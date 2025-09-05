Survey reveals a close battle for best Pixel 10 Pro alternative

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

Google launched the Pixel 10 series last month, and the Pixel 10 Pro continues the trend of offering great camera hardware in a pocket-friendly design. Otherwise, it offers plenty of AI features, a relatively large battery, and seven years of updates.

Colleague Joe Maring recently looked at some alternative phones to the Pixel 10 Pro. He also included a poll asking for your favorite alternative phone. Well, the results are in, and here’s what you told us.

What do you think is the best Pixel 10 Pro alternative? Just over 3,600 votes were counted, and it was a closely fought battle for the top. It turns out ~24.9% of respondents said the OnePlus 13 was the best Pixel 10 Pro alternative. You won’t find us disagreeing with this pick. Colleague Ryan Haines praised the phone in his review, while colleague C Scott Brown noted back in April that he thought the OnePlus 13 was already the best phone of 2025.

The OnePlus 13 brings features like a slick design, a huge battery, great performance via the Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, and fantastic cameras. It doesn’t quite reach Google’s heights when it comes to updates and AI features, but it still does a good job in this regard. It also costs $100 less than the Pixel 10 Pro.

The base Galaxy S25 was in a close second place, accruing ~23.7% of the vote. Samsung’s phone matches Google on the update front, offers more horsepower, and delivers some great AI features too. It also costs $200 less than the Pixel 10 Pro. However, the smaller battery and ageing camera system are particularly disappointing compared to the Pixel 10 Pro.

Rounding out the podium is the Pixel 9 Pro, with ~21.7% of the vote. We always recommend getting the previous-generation phone when writing these articles, and for good reason. The Pixel 9 Pro still has a fantastic update pledge, plenty of AI features, those Pixel-exclusive features, and great cameras.

Otherwise, ~16.5% of polled readers said the Motorola Razr Ultra was their favorite Pixel 10 Pro alternative. This was followed by ~9% who voted for the vanilla Pixel 10 and ~4.3% who chose the “other” option. This latter group mentioned a few devices in the comments, like the Nothing Phone 3a, Xiaomi 15, and top-end phones from vivo and OPPO.

