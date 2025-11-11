I've tested and compared dozens of wearables to find the best Fitbit alternatives of 2025

Fitbit may be one of the biggest names in wearables, but it’s far from your only option. I’ve tested just about every Fitbit device, along with comparable picks from Garmin, Apple, Samsung, and others. Many of the alternatives offer better value, features, or longevity. In fact, with Fitbit effectively shutting down its Versa and Sense lines, I no longer recommend most of its smartwatches at all (Pixel Watch excluded — we’ll get to that).

These are the best Fitbit alternatives you can buy today that I’ve handpicked to match each Fitbit’s core features and price point as closely as possible.

Google Pixel Watch 4: The best Fitbit alternative overall Google Pixel Watch 4 Emergency Satellite communications • Power AI on your wrist • Capable health and fitness tracking MSRP: $349.00 The best Pixel Watch to date. The Google Pixel Watch 4 series is available in 41mm and 45mm sizes, and Wi-Fi and LTE variants of each size. The Actua 360 Display is a domes AMOLED panel with 3,000 nits of brightness, and a large viewing area with greatly reduced bezels over previous models. Multiple-day battery life and quick charging power a wide array of health and fitness sensors to keep you informed on the go. See price at Amazon Positives Beautiful, refined design with Actua 360 display and thinner bezels
Finally repairable with replaceable parts
Battery life and charging improvements
Refined Gemini integration
Top-tier heart-rate accuracy
Satellite SOS brings added safety Cons Not sapphire crystal display glass
GPS accuracy could be improved
Fitbit Premium paywalls limit full feature access
Charger not backwards compatible

Fitbit Premium paywalls limit full feature access Charger not backwards compatible The Google Pixel Watch 4 is the best Fitbit alternative for anyone who wants the best of both worlds: the wellness insights of Fitbit and the powerful smarts of Wear OS. Technically, it’s still a Fitbit, just one packed into premium hardware and powered by Google’s full smartwatch platform. Simply put, it blows the Fitbit’s older smartwatch lineups out of the water. I’ve tested every Pixel Watch to date, and thanks to useful upgrades and refinements, the 4 feels like the most complete version yet. For users who want real fitness tracking alongside true smartwatch features, it’s the most well-rounded option available. The Pixel Watch line is the main reason Fitbit’s older models have fallen by the wayside. Google continually kneecapped the Sense and Versa lines to direct shoppers to its premium offering, and as a result, Pixel Watches are the only smartwatches worth buying under the Fitbit umbrella. Yet what sets the device apart from Fitbit’s past is the unique blend of Fitbit’s health tracking and Google’s app ecosystem. You still get access to core Fitbit features like sleep and activity tracking, heart rate monitoring, and Fitbit Premium insights, but now they’re bundled with all the best of Google’s toolkit. For everything else, the Google Play Store offers an extensive library of apps and watch faces. As for design, the Pixel Watch 4 maintains the line’s iconic circular silhouette but adds a domed Actua 360 display that’s 50% brighter and framed by thinner bezels. The result is a minimalist look that is easily one of my favorite watch builds. Inside, it packs the Snapdragon W5 Gen 2 plus a zippy AI co‑processor, delivering noticeably longer battery life (up to ~40 hours on the 45 mm) and super‑fast charging. It also adds additional Gemini tools, including personalized health coaching, and introduces repairability. Finally, it’s the first Pixel Watch with standalone satellite connectivity for use in emergencies. On the Pixel Watch 4, Fitbit’s approachable health tracking meets Google’s smarts. If you’ve been waiting for a Fitbit alternative but you don’t want to give up Fitbit entirely, this is the play. The Pixel Watch 4 brings Fitbit’s strengths into a true smartwatch experience and nails the balance better than anything else on the market. The companion app remains easy to navigate, visually clean, and informative without overwhelming you with data. It’s ideal for users who want useful health insights, but don’t necessarily want to wade through layers of charts and menus, and it makes the Pixel Watch 4 a great entry point for anyone transitioning from a traditional Fitbit tracker. Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority Read more

Garmin Venu 4: The best Fitbit alternative for athletes Garmin Venu 4 Advanced fitness and training tools • Excellent health tracking suite • Solid battery life MSRP: $549.99 An elite health and fitness tool, disguised in a smartwatch The Garmin Venu 4 is a premium smartwatch focused on health, fitness, and accessibility. Including new features for health status tracking, lifestyle logging, advanced sleep tools, and Garmin Fitness Coach. It is available in 41mm and 45mm sizes. See price at Amazon Positives Refined design with brighter display

Smartwatch experience trails Wear OS, watchOS Pricy if you don't need serious fitness and health tracking If you’re looking for a more advanced fitness smartwatch than anything Fitbit offers, the Garmin Venu 4 is my top choice. It combines serious training tools with a few key smartwatch features, all-new lifestyle tracking tools, and a new health status feature to help with at-a-glance check-ins. Across the board, the device stands out for its accuracy, comfort, and battery life. Its GPS, in particular, significantly outperforms most Fitbits, especially as this generation adds dual-band GPS. Right out of the box, the Venu 4 feels like a device built for training. It offers detailed fitness tracking for a broad range of workout types, very reliable GPS, and Garmin’s well-known heart rate accuracy. The watch also introduces new advanced sleep tracking and consistency measurements. It also packs on-device calling, voice assistant support, and an LED flashlight, which all combine to create a well-rounded device. As for comfort, the Venu 4 comes in two sizes and both are lightweight, comfortable, and pack impressive battery life. It also has a sleek, elevated look, so I’m comfortable wearing it well beyond the gym. If you’re serious about fitness, the Venu 4 gives you more than Fitbit has to offer. Compared to Fitbit’s ecosystem, Garmin’s platform can be a bit overwhelming at first. The companion app is filled with data. However, I find it extremely insightful, especially for anyone working toward specific fitness goals, and Garmin-specific tools like Body Battery streamline some of the key data you’ll collect. If you want a smartwatch that emphasizes performance metrics, the Garmin Venu 4 is an excellent choice. Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority Read more

Apple Watch Series 11: The best Fitbit alternative for iOS users Apple Watch Series 10 Increased display size • Thinner, sleeker build • Faster charging MSRP: $399.00 The 10th-gen Apple Watch Series. The Apple Watch Series 10 marks a decade of innovation with a refreshed design, featuring slightly larger screen options, a thinner case, and a significant health upgrade with sleep apnea detection. See price at AmazonSee price at AmazonSee price at Apple Positives Increased display size
Thinner, sleeker build
FDA-approved sleep apnea detection
Useful watchOS 11 updates and additions
Faster charging Cons Same 18-24 hour battery life
No SpO2 measurements disabled in US
Vitals app somewhat simplified

No SpO2 measurements disabled in US Vitals app somewhat simplified Fitbit devices are compatible with iPhones, but nothing compares to the Apple Watch for iOS users. The Series 11 is the best one yet. With a refined design, smart health and fitness features, and unmatched third-party app support, it’s the obvious pick for Apple fans who want a fitness-focused wearable that also delivers smarts. I’ve tested dozens of watches, and none match the Apple Watch for iPhone integration. From a fitness tracking standpoint, the Series 11 delivered impressively accurate heart rate and GPS tracking during my runs and workouts. It may not dive as deep into training metrics as Garmin, but it’s more than capable for most users. It also tracks sleep (now with a sleep score) and skin temperature, and is even approved to detect signs of sleep apnea and hypertension. Meanwhile, watchOS 26 rounds out the experience with an improved UI, deeper health insights, and more accessibility. And of course, the App Store gives the Series 10 a huge edge in versatility, whether I’m tracking workouts, managing tasks, or simply customizing my experience. With seamless iOS integration, the Apple Watch Series 11 sets a high bar for iPhone-compatible wearables. The Series 11 introduces subtle but impactful hardware upgrades, including tougher glass and a 24-hour battery life claim for the first time. Charging is also a bit faster this time around. If you’re using an iPhone and ready to move on from Fitbit, the Series 11 is smarter, sleeker, and far more capable than anything Fitbit offers for iOS. The Apple Watch Ultra 3 ($914 at Amazon) also does all this with a few hardware upgrades, but the Series 11 is the more reasonably priced option for most. Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority Read more

Samsung Galaxy Watch 8: The best Fitbit alternative for Samsung users Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Bright display • Powerful health features • Gemini built-in MSRP: $349.99 Brighter display, better battery life The Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 offers a new 'squircle' look, with new band attachments, backed by new software, a 50% brighter display over last year's model, and a slightly larger battery. The watch is available in four configurations: a 40mm display in Wi-Fi or LTE and a 44mm display in Wi-Fi or LTE. See price at AmazonSee price at SamsungSee price at Amazon Positives Exceptional comfort
Gorgeous AMOLED display
Improved strap system
Advanced health and sleep tracking Cons Old bands won't work
Battery life isn't as promised
Slow charging
No rotating bezel or crown

Xiaomi Smart Band 10: The best Fitbit Inspire alternative Xiaomi Smart Band 10 MSRP: $49.90 Reliable, affordable fitness tracking. The Xiaomi Smart Band 10 fitness tracker adds training tools and a slightly larger display. For budget-conscious buyers who want reliable tracking, a polished aesthetic, and up to 21 days of battery life, it's a great pick. See price at AmazonSee price at Giztop Positives Incredible value for the price
Larger, more vibrant display
Loaded feature set
Fantastic 21-day battery life Cons Still missing NFC support globally
Heart rate accuracy can vary by fit
No built-in GPS

What to look for in a good Fitbit alternative

Shopping for a Fitbit alternative means thinking beyond brand names. Start by figuring out what drew you to Fitbit in the first place, whether it was the company’s health tracking suite, the user-friendly app experience, or a specific device. From there, it’s easier to decide what features matter most in your next wearable. If you’re after a lightweight fitness band, you’ll shop for very different options than someone looking for a full smartwatch experience. Do you need built-in GPS, advanced workout tools, or long battery life? Ultimately, the best Fitbit alternative is the one that aligns with your personal goals and lifestyle. Before picking a device, keep these considerations in mind: Platform compatibility: Platform compatibility: Not all Fitbit alternatives work equally well with every phone. Make sure the watch you’re eyeing supports your operating system.

Platform compatibility: Not all Fitbit alternatives work equally well with every phone. Make sure the watch you’re eyeing supports your operating system. Health tracking: Think about what you want to track, from steps, heart rate, and sleep to skin temperature and stress levels. Some alternatives pack advanced sensors and provide a deep well of health data, while others focus on the basics.

Think about what you want to track, from steps, heart rate, and sleep to skin temperature and stress levels. Some alternatives pack advanced sensors and provide a deep well of health data, while others focus on the basics. Fitness tracking: A solid Fitbit alternative shouldn’t just offer accurate step counts, but also comprehensive workout tracking. If you train regularly, look for extras like VO₂ max, auto workout detection, or recovery insights. The key is finding a tracker that delivers useful data without overwhelming you.

A solid Fitbit alternative shouldn’t just offer accurate step counts, but also comprehensive workout tracking. If you train regularly, look for extras like VO₂ max, auto workout detection, or recovery insights. The key is finding a tracker that delivers useful data without overwhelming you. Companion app experience: One reason Fitbit has remained popular is its approachable, intuitive app. Look for clear activity summaries, health insights, goal tracking, and ease of syncing. A cluttered or confusing app can make even great hardware feel frustrating to use.

One reason Fitbit has remained popular is its approachable, intuitive app. Look for clear activity summaries, health insights, goal tracking, and ease of syncing. A cluttered or confusing app can make even great hardware feel frustrating to use. Battery life: One of Fitbit’s strengths is solid battery life, so if that’s a priority, look for an alternative that doesn’t need daily charging. This may mean steering clear of oversized displays.

One of Fitbit’s strengths is solid battery life, so if that’s a priority, look for an alternative that doesn’t need daily charging. This may mean steering clear of oversized displays. Smartwatch tools: For robust app support, voice assistants, mobile payments, or on-wrist calls, you’ll need something more advanced than a simple tracker. Determine which smart tools you need and shop from there.

For robust app support, voice assistants, mobile payments, or on-wrist calls, you’ll need something more advanced than a simple tracker. Determine which smart tools you need and shop from there. Design and comfort: Whether you wear your device 24/7 or just to the gym, it should feel good on your wrist and match your style. Form factor, build materials, and available case sizes all matter when shopping for a new wearable.

Whether you wear your device 24/7 or just to the gym, it should feel good on your wrist and match your style. Form factor, build materials, and available case sizes all matter when shopping for a new wearable. Price: Fitbits span a wide price range, and so do Fitbit alternatives, so set your budget early. Thankfully, you can get excellent trackers for well under $100 or feature-rich smartwatches without crossing $400

