I tested dozens of Pixel 9 Pro XL cases so you don't have to: These are the picks I would buy!

The Google Pixel 9 Pro XL is a new entry in the Pixel lineup, with a larger screen to compete directly with the likes of the iPhone 16 Pro Max. That said, considering the size and price, you’ll definitely want to protect it with a case.

I’ve tested out a ton of the most popular Pixel 9 Pro XL cases on the market and picked out a few that a worthy of Google’s most premium (non-foldable) smartphone. Check out our list for the best Pixel 9/9 Pro cases if you’ve got a smaller model.

Google Pixel 9 Pro XL Google Pixel 9 Pro XL The best specs in the Pixel 9 series • Gorgeous display • Seven years of software updates MSRP: $1,099.00 Pure XL-ence. Google reserves its best hardware for the largest device in the line. The Google Pixel 9 Pro XL offers a 6.8-inch display, the biggest battery we've ever seen in a Pixel phone, and 37W wired charging. Otherwise, the Pixel 9 Pro and the Pixel 9 Pro XL share almost all other hardware and software features, giving users the option between display sizes with top hardware. See price at Amazon See price at Google Store - See price at Best Buy

My favorite Google Pixel 9 Pro XL case is the Mous Limitess

Nick Fernandez / Android Authority

A phone as large and expensive as the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL needs solid protection, and the Mous Limitless case hits the sweet spot for me. It offers solid protection without too much bulk and a ton of extras.

More important than the bulk, it also just feels nice to hold. There are a few different backing materials to choose from, and they all felt great. I prefer the soft, matte finish of the carbon fiber backing over the smoother finish on the wooden options, but they’re all very, very nice.

The sides of the case are smooth, with ridges where your hand rests. The lack of texture means there isn’t too much grip, but honestly it didn’t bother me at all. I never felt like the phone was going to slip from my hands, which I can’t say about the aluminum rails on the Pixel 9 series as a whole.

There are plenty of other little details, like lanyard holes on both sides. The middle section of the screen lip is also flattened to make swipe gestures easier, although not as much as I would have liked.

But what sets it over the edge is the magnet array in the back. If you haven’t already invested in magnetic accessories, this case allows you to use a variety of wallets, mounts, wireless chargers, and more. This can add both functionality and convenience, which is more than you can ask for from a phone case.

It’s not cheap, but if you’ve already spent the money on a Google Pixel 9 Pro XL, it’s more than worth it.

Mous Limitless for Google Pixel 9 Pro XL Mous Limitless for Google Pixel 9 Pro XL Premium finish • Great drop protection • Comfortable to hold MSRP: $74.99 A premium case with magnets and more With a premium finish and plenty of drop protection, the Limitless is one of the best cases you can get for the Pixel 9 Pro XL. See price at Amazon

Other Pixel 9 Pro XL cases I would spend money on

If the Mous Limitless isn’t for you, the good news is that you’re still spoiled for choice. Another case I really liked was the dbrand Grip ($59.9 at dbrand). It combines dbrand’s expertise in skins with a premium case that’s easily among the best you can buy for Google’s phablet (don’t call me a boomer).

Apart from a huge variety of skins, which include the new 3D-textured Area 51 series, it has a super grippy microdot texture on all sides. For me, this texture is a bit too abrasive for everyday use, but it absolutely achieves its goal of making the phone nearly impossible to drop.

Oh, and there are magnets in the back to unlock access to tons of cool accessories.

While I wasn’t a fan of the previous iteration, Google did a great job with its official case ($34.99 at Amazon) this time around. It’s thin and light, with one of the nicest soft-touch finishes I’ve ever tested. There’s also a very gentle slope around the camera bump, so there are no hard edges at all. I honestly love how this case feels in hand. I just wish there were magnets in the back to make it a better value.

If you want a thin case with magnets, it doesn’t get any thinner than the Mous Super Thin ($54.99 at Amazon). To be honest, calling it a case is a bit of a stretch since it’s more of a shell that hugs tightly onto your Pixel 9 Pro XL. The nice thing about this is that it feels like holding the naked phone (with a bit more grip), but the bad thing is that there’s pretty much no drop protection at all. But hey, it has magnets, which is very impressive for a case this thin.

A more reasonably thin case I liked was the Spigen Liquid Air ($16.99 at Amazon). This case pretty much always ranks in my top five, but for this release, Spigen added a new gray color that looks really classy. I know it’s just gray, but Spigen usually offers this case in darker colors, so any lighter hue is a huge step forward. Take notes, Spigen.

The Ringke Onyx ($19.99 at Amazon) is another good choice in this category, although I didn’t like it quite as much as previous models. It’s a very basic case, but it does tick all of the boxes. It’s the only case I tested with a covered camera bar, and you have the option to get it with integrated magnets for a few more bucks. For something like the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL I’d recommend something more premium, but it’s one of the best cheap cases you can get.

When it comes to more protective cases, the Otterbox Defender ($64.95 at Amazon) is still top dog. The two-part build with a polycarbonate shell and a rubbery slipcase still offers unbeatable protection. Personally, I do not need this level of protection and I think the belt clip looks super dorky, but if you’re more adventurous than I am it’s worth the expense.

For more affordable protection, the Spigen Tough Armor ($17.99 at Amazon) is my runner-up. It still has a two-part build, but it’s a lot less bulky and the soft-touch finish feels nicer in hand than the Defender. However, the kickstand is pretty flimsy and the lack of a port cover means your Pixel 9 Pro XL is still somewhat vulnerable.

One case that surprised me is the Casetify Impact ($59.99 at Casetify). It’s officially billed as a protective case, but it’s also very thin and light. I was pretty skeptical, but after testing it, I am convinced. The Ecoshock material on the sides is very rigid, and the lip holds firm to the front of the phone to prevent any slippage. The outside of the case is a simple TPU, but it does add some nice grip (and it’s made of recycled materials!).

There are also literally hundreds of designs to choose from, although most tend to be pretty feminine. The version I tested was completely clear, so you can see the MagSafe ring, but if you’re going to spend this much on a case you’d better find something that really speaks to you.

Why you should trust me

Nick Fernandez / Android Authority

I’ve been testing and reviewing phone cases at Android Authority for more than three years, covering every major release since the Google Pixel 5. Over that time I’ve tested literally hundreds of cases from every brand on the market, and I have boxes of phone cases in storage to prove it.

When testing a case, I’ll install it on my daily driver and use it for at least a full day. That gives me enough time to see how the case feels in everyday use, which is far more important than how it looks or any promises made by the brand in product pages.

Overall, I’m mainly looking for comfort, drop protection, usability, and aesthetics, although not necessarily in that order. Everyone has different priorities when it comes to buying a case, so I always try to consider who each case is a good pick for, and why.

That might mean it’s ultrathin and lightweight, rugged and protective, or packed with extras like a kickstand or magnets. No matter the phone, I try to recommend something for everybody, even if it doesn’t fit my personal use.

You might like

Comments