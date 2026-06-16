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The best robot mowers of 2026: Keep your yard tidy the smart way
2 hours ago
Remember when one of our chores as kids was to mow the lawn? No more! Now we have robot lawn mowers that handle all the heavy lifting for us. Imagine all the hours you could save per year if you had a machine keeping your grass trimmed! You can, and we’ve also taken care of all the research for you. Here’s our list of the best robot mowers you can buy today.
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Airseekers Tron turns lawn mowing into lawn care with its mulching tech
If you have a lawn, you’ll know that keeping grass trimmed is only one of the maintenance tasks required to keep your yard looking amazing. The Airseekers Tron will definitely keep those grass blades trimmed, and it will do so amazingly, but it also takes things a step further to ensure a healthier lawn in the long run. This is the first robot lawn mower with enhanced mulching capabilities!
This is possible thanks to Airseekers’ FlowCut technology. A chamber with two blades that rotate at a powerful 3,000 RPM creates an X-shaped vortex that turns grass trimmings into microparticles. These particles will be returned to the lawn, serving as natural fertilizer, replenishing nutrients, and helping retain 25% more moisture.
The rest of the experience is just as impressive. Aside from featuring RTK satellite positioning, the built-in camera system offers a 300-degree panoramic view. This will also help with positioning and can keep the robot mowing for 200 square meters without a satellite signal. Not only that, but it will also make it great at obstacle avoidance, navigation, and other AI capabilities.
The Airseekers Tron combines vacuuming, dividing, cutting, and mulching in a single pass.
Performance is obviously nothing to scoff at. The blades cover a width of 220-300mm, and the cutting height can be customized between 30-90mm. The base model can handle up to 0.59 acres in a day, but upgrading to the Plus model increases that to a full acre.
Of course, we can’t forget about the design, which looks very unique. The brand mentions ATV designs inspired it, and you can tell. Just like an ATV, it can handle rough terrain. The all-terrain wheels can handle 65% slopes (33 degrees). Also, the front wheels rotate in all directions to prevent dragging or grass damage.
The Airseekers Tron isn’t cheap at $1,999, but you’re getting a high-performing robot lawn mower that won’t just trim your grass; it will keep it healthy. And if you get it during Prime Day, you can save $700, bringing the price down to just $1,299.
Mammotion LUBA 3 AWD: The best smart features
- Easy, straightforward setup
- Good companion app
- Doesn't require an RTK antenna
- Very quiet
- Excellent cut quality
- Expensive
- Some obstacle avoidance funkiness
For being considered “smart devices”, many lawn mowers can be pretty… non-intelligent. If you want a robot lawn mower packed to the brim with smart features, look no further than the Mammotion LUBA 3 AWD. Yes, it has all-wheel drive, but that is just the tip of the iceberg here.
We should start by mentioning that there are three versions of the Mammotion LUBA 3 AWD. These are the Mammotion LUBA 3 AWD 1500, 3000, and 5000. The difference is the amount of mowing coverage they offer. These can cover 0.37, 0.75, and 1.25 acres, respectively. Each model is also offered in two variations. The Standard Version can cut grass between 1.0 and 2.7 inches tall. The High Version keeps the blades at 2.2 inches to 4.0 inches.
The rest of the experience is the same across the board, though. This robot has no wires and requires no RTK installation. The only wire is in the charging base. It will also be great at navigation, thanks to 360-degree LiDAR and Dual Camera AI Vision. Not only that, it even has NetRTK, which offers GPS positioning with an accuracy of just 0.4 inches! It even has a light for nighttime mowing.
As already mentioned, it has all-wheel drive, which may seem overkill, but remember, robot lawn mowers spend pretty much all their time off-road. It will also be beneficial for those with rougher terrain or up to 80% slopes (36.6 degrees).
The app offers plenty of other features, including EcoSleep Mode, off-peak electricity charging options, map customization, zone settings, and more. The robot can even detect rain and move itself to a safer location!
Segway Navimow i210 AWD: The best value
- All-wheel drive handles slopes and rough terrain well
- No boundary wire required
- Excellent navigation and mapping system
- Strong obstacle avoidance
- Very easy setup
- Quiet operation
- Edge trimming still not perfect
- More complex setup than camera-only mowers
- Cutting width relatively narrow
- Overkill for simple, flat lawns
Modern robot mowers are impressive, but they can also be impressively expensive. If you’re looking to get the most bang for your buck, you’ll need to choose wisely, because there are plenty of bad, cheap options out there. Our top pick for an “affordable” robot mower is the Segway Navimow i210 AWD.
At $1,299, it’s still not technically cheap, but this is a good price in the world of the best robot mowers. The good news is that it is still quite a capable little robot. This one also has all-wheel drive, as the name entails. It has three wheels, one of which is a “zero-turn third wheel” that helps avoid grass damage. It can handle 45% slopes (24 degrees) and can cover 0.25 acres.
Its RGB camera uses NRTK GPS technology for positioning data, which is quite nice for a lower-end robot mower. VisionFence also detects animals, small objects, and other obstacles, helping the robot avoid them during its cleaning sessions. It should also charge fully in two hours.
The app is just as featureful as nicer ones. You can use it to set up to 20 zones, customize mapping details, and even integrate it with smart assistants. It will adapt to different weather scenarios and has an IP66 rating for water and dust resistance.
eufy E15: The best for small yards
- Self-mapping
- Quiet operation
- Scheduled automation
- Reliable cutting patterns
- Safe obstacle detection
- Light-duty grass cutter
- Requires clean grass edges
Modern robot mowers can cover quite a bit of space, but maybe you don’t need all that coverage. Those with a smaller yard want something that is more minimalist, but still smart and efficient. Not to mention, you’ll save some cash buying something a bit more fitting to your less demanding needs. Let’s introduce you to the eufy E15.
The eufy E15 is smaller, measuring 23.7 x 15.5 x 12.5in. As you might expect, the robot takes a simpler approach, but it doesn’t make it any less smart. It still uses no wires (other than the charging station one), and it also doesn’t use RTK. Instead, it relies on its high-precision cameras. This is enough to handle auto-mapping, navigation, obstacle avoidance, and more.
Having a smaller yard will likely mean the robot will always be closer to you, so noise is definitely a factor to consider. This robot mower operates at 56 decibels, which is another reason we picked it for people with smaller lawns.
Other features include an adjustable trimming height of 1-3 inches, edge trimming, and more. It can handle 18-degree slopes, which isn’t as impressive, but a smaller yard is much less likely to have steep slopes. You can also use the app to set no-go zones, create virtual walls, set schedules, and more.
Segway Navimow X430: The best for large yards
- Exceptional all-wheel-drive terrain handling
- Handles very steep slopes
- Wire-free setup with advanced navigation
- Wide cutting deck covers large lawns quickly
- Excellent obstacle avoidance and detection
- Fast charging and strong efficiency
- Very expensive
- Heavy
- Overkill for smaller or simple lawns
- Manual mapping can take some effort
- Vision-based features work best in daylight
Maybe you have the opposite problem, and your lawn is actually huge. You’ll need a robot that is up to the task, and we believe the right one is the Navimow X4. It’s quite the mowing beast, and it can cover up to a whole acre in 24 hours!
You can tell this is a serious robot just by looking at the image above. It really doesn’t get much more serious than this. This one gets all the perks, such as four-wheel drive, zero-turn front wheels, great edge cutting, and two 180W cutting rotors for improved cutting coverage. These can cover 17 inches at a time!
It performs amazingly on slopes, too. The unit can move through 84% slopes (40 degrees). It can also easily go over stones, puddles, pits, potholes, and more. It also uses 360-degree AI Vision and tri-frequency RTK GPS positioning for location, navigation, and mapping.
The app is as capable as they get. You can use it to control up to 120 zones, customize the map, track mowing sessions, and more. You can even get creative and create designs for the mower to bring to life! Other features include Find My Support, digital assistant support, and more.
It can cover up to an acre thanks to a few factors. The 17-inch dual-blade setup helps cover more space faster. Additionally, it can move pretty fast, at 2.6 feet per second. When it’s time to recharge, it can also do that faster, pulling up to 224W. Essentially, it can run up to 110 minutes per charge, in which time it will mow 0.22 acres. Then it can recharge in 90-minute sessions and continue mowing.
Dreame A3 AWD Pro: The best premium robot mower
- Excellent AWD traction and hill-climbing ability
- No boundary wire or RTK station required
- Advanced LiDAR and AI vision navigation
- Very effective obstacle detection and avoidance
- Wide cutting deck
- Quiet operation
- Very expensive
- Setup and mapping require some patience
- Overkill for smaller or simple lawns
If you really want to go all out and get the best robot mower money can buy, here’s our top pick. The Dreame A3 AWD lives up to its name. It is a dream come true. This robot can really take on your lawn like no other.
Forget wires or blind spots. This has OmniSense 3.0 3D Vision. It has no RTK, but the cameras and LiDAR system will manage navigation, mapping, and object detection flawlessly.
The thing is built like a tank, thanks to a solid construction and a handy IPX6 rating, which should keep it alive even after a rain. I also happen to be a fan of Dreame designs.
If you want something that can handle rough terrain, you’ll be pleased with this one. It can handle 80% slopes (38.7 degrees), and it can cross over 2.2-inch high obstacles like rocks.
The two discs can cut at heights between 1.2 and 3.9 inches. These also cut at 15.8 inches wide, shortening mowing time by covering more space faster. We found that edge mowing was great, and it did pretty well even though the lawn we tested it on was pretty badly maintained.
If you’re in a rush, this robot mower can cover up to 1.2 acres a day, which is quite outstanding. Even with all that power, it operates at just 65 decibels of noise, which is outstanding for such a capable machine. And you can also use the app to create lawn designs!
If you want a hands-free approach to lawn maintenance, this is as close as you can get to a set-it-and-forget-it experience. Just make sure to get the right one. There are three versions. The A3 AWD Pro 2500, 3500, and 5000. They are all as good. The main difference is the coverage, at 0.62, 0.87, and 1.2 acres, respectively.
What to look for in a good robot lawn mower
There are so many factors to consider when picking the right robot lawn mower. You need to make sure you understand what you’re getting into, your priorities, and if you can live without some of these fancy features. Alternatively, you also need to learn the ones that will really make you love a product. Let’s go over some of the concepts to help you make the right decision.
- How big is your yard?: Different robots are made for different lawn sizes. You want to make sure the one you buy can actually meet your needs. Some of these can cover about a 5th of an acre in a day, while others can cover over a whole acre. There’s also the patience factor. Do you mind the robot mowing your yard in multiple days? If it’s just maintaining my grass length, I personally wouldn’t mind.
- Battery life: Battery life goes hand in hand with yard size coverage. Essentially, a shorter battery life will require recharging much more often, which can interrupt and elongate mowing sessions. Also, keep an eye on charging times; some of these charge much faster than others.
- Do you need AWD? Just like cars, not all people need all-wheel drive lawn mowers. Sure, it’s nice to have, but if you can forfeit it while saving a good chunk of change, those with otherwise clean, flat, uncomplicated lawns should be just fine without the feature. That said, if you have a bunch of rocks, slopes, and rough terrain, AWD may be a must.
- Consider grass height: Different grasses should be cut to different heights. Additionally, some people prefer different blade lengths. Make sure to learn about the type of grass you have, and make sure the robot can cover these specific needs. Some brass is also thicker, more bundled, or harder to cut. Make sure the robot has strong enough discs and blades to handle your needs.
- How important is edge mowing to you?: Likewise, some of these robots are better at handling edges than others, and some are better at different types of edges. For example, some are only good for edges with no obstacles, while others are better at edge mowing next to walls, chairs, and other obstacles.
- Keep noise levels in mind: Traditional lawn mowers are known for being way too loud. None of these are as loud as those gas-guzzling rumblers, but some can be louder than others. If you will be needing to hear the mower constantly, you might want to prioritize quieter operation.
- Looks?: I know people usually focus on functionality, but isn’t it also nice to look at modern tech and enjoy pure aesthetics? I know I like looking at gadgets and marveling over cool or beautiful designs! You might not care, but we know some of you will.
- Resistance to the elements: These things are meant to work and live outside, so you need to make sure they can handle the elements. Does it have an IP rating? How good is it? Some can even detect rain and automatically move out of harm’s way. This might not matter to you, though. It’s not an important factor if it will live under a roof, and you aren’t the kind to schedule mowing sessions.
What do you look for in a good robot lawn mower?
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