210 AWD is a wire-free robotic lawn mower that combines RTK GPS navigation, AI-powered VisionFence obstacle avoidance, and all-wheel drive traction to tackle complex gardens and steep slopes. Designed for lawns up to 1,000m², it offers app-based mapping, automatic route planning, and precise mowing without the need for perimeter wires.
See price at Amazon
Positives
  • All-wheel drive handles slopes and rough terrain well
  • No boundary wire required
  • Excellent navigation and mapping system
  • Strong obstacle avoidance
  • Very easy setup
  • Quiet operation
Cons
  • Edge trimming still not perfect
  • More complex setup than camera-only mowers
  • Cutting width relatively narrow
  • Overkill for simple, flat lawns

Modern robot mowers are impressive, but they can also be impressively expensive. If you’re looking to get the most bang for your buck, you’ll need to choose wisely, because there are plenty of bad, cheap options out there. Our top pick for an “affordable” robot mower is the Segway Navimow i210 AWD.

At $1,299, it’s still not technically cheap, but this is a good price in the world of the best robot mowers. The good news is that it is still quite a capable little robot. This one also has all-wheel drive, as the name entails. It has three wheels, one of which is a “zero-turn third wheel” that helps avoid grass damage. It can handle 45% slopes (24 degrees) and can cover 0.25 acres.

Its RGB camera uses NRTK GPS technology for positioning data, which is quite nice for a lower-end robot mower. VisionFence also detects animals, small objects, and other obstacles, helping the robot avoid them during its cleaning sessions. It should also charge fully in two hours.

The app is just as featureful as nicer ones. You can use it to set up to 20 zones, customize mapping details, and even integrate it with smart assistants. It will adapt to different weather scenarios and has an IP66 rating for water and dust resistance. 

Navimow i210 robot lawn mower 6
Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

eufy E15: The best for small yards

AA Recommended
Anker eufy Robot Lawn Mower E15
Effortless lawn care • Automated mapping • Very quiet operation
MSRP: $1,599.99
A robot for cutting grass
The Anker eufy Robot Lawn Mower E15 brings the best autonomy features found in a robot vacuum outside to your grass. Automated lawn care is a pleasure, and this silent-running mower makes it even less of a hassle.
See price at AmazonSee price at Anker
Positives
  • Self-mapping
  • Quiet operation
  • Scheduled automation
  • Reliable cutting patterns
  • Safe obstacle detection
Cons
  • Light-duty grass cutter
  • Requires clean grass edges

Modern robot mowers can cover quite a bit of space, but maybe you don’t need all that coverage. Those with a smaller yard want something that is more minimalist, but still smart and efficient. Not to mention, you’ll save some cash buying something a bit more fitting to your less demanding needs. Let’s introduce you to the eufy E15. 

The eufy E15 is smaller, measuring 23.7 x 15.5 x 12.5in. As you might expect, the robot takes a simpler approach, but it doesn’t make it any less smart. It still uses no wires (other than the charging station one), and it also doesn’t use RTK. Instead, it relies on its high-precision cameras. This is enough to handle auto-mapping, navigation, obstacle avoidance, and more. 

Having a smaller yard will likely mean the robot will always be closer to you, so noise is definitely a factor to consider. This robot mower operates at 56 decibels, which is another reason we picked it for people with smaller lawns. 

Other features include an adjustable trimming height of 1-3 inches, edge trimming, and more. It can handle 18-degree slopes, which isn’t as impressive, but a smaller yard is much less likely to have steep slopes. You can also use the app to set no-go zones, create virtual walls, set schedules, and more. 

Anker eufy E15 robot mower ramp
Jonathan Feist / Android Authority

Segway Navimow X430: The best for large yards

Segway Navimow X430
MSRP: $2,499.99
The Segway Navimow X430E AWD is a premium wire-free robotic lawn mower built for large and complex gardens, combining RTK positioning, Xero-Turn all-wheel-drive steering, and AI-assisted navigation to handle slopes up to 84%. With a wide 430mm dual-disc cutting system, smart app mapping, and coverage for lawns up to 3,000m², it’s designed for fast, autonomous lawn care without perimeter wires.
See price at Amazon
Positives
  • Exceptional all-wheel-drive terrain handling
  • Handles very steep slopes
  • Wire-free setup with advanced navigation
  • Wide cutting deck covers large lawns quickly
  • Excellent obstacle avoidance and detection
  • Fast charging and strong efficiency
Cons
  • Very expensive
  • Heavy
  • Overkill for smaller or simple lawns
  • Manual mapping can take some effort
  • Vision-based features work best in daylight

Maybe you have the opposite problem, and your lawn is actually huge. You’ll need a robot that is up to the task, and we believe the right one is the Navimow X4. It’s quite the mowing beast, and it can cover up to a whole acre in 24 hours! 

You can tell this is a serious robot just by looking at the image above. It really doesn’t get much more serious than this. This one gets all the perks, such as four-wheel drive, zero-turn front wheels, great edge cutting, and two 180W cutting rotors for improved cutting coverage. These can cover 17 inches at a time! 

It performs amazingly on slopes, too. The unit can move through 84% slopes (40 degrees). It can also easily go over stones, puddles, pits, potholes, and more. It also uses 360-degree AI Vision and tri-frequency RTK GPS positioning for location, navigation, and mapping. 

The app is as capable as they get. You can use it to control up to 120 zones, customize the map, track mowing sessions, and more. You can even get creative and create designs for the mower to bring to life! Other features include Find My Support, digital assistant support, and more. 

It can cover up to an acre thanks to a few factors. The 17-inch dual-blade setup helps cover more space faster. Additionally, it can move pretty fast, at 2.6 feet per second. When it’s time to recharge, it can also do that faster, pulling up to 224W. Essentially, it can run up to 110 minutes per charge, in which time it will mow 0.22 acres. Then it can recharge in 90-minute sessions and continue mowing. 

Navimow X Series robot lawn mower 4
Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

Dreame A3 AWD Pro: The best premium robot mower

AA Editor's Choice
Dreame A3 AWD Pro
MSRP: $3,099.99
The Dreame A3 AWD Pro is a premium wire-free robotic lawn mower that combines 360° LiDAR, AI vision, and all-wheel drive to mow large, complex gardens without boundary wires or RTK stations. With support for slopes up to 80% (38.7°), dual-disc edge-to-edge cutting, and detection of 300+ obstacle types, it’s built for autonomous lawn care on challenging terrain.
See price at Dreame Tech
Positives
  • Excellent AWD traction and hill-climbing ability
  • No boundary wire or RTK station required
  • Advanced LiDAR and AI vision navigation
  • Very effective obstacle detection and avoidance
  • Wide cutting deck
  • Quiet operation
Cons
  • Very expensive
  • Setup and mapping require some patience
  • Overkill for smaller or simple lawns

If you really want to go all out and get the best robot mower money can buy, here’s our top pick. The Dreame A3 AWD lives up to its name. It is a dream come true. This robot can really take on your lawn like no other.

Forget wires or blind spots. This has OmniSense 3.0 3D Vision. It has no RTK, but the cameras and LiDAR system will manage navigation, mapping, and object detection flawlessly. 

The thing is built like a tank, thanks to a solid construction and a handy IPX6 rating, which should keep it alive even after a rain. I also happen to be a fan of Dreame designs. 

If you want something that can handle rough terrain, you’ll be pleased with this one. It can handle 80% slopes (38.7 degrees), and it can cross over 2.2-inch high obstacles like rocks. 

The two discs can cut at heights between 1.2 and 3.9 inches. These also cut at 15.8 inches wide, shortening mowing time by covering more space faster. We found that edge mowing was great, and it did pretty well even though the lawn we tested it on was pretty badly maintained. 

If you’re in a rush, this robot mower can cover up to 1.2 acres a day, which is quite outstanding. Even with all that power, it operates at just 65 decibels of noise, which is outstanding for such a capable machine. And you can also use the app to create lawn designs! 

If you want a hands-free approach to lawn maintenance, this is as close as you can get to a set-it-and-forget-it experience. Just make sure to get the right one. There are three versions. The A3 AWD Pro 2500, 3500, and 5000. They are all as good. The main difference is the coverage, at 0.62, 0.87, and 1.2 acres, respectively. 

AA Dreame A3 AWD 3500 6 roboticmower mowing lawn hero shot
Shiun Okada / Android Authority

What to look for in a good robot lawn mower

AA Dreame A3 AWD 3500 18 Roboticmower mowing lawn
Shiun Okada / Android Authority

There are so many factors to consider when picking the right robot lawn mower. You need to make sure you understand what you’re getting into, your priorities, and if you can live without some of these fancy features. Alternatively, you also need to learn the ones that will really make you love a product. Let’s go over some of the concepts to help you make the right decision.

  • How big is your yard?: Different robots are made for different lawn sizes. You want to make sure the one you buy can actually meet your needs. Some of these can cover about a 5th of an acre in a day, while others can cover over a whole acre. There’s also the patience factor. Do you mind the robot mowing your yard in multiple days? If it’s just maintaining my grass length, I personally wouldn’t mind. 
  • Battery life: Battery life goes hand in hand with yard size coverage. Essentially, a shorter battery life will require recharging much more often, which can interrupt and elongate mowing sessions. Also, keep an eye on charging times; some of these charge much faster than others. 
  • Do you need AWD? Just like cars, not all people need all-wheel drive lawn mowers. Sure, it’s nice to have, but if you can forfeit it while saving a good chunk of change, those with otherwise clean, flat, uncomplicated lawns should be just fine without the feature. That said, if you have a bunch of rocks, slopes, and rough terrain, AWD may be a must. 
  • Consider grass height: Different grasses should be cut to different heights. Additionally, some people prefer different blade lengths. Make sure to learn about the type of grass you have, and make sure the robot can cover these specific needs. Some brass is also thicker, more bundled, or harder to cut. Make sure the robot has strong enough discs and blades to handle your needs. 
  • How important is edge mowing to you?: Likewise, some of these robots are better at handling edges than others, and some are better at different types of edges. For example, some are only good for edges with no obstacles, while others are better at edge mowing next to walls, chairs, and other obstacles. 
  • Keep noise levels in mind: Traditional lawn mowers are known for being way too loud. None of these are as loud as those gas-guzzling rumblers, but some can be louder than others. If you will be needing to hear the mower constantly, you might want to prioritize quieter operation. 
  • Looks?: I know people usually focus on functionality, but isn’t it also nice to look at modern tech and enjoy pure aesthetics? I know I like looking at gadgets and marveling over cool or beautiful designs! You might not care, but we know some of you will. 
  • Resistance to the elements: These things are meant to work and live outside, so you need to make sure they can handle the elements. Does it have an IP rating? How good is it? Some can even detect rain and automatically move out of harm’s way. This might not matter to you, though. It’s not an important factor if it will live under a roof, and you aren’t the kind to schedule mowing sessions.

What do you look for in a good robot lawn mower?

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