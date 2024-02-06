10 best idle clicker games for Android

Clicker games are enjoyable for the same reason fidget spinners are. You give yourself a reason to make repetitive motions over and over again until you get tired. The games are fun in their own right and are often mixed with other genres, like incremental, to add more depth. There are a ton of clicker games on mobile. Unfortunately, most of them aren’t very good. We went through and found ten of the best ones we could find.

The best tapper games for Android

AdVenture Capitalist Price: Free/In-app purchases ($0.99 – $99.99 per item)

AdVenture Capitalist is one of the most popular tapper games on mobile. It’s a free-to-play financial management game. You get to be a capitalist tycoon, make money, invest that money, and then make more money. The visuals of the game are neat and pleasing, and paired with the catchy soundtrack, it’s a solid time killer and good for a solid hour or so of gameplay every few days. There are also fun, time-limited events for the players to participate in. Although it’s free, it has microtransactions for those who want to level up quickly.

The game is an excellent example of what an idle tapper game looks like. You start the game by hammering on the screen to generate resources. These resources are then used to buy upgrades. Then these upgrades passively generate resources in the background. There are also upgrades to make each tap worth more, so you can grow in two different ways.

Almost a Hero Price: Free/In-app purchases ($0.99 – $99.99 per item)

Almost a Hero is an idle RPG with clicker mechanics. The game is based around the classic knight theme. You hire a group of nobodies to fight the forces of evil. The gameplay revolves around turning these nobodies into legendary heroes through level grinding and gear upgrades. From there, they go on adventures in the background and passively generate loot and revenue for you. In addition, the game features a few different gameplay modes, customization options, and unlockables for you to discover. It’s a nice mix of popular idle mechanics, and it isn’t too pay-to-win either. There are some issues with cloud saves not working and occasional crashes, but you can always contact the developers to sort these issues out.

Bitcoin Billionaire Price: Free/In-app purchases ($0.99 – $99.99 per item)

Bitcoin Billionaire is another casual, idle clicker game about mining bitcoins. You generate revenue by simply clicking on the screen, and you then use this money to buy upgrades. Upgrades increase your revenue per click, even passively in the background. It has a ton of content that you can unlock while you level up. There isn’t a lot of depth to it, but like AdVenture Capitalist, it’s good for short play sessions over a long period of time. It has a cute 8-bit style theme, and there are many time-limited events for you to enjoy. It isn’t very pay-to-win, but microtransactions help you acquire rare skins and upgrades faster.

Cookies Inc Price: Free/In-app purchases ($0.99 – $199.99 per item)

Cookies Inc. is one of those tapper games that hits all the right marks. You generate revenue by making various types of cookies, and then once you get enough, you can purchase upgrades to generate even more cookies. It’s fun collecting all the unique types of cookies, and the game can get addictive. But overall, the gameplay isn’t much different from most other games on the list. However, it includes an optional multiplayer mode, it can be played offline, and it doesn’t shove ads in your face unless you want to view them for boosts. We like that formula. It’s otherwise a serviceably good idle clicker.

Egg Inc Price: Free/In-app purchases ($3.99 – $19.99 per item)

Egg Inc. is one of the most popular and recognizable idle clicker games on mobile. You start with a chicken farm and tap a button to house chickens. The chickens generate eggs, which generate revenue. You can see where this is going. We like this one because the graphics are nice, the concept is neat, and the growth is fairly quick. There are in-app purchases along with ads for things like boosts, but you don’t need them to get to the end of the game. Most complaints come from performance issues when you get to the late game, but otherwise, it’s a good play.

Endless Frontier Price: Free/In-app purchases ($0.99 – $94.99 per item)

Endless Frontier is an idle RPG with clicker elements. The gameplay follows the same trend. Your heroes fight on and on forever, with some occasional assistance from you. As they grow, they become capable of fighting more and larger monsters. It has a huge list of unique characters that you can acquire throughout your gameplay. The game also includes extras like pets, 9,000 stages to complete, an online PvP mode, and more. It’s quite a bit lighter on tap mechanics than some others, but it’s still a fun overall experience.

Cell to Singularity Price: Free/In-app purchases ($0.99 – $79.99 per item)

Umme Aimon Shabbir / Android Authority

Cell to Singularity is essentially a casual, idle clicker game. But it’s so much more than that. After starting the game, you’ll find yourself hooked, spending time tapping on the screen and generating resources. The gameplay revolves around the formation of the universe and how all things came to be. It starts with the big bang and follows the way you learn about the world in your text book. The game is easy to play, the graphics are smooth, and you can actually learn something while killing time. There are ads to help you progress faster; you can choose to watch them if you need help.

Idle Apocalypse Price: Free/In-app purchases ($4.99 – $99.99 per item)

You’ve heard about the form a party and defeat the demon lord trope, but what if you were to become the demon lord? Idle Apocalypse does just that. It’s essentially a role-playing game, mixed with some clicker elements. By clicking on the screen, you generate money. From there, you build a tower and upgrades to advance the game. The best part about this game is its graphics. Although it’s based on pixel art, the monsters are unique and cute to look at. It also has a great soundtrack and funny dialogue options, which make the playthrough enjoyable. It’s more multifaceted than some others on the list, and you have several different goals you can aim for. It’s not super complicated, but we like that the game has decent linearity and that it feels like you’re making extra progress.

Tap Wizard 2 Price: Free/In-app purchases ($4.99 – $49.99 per item)

Tap Wizard 2 is a fairly new game, and it’s a little different from other apps on our list. This one involves more active gameplay, with you having to control the character with some less idle elements. You have a hero who walks around, and you tap to attack. In fact, the idle mechanics are only really there to generate resources for you to progress. We think the menus could be slightly better laid out, but the RPG elements are good, the mechanics are good as well, and there isn’t too much wrong with it. You can even choose to watch ads voluntarily to get boosts. We always approve of that system.

Tap Titans 2 Price: Free/In-app purchases ($0.99 – $99.99 per item)

Tap Titans 2 is another popular and well-regarded tap game. You tap the screen to attack the bad guys. Once defeated, you earn experience points and loot to better improve your attacks. We like this one because it’s more or less the same formula as other tapper games, but the RPG elements give it a stronger sense of growth. The game scales up over time, and you become truly powerful. The game has a clan and boss raid system. You can join up to 50 players in a clan and compete against rival clans. The only downside to this one is that it doesn’t make advertisements optional, so you’ll see them when you play the game. This one is a little more pay-to-win than other games; free-to-play players would need to grind a lot to progress. Most of the rest are performance issues during the endgame, when things are going completely bonkers.

